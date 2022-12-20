Read full article on original website
The Hockey Writers
3 Jets Prospects to Watch at 2023 World Juniors
The 2023 World Junior Championship is set to take place on Dec. 26 and Winnipeg Jets fans have plenty of reasons to tune in this year. Rutger McGroarty and Chaz Lucius will play within Team USA’s top six, and Brad Lambert will fill the role of a top-six center for Team Finland. This article will go over a few things to look for from these prospects as they continue their development through the World Juniors tournament.
The Hockey Writers
Blackhawks Should Target 3 Senators in Seth Jones Trade
In a recent episode of his 32 Thoughts podcast, NHL insider Elliotte Friedman reported that the Ottawa Senators called the Chicago Blackhawks about Seth Jones. Although a trade did not come to fruition following those talks, I wonder if things could change on that front once we get closer to the deadline.
The Hockey Writers
3 Maple Leafs Options After Dryden Hunt Arrives
On Monday, December 19, the Toronto Maple Leafs pulled off a trade just before the Christmas deadline when they moved Swiss forward Denis Malgin to the Colorado Avalanche. The player coming back was 27-year-old, undrafted British Columbia native Dryden Hunt. Hunt has landed in Toronto having scored two goals in...
The Hockey Writers
Blues Gameday Preview: Vegas Golden Knights 12/23/22
With points in five of their last six games, going 4-1-1 in the process, the St. Louis Blues find themselves at 16-16-1 and fifth place in the Central Division with 33 points. In their 5-2 loss to the Seattle Kraken on Dec. 20, the team was without Jordan Kyrou. He missed the game with an upper-body injury after taking a hit into the boards following his hat trick against the Vancouver Canucks the day before, costing him the remainder of that game as well as the next in Seattle.
The Hockey Writers
4 Takeaways From Devils’ 4-3 Loss to the Bruins
If it felt like you were watching a New Jersey Devils game from the 2021-22 season last night, you wouldn’t be wrong in your assessment. The Devils got off to a strong start and took an early lead but ultimately fell due to a less-than-stellar outing from Mackenzie Blackwood in net. Some sloppy play in front of Blackwood in the second period didn’t help, and he certainly wasn’t at fault for every Boston Bruins goal. Here are four takeaways from the 4-3 loss to the Bruins as the NHL Christmas break begins.
The Hockey Writers
Oilers Management Making Big Mistake Passing on Chychrun
For over a calendar year now, many Edmonton Oilers fans have been practically begging general manager Ken Holland to make a move for Arizona Coyotes defenseman Jakob Chychrun. The 24-year-old blueliner has requested a trade out of the desert on more than one occasion, but to this point, a team has yet to bite on their heavy asking price, which is said to be a first-round pick and a top prospect, as well as a mid-level prospect and a pick in the third-to-fourth round range.
The Hockey Writers
2023 World Junior Championship: 2023 Draft Players to Watch
The 2023 NHL Draft has been making headlines for several years already, with several incredibly talented prospects leading the draft class. Typically there aren’t very many under-aged players (haven’t yet been eligible for any NHL drafts) in the World Junior Championship because it is usually a tournament dominated by 19 year olds. Not every 17-year-old (or young 18-year-old) is able to compete well against players that much older than them but the 2023 draft class has delivered.
The Hockey Writers
5 Oilers New Year’s Resolutions for 2023
It’s that time of year where many of us make lists of goals for the new year ahead. For fans of the Edmonton Oilers, you have to hope that the team’s number one goal in the new year is to play more consistently. As of the Christmas break, the Oilers sit outside of a playoff spot in the NHL’s Western Conference in what has been a frustrating first half to the 2022-23 NHL season for the team and their loyal fan base. Here are 5 New Year’s resolutions for the Oilers for the second half of the 2022-23 season.
The Hockey Writers
3 Senators Who Must Step Up in 2023
The Ottawa Senators have endured a lackluster start to the season and sit at the bottom of the Atlantic Division as a result. It feels like an eternity since the team entered the year on a wave of optimism after the arrival of Claude Giroux, Alex DeBrincat, and Jake Sanderson.
The Hockey Writers
Kraken Off-Ice Success Just As Important As On-Ice Performance
Less than a year and a half since their inaugural puck drop, the Seattle Kraken have become a model franchise on and off the ice. While their on-ice performance is easy to see, 18 wins and 39 points in 31 games so far this season, what they have done from a business perspective is far more impressive. According to Forbes magazine, Seattle is ranked 10th in the NHL with a $1.05 billion evaluation. That is higher than the Vancouver Canucks, Tampa Bay Lightning, Calgary Flames and Pittsburgh Penguins. They have also passed the second newest expansion franchise in the Vegas Golden Knights, who have an estimated franchise evaluation of $965 million. How have the Kraken become one of the best well-run organizations in hockey? Well, here are four reasons why.
