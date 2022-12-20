Read full article on original website
40 California Post Offices Close Because of Earthquake. What Should Customers Expect?Ty D.California State
40 Northern California-Based USPS Branches Temporarily Closed Due to Humboldt Earthquake RepercussionsJoel EisenbergHumboldt County, CA
Cowgirls Rout LeTourneau In ASC OpenerHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
How does an earthquake in the ocean cause a tsunami?
(KTXL) — A 6.4 magnitude earthquake struck a few miles offshore from Humboldt County and damaged homes and roadways and caused power outages, but did not cause a tsunami, according to the National Weather Service. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, a tsunami is a series of giant waves caused by earthquakes or […]
ksro.com
Over 30 Homes Deemed Unsafe After Earthquake in Humboldt County
At least 30 families in Northern California are in need of a new place to live just before Christmas. Their homes have been deemed unsafe after Tuesday’s six-point-four earthquake in Humboldt County. Crews are still assessing the damage as thousands are still under a “boil water” advisory. Power is slowly coming back on, most PG&E customers have had their electricity restored. The historic Fernbridge along highway 211 was re-opened to one way traffic Wednesday night after inspection and repairs. Work continues to shore up that bridge and other roadways which buckled during the quake.
3.1 magnitude earthquake shakes East Bay
Following the large earthquake in Humboldt County Tuesday morning, a 3.1 magnitude quake shook the East Bay Wednesday morning, the USGS reported.
Community comes together as it grapples with toll of devastating Humboldt Co. earthquake
Walking through CC Market & Deli, owner Gurpreet Singh says the cleanup following the 6.4 earthquake that rattled Humboldt County early Tuesday morning is overwhelming.
kiem-tv.com
Eureka Businesses left shook by 6.4 Earthquake
“We think we might have lost quite a few thousand dollars if not more.” Country Club Market employee, Vivian Barker, told Redwood News. The 6.4 earthquake off the coast of Petrolia has left an entire county without power and a small handful of businesses struggling to keep up with demand. Open gas stations are sparse and community members find themselves siphoning and conserving as much gas as possible.
SFGate
It will be a red-tagged Christmas for those whose homes were wrecked in 6.4 quake
RIO DELL, Calif. — As aftershocks rumbled and crews worked across Humboldt County on Wednesday afternoon to restore water and power knocked out by the powerful earthquake that struck earlier this week, Kevin Mcniece rushed to his former home, hoping to beat a code enforcement team so he could grab some of his possessions before access was blocked.
California’s north coast has a long history of strong earthquakes
(KTXL) — On Tuesday, a 6.4 magnitude earthquake rocked the communities of Ferndale, Fortuna and Rio Dell, but this is not uncommon to residents and visitors of California’s far northern coast. During a press conference on Tuesday, United States Geological Survey spokesperson Cynthia Pridmore said that 40 earthquakes between magnitudes 6 and 7 have been […]
PHOTOS: Humboldt County recovering from 6.4-magnitude earthquake
RIO DELL, Calif. (KRON) — A 6.4-magnitude earthquake in Humboldt County was powerful enough to cause widespread damages to homes, roads, and businesses Tuesday. The epicenter was near Ferndale and local residents described the shaking as “violent.” Photographers entered some of the worst-hit areas to document damages. The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office of Emergency Services held […]
Earthquake updates: Ages of two who died released
4:45 p.m. – Overnight shelter The Red Cross established an overnight shelter for those who were displaced by the earthquake at the Rohner Park Firemen’s Pavilion, 9 Park Street, Fortuna, CA. Shelter accommodations, meals, water and earthquake information will be offered at the shelter. For more information, call (707) 506-5083. 2:15 p.m. – Ages of […]
kymkemp.com
Resources Identified for Those Impacted by the Earthquake on Tuesday
Press release from the Humboldt County Office of Emergency Services:. Recovery efforts continue following Tuesday’s M6.4 earthquake. The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office of Emergency Services (OES) remains activated and is coordinating with local, regional and state partners to provide resources to communities impacted by the earthquake. CLEANUP ASSISTANCE.
KTVU FOX 2
Humboldt County dodged a bullet with 6.4 earthquake
The epicenter of the 6.4 magnitude earthquake that jolted Humboldt County, was just off the coast and about 10 miles deep. The area is where four major plates meet; known as the Cascadia Subduction zone. Experts say Californians are lucky the quake didn't trigger a massive tsunami.
NBC Bay Area
Humboldt County Residents Still Without Power, Water Hours After 6.4 Quake
Almost 24 hours after people in Humboldt County experienced a violent earthquake, some residents are still looking for a place to sleep. Two people died and about a dozen were injured in the 6.4 magnitude quake that left homes red tagged. By early Wednesday morning, PG&E reported about 14,500 customers...
NBC Bay Area
NorCal Earthquake: ‘Severe' Shaking, Where It Was Felt, Mendocino Triple Junction
A 6.4 magnitude earthquake struck in Humboldt County, leaving tens of thousands without power and dozens of residents displaced from their homes. There were several injuries and at least two deaths reported from medical emergencies following the strong temblor. Here's a look at how strong the temblor hit, where it...
lookout.co
Destruction, tears and tenacity in California towns battered by earthquake
Have something to say? Lookout welcomes letters to the editor, within our policies, from readers. Guidelines here. Combing their homes with flashlights in the darkness, residents of the rural communities of the Eel River Valley could only sense what damage Tuesday’s earthquake had brought to their lives five days before Christmas.
MyShake app successfully warned Bay Area residents of NorCal earthquake
MyShake early earthquake warning system successfully alerted three million Californians including thousands in Bay Area before the 6.4 quake struck Humboldt County, as users were instructed to "drop, cover and hold on."
kymkemp.com
[UPDATE 10 p.m.] Fernbridge Reopens!
Although there is no official word yet, Fernbridge has reopened to one-way controlled traffic–see photo above. Caltrans Facebook page and its QuickMap Service have yet to show the bridge open so we caution that travelers should be prepared for conditions to change. But at this time, vehicles are passing over the bridge.
Deadly Northern California earthquake triggers massive emergency response
FERNDALE — A deadly 6.4 magnitude earthquake in Humboldt County triggered a massive emergency response Tuesday. The California Office of Emergency Services is working to support teams in the area helping with damage control and rescue operations."A lot of Californians got woken up by My Shake Alert from California warning there was shaking imminent to drop cover and hold on," said Bryan May, a spokesperson for the Cal OES based in Sacramento County.May added, "Within a couple of hours, the state operations center behind me was activated. We all want to move at the speed of light. When there's an...
