Fstoppers
Is the Portable Canon RF 16mm f/2.8 STM Lens the Best Wide Angle for APS-C Cameras?
Canon's RF lenses have received a lot of acclaim for their high performance and image quality and boundary-pushing designs, but with all those things come high price tags. At $299, the RF 16mm f/2.8 STM is a breath of fresh air, and on an APS-C camera, its 26mm equivalent focal length makes it a potentially interesting option for a variety of needs. This great video review takes a look at the lens on the EOS R7 and if it can provide the performance and image quality you need.
Fstoppers
Are Leica Cameras Worth the Price?
There is probably no camera brand more polarizing than Leica, with some seeing their cameras as overpriced status symbols and others absolutely swearing by the experience and the image output. So, is it worth it? This great video review takes a look at the new Leica M11 to answer that question.
Fstoppers
A Review of the Canon EOS R6 Mark II Mirrorless Camera for Video Work?
The Canon EOS R6 Mark II offers a lot of the capabilities of the EOS R5 at a lower price, making it appealing for many filmmakers who do not need capabilities like 8K raw output. This excellent video review takes a look at the EOS R6 Mark II for video work and the sort of quality and performance you can expect from it in use.
Fstoppers
A Practical Beginner's Guide to Shutter Speed
Along with aperture and ISO, shutter speed is one of the fundamental parameters that allow you to create balanced exposures and take creative control over your photos. If you are new to photography and interested in learning about how to use shutter speed more effectively, check out this fantastic video tutorial that will show you what you need to know.
Fstoppers
Do You Need Two Card Slots in Your Camera?
If you are new to photography, you have probably noticed professionals talking about the need for dual card slots a lot, sometimes so much so that they will refuse to buy a camera that only has a single card slot. Why is that so important? Do you really need two card slots? This excellent video features an experienced photographer discussing some of the reasons photographers use two card slots and how they can benefit you.
Fstoppers
Testing Out Luminar Extensions: Are They Really That Good?
There are quite a few extensions available by Luminar. Deciding which one is right and if it does what it says can take a while. This excellent video takes a look at all of the extensions and explains how each one works and what it does. HDR Merge. HDR Merge...
Fstoppers
DaVinici Resolve for iPad Now Available
Video post-production leader DaVinci Resolve has just released its newest version for iPad. I’ve been using DaVinci Resolve as my primary video editor and color suite for the last several years. I have the DaVinci Resolve Studio version on my laptop and desktop to handle all my post-production needs. Today, Blackmagic Design is bringing those capabilities to the mobile world with DaVinci Resolve for iPad which should allow on-the-go editors and filmmakers flexibility to get the job done even when the office is far away.
Fstoppers
Pinhole Panorama
Trying something different. Three shots. EOS R5 w/EF-RF adapter;11mm and 18mm extension tubes; and 0.255mm pinhole body cap.
Fstoppers
How to Optimize Your Computer Right Now
Optimize and save a ton of space, speed up your computer, and make it easy to find your files. Think of your computer’s hard drive like a big library with all your files being like books stored within. Isn’t it quicker to find the book you want with fewer things in the library?
Fstoppers
Extension Tubes: They May Save You From Spending Thousands
It's a mystery how this little one-inch wonder remained unknown to me for so long. I finally discovered it when — bemoaning my fate to spend over two thousand on a Canon tilt-shift macro — a colleague suggested trying an extension tube. A thrifty little gift from the...
Fstoppers
How to Add Contrast When Shooting Portraits on a White Background
The clean, white background portrait style is a classic look that will always be in demand for a wide range of clients and applications. However, it takes a bit of lighting savvy to create a pure white background while retaining crisp contrast and defining shadows on your subject. If you are wondering how to achieve that, check out this fantastic video tutorial that will show you everything you need to know.
