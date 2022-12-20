ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Aid agencies suspend work in Afghanistan after Taliban bans women

Foreign aid groups have suspended operations in Afghanistan, after a decision by the country's Taliban rulers to ban women from working at international and local non-governmental organisations.Save the Children, the Norwegian Refugee Council and Care said they cannot effectively reach children, women and men in desperate need in Afghanistan without the women on their workforces.The NGO ban was introduced a day earlier, allegedly because women were not correctly wearing the Islamic headscarf.“We have complied with all cultural norms and we simply can't work without our dedicated female staff, who are essential for us to access women who are in desperate...
AFP

Iran says Western claims show 'effectiveness' of its drones

Iran's top general has said that Western claims its drones are being used by Russia against Ukraine show the 'effectiveness' of Tehran's unmanned aerial vehicles, Iranian media reported Sunday. "Apart from the fact that many of these claims may be false, this, in fact, shows the effectiveness, importance and high rank of the Islamic republic in the field of drones."
WHNT News 19

Busloads of migrants dropped off at vice president’s DC home on Christmas Eve

Multiple busloads of migrants were dropped off at Vice President Harris’s residence in Washington, D.C. on Saturday — Christmas Eve — leaving migrants on the streets in below-freezing temperatures, according to multiple reports. Three busloads of migrants were driven to D.C., ABC 7 reported, and arrived outside the Naval Observatory, which is the vice president’s residence. […]
WASHINGTON, DC

Comments / 0

Community Policy