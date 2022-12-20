ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ferndale, CA

FOX40

How does an earthquake in the ocean cause a tsunami?

(KTXL) — A 6.4 magnitude earthquake struck a few miles offshore from Humboldt County and damaged homes and roadways and caused power outages, but did not cause a tsunami, according to the National Weather Service. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, a tsunami is a series of giant waves caused by earthquakes or […]
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
ksro.com

Over 30 Homes Deemed Unsafe After Earthquake in Humboldt County

At least 30 families in Northern California are in need of a new place to live just before Christmas. Their homes have been deemed unsafe after Tuesday’s six-point-four earthquake in Humboldt County. Crews are still assessing the damage as thousands are still under a “boil water” advisory. Power is slowly coming back on, most PG&E customers have had their electricity restored. The historic Fernbridge along highway 211 was re-opened to one way traffic Wednesday night after inspection and repairs. Work continues to shore up that bridge and other roadways which buckled during the quake.
kiem-tv.com

Eureka Businesses left shook by 6.4 Earthquake

“We think we might have lost quite a few thousand dollars if not more.” Country Club Market employee, Vivian Barker, told Redwood News. The 6.4 earthquake off the coast of Petrolia has left an entire county without power and a small handful of businesses struggling to keep up with demand. Open gas stations are sparse and community members find themselves siphoning and conserving as much gas as possible.
EUREKA, CA
FOX40

California’s north coast has a long history of strong earthquakes

(KTXL) — On Tuesday, a 6.4 magnitude earthquake rocked the communities of Ferndale, Fortuna and Rio Dell, but this is not uncommon to residents and visitors of California’s far northern coast. During a press conference on Tuesday, United States Geological Survey spokesperson Cynthia Pridmore said that 40 earthquakes between magnitudes 6 and 7 have been […]
FERNDALE, CA
KRON4 News

PHOTOS: Humboldt County recovering from 6.4-magnitude earthquake

RIO DELL, Calif. (KRON) — A 6.4-magnitude earthquake in Humboldt County was powerful enough to cause widespread damages to homes, roads, and businesses Tuesday. The epicenter was near Ferndale and local residents described the shaking as “violent.” Photographers entered some of the worst-hit areas to document damages. The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office of Emergency Services held […]
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Earthquake updates: Ages of two who died released

4:45 p.m. – Overnight shelter The Red Cross established an overnight shelter for those who were displaced by the earthquake at the Rohner Park Firemen’s Pavilion, 9 Park Street, Fortuna, CA. Shelter accommodations, meals, water and earthquake information will be offered at the shelter. For more information, call (707) 506-5083. 2:15 p.m. – Ages of […]
FORTUNA, CA
kymkemp.com

Resources Identified for Those Impacted by the Earthquake on Tuesday

Press release from the Humboldt County Office of Emergency Services:. Recovery efforts continue following Tuesday’s M6.4 earthquake. The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office of Emergency Services (OES) remains activated and is coordinating with local, regional and state partners to provide resources to communities impacted by the earthquake. CLEANUP ASSISTANCE.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Humboldt County dodged a bullet with 6.4 earthquake

The epicenter of the 6.4 magnitude earthquake that jolted Humboldt County, was just off the coast and about 10 miles deep. The area is where four major plates meet; known as the Cascadia Subduction zone. Experts say Californians are lucky the quake didn't trigger a massive tsunami.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

[UPDATE 10 p.m.] Fernbridge Reopens!

Although there is no official word yet, Fernbridge has reopened to one-way controlled traffic–see photo above. Caltrans Facebook page and its QuickMap Service have yet to show the bridge open so we caution that travelers should be prepared for conditions to change. But at this time, vehicles are passing over the bridge.
CBS Sacramento

Deadly Northern California earthquake triggers massive emergency response

FERNDALE — A deadly 6.4 magnitude earthquake in Humboldt County triggered a massive emergency response Tuesday. The California Office of Emergency Services is working to support teams in the area helping with damage control and rescue operations."A lot of Californians got woken up by My Shake Alert from California warning there was shaking imminent to drop cover and hold on," said Bryan May, a spokesperson for the Cal OES based in Sacramento County.May added, "Within a couple of hours, the state operations center behind me was activated. We all want to move at the speed of light. When there's an...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA

