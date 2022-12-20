Read full article on original website
Ben J. Brittain
Ben J. Brittain, 90, of Shelbyville, passed away Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, in Nacogdoches. Visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, at Watson & Sons Funeral Home in Center. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, at Watson & Sons Chapel with Son Windham and Rusty Hall officiating. Interment will follow at Duncan Cemetery in Shelbyville.