The Hockey Writers
5 Most Surprising Players of the 2022-23 NHL Season So Far
With nearly half of the 2022-23 campaign already in the books and 2023 just around the corner, what better time than the present to highlight several of the most surprising performances of the season to this point? The players on this list are a mixture of rookies making a name for themselves in their debut seasons, highly-regarded prospects who had yet to pan out (until now), and veterans marred by injuries, inconsistent play, or both in recent years. For one reason or another, their strong play this season was unexpected, but their performances have altered the trajectory of their careers and their teams’ short-term fortunes for the better.
The Hockey Writers
Bruins Getting Star Production From Hall
When the Boston Bruins traded for Taylor Hall at the 2021 NHL Trade Deadline, they weren’t trading for a player performing at the level of League MVP. In fact, following Hall’s Hart Trophy-winning campaign in 2017-18, his performance seemed to steadily drop off, season by season, in New Jersey, with the Arizona Coyotes, and finally with the Buffalo Sabres. The drop-off didn’t appear too stark at first, but his consistent dip in point production appeared to hit an all-time low during his 37-game run with the Sabres during the 2020-21 season when he’d score just two goals and 19 points after signing a one-year, $8 million deal to join Buffalo that offseason.
The Hockey Writers
Dear Santa: Blackhawks’ 2022 Team Wish List
With Christmas approaching, there’s no better time to reflect and think of some holiday wishes for the Chicago Blackhawks. At 7-20-4, they’ve lost 16 of their last 17 games and sit last in the NHL standings. Like it or not, this is what management signed up for, as tough as it might be to swallow. There’s no doubt the Blackhawks would have many wishes if they wrote a list to Santa Claus, but here are four things they need the most.
The Hockey Writers
Blue Jackets’ Christmas Mailbag: Where Do They Go From Here?
The Columbus Blue Jackets have one more game to play before Christmas against the Chicago Blackhawks. We thought this would be a good time to gather around one last time before the holidays. But this time, it’s the fan’s turn to ask the questions. We know you have...
The Hockey Writers
Kings’ Moore Earns New Contract With Strong Two-Way Play
Trevor Moore was a pending unrestricted free agent heading into next summer, but the Los Angeles Kings made their intentions clear that they wanted him on board. He signed a five-year extension with the organization, with an average annual value of $4.2 million. Moore has become a fan favorite because of his style of play, and because he is the first player from Southern California to truly make a difference with the team. He may be underrated around the league, but the Kings certainly value his contribution.
The Hockey Writers
Islanders’ Trade Target Should be Canucks’ Boeser Over Horvat
The New York Islanders are having a great season but will look to make a move in the upcoming months. They are in win-now mode but losing ground in a competitive Metropolitan Division, with the Carolina Hurricanes, Pittsburgh Penguins, and New York Rangers all passing them in the standings. The Islanders have a respectable 18-13-2 record, but if they fail to upgrade the roster, they might miss the playoffs for the second season in a row.
The Hockey Writers
Lightning’s Duke Can Prove Doubters Wrong at 2023 World Juniors
For a contending team like the Tampa Bay Lightning, you have to make the most out of your limited draft selections each season. For the most part, the picks they have remaining on draft day are considered “low-value,” as they often take place in the later rounds when it gets harder and harder to find NHL-caliber talent still on the board.
The Hockey Writers
Devils’ Mercer Quietly Impressing in Sophomore Season
A little over three years ago, the New Jersey Devils made a move that would alter the direction of their franchise: they shipped former Hart Trophy winner Taylor Hall to the Arizona Coyotes. The trade created a ripple effect that the Devils are still feeling today, as they received Kevin Bahl, Nate Schnarr, Nick Merkley, and a 2020 first-round pick. Schnarr and Merkley have since moved on from the organization, while Bahl is in and out of the lineup on a per-game basis. The 2020 first-round pick, however, is the diamond among the package. The Devils used it on Dawson Mercer, who has flourished in the NHL since his arrival.
The Hockey Writers
Oilers’ Offseason Moves Paying Dividends This Season
There is some good and a little bit of bad when it comes to what Ken Holland did this past offseason for the Edmonton Oilers. He signed Jack Campbell, Mattias Janmark, and Ryan Murray in free agency and traded for Klim Kostin. The general manager also brought back Brett Kulak and Evander Kane on great deals after they became unrestricted free agents.
The Hockey Writers
Dear Santa: Windsor Spitfires’ 2022 Christmas Wish List
Through 30 games of their 68-game 2022-23 Ontario Hockey League (OHL) season, the Windsor Spitfires find themselves atop the Western Conference with a pair of foes. It hasn’t been an easy ride and with the Christmas break in full swing, the team is turning to the big man himself for some extra help in the second half.
