Rey David Dominick — beloved husband, father, grandfather and friend — passed away surrounded by family at home on November 18, 2022. Rey was born to Angelo and Rebecca Dominick in Los Angeles on October 5, 1961. He graduated from Fortuna Union High School in 1979, where he also met his wife, Kimberly. Rey and Kimberly married on July 15, 1980 and had two children, David and Jennifer. He worked for Pacific Lumber Company nine years before attending College of the Redwoods. In 1995 he joined the IBEW Local 551 and worked as an industrial electrician for 27 years. The last 10 years of his career he worked decommissioning the old nuclear power plant at the Humboldt Bay Power Plant.

