Texas Cold Cases: How Long Will These Mysteries Remain Unsolved?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedTexas State
Happy Birthday Lady Denise Dee PendletonTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Betty Harden of Winona Texas took the You Can End of Story approach going back to college obtaining a bachelor's degreeTour Tyler TexasWinona, TX
Elected Officials who were presented with a Key to Smith CountyTour Tyler TexasSmith County, TX
Dog apprehended in Texas for driving in Walmart parking lotMuhammad Junaid MustafaKilgore, TX
Midland, Texas Resident Has A Texas Christmas Tree You Have To See
Texas holidays are just different aren't they? Light displays are more grand, Texans are nicer to each other, and even the gifts given to others seem more grandiose don't they?. But one thing many spend time on is something that we all see and place the presents under: the Christmas...
cw39.com
City outside of Austin recognized as most ‘festive Christmas town’ in Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s easy to see where the true festivity lies in each state across the country and while the big cities do a good job of having the look down of the holiday spirit, it’s the smaller towns that truly exude festiveness. A report from...
Unique Guinness World Records done by Texans in Texas
The state of Texas is known (and sometimes mocked) for several of its southern (and often cliché) staples.
Some Texas Travelers Say That This Buc-ee’s Location Is Pretty Bad
I call it the "Holy Trinity Of Texas": HEB, Whataburger and Buc-ee's. If you don't believe in any of these 3 things, then you cannot be a true Texan. As someone who has lived here for over 20 years now, the near fanatical love of these 3 is real and understandable because they are what makes our state unique. For today's sermon, we will focus on Buc-ee's, the massive "must stop" that you can find in various locations across the state. It's interesting to see that some folks are just now discovering that not all Buc-ee's are created equal and that's okay.
Hey East Texas: So, Giving Cash for Christmas–Is it Cool or a Cop-Out?
Cash. Who in Longview or Tyler, Texas doesn't want a bit more of that?. Especially this year and when we live in a society that seems to take more and more and MORE of it to function as each day passes. But, when it comes to gift-giving, there's dissension amongst...
Texas witness reports circle object dropped from tree line to ground level
A Texas witness at Paris reported watching a bright yellow, circle-shaped object descending behind a nearby tree line 60 yards away at about 10 p.m. on October 9, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Walmart in Longview now has power
LONGVIEW, Texas — Walmart on Gilmer Road in Longview now has power after a power outage earlier this Friday, the store announced on its Facebook page. The post states the city of Longview has return power to the store and they thank everyone for their patience. "We are back...
Game wardens rescue 2 hunters trapped in duck blind at Caddo Lake
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas — When two hunters were stuck out in the cold at Caddo Lake, game wardens jumped to the rescue to get them to warmth and safety. The Harrison County Sheriff's Office gave the Texas Parks and Wildlife game wardens a big shoutout Thursday evening on Facebook. The post said people hadn't heard from the two hunters since early Thursday morning.
Many residents across Central Texas without heat following gas service stoppage after hard freeze
AUSTIN, Texas — Residents across Central Texas are reporting that they have no gas service early Friday morning. After the temperatures across the area dropped below freezing overnight, multiple residents across Central Texas have reported to KVUE that their energy provider ATMOS Energy has stopped service and currently do not have any heating in their homes.
Texans Are Preparing For The Upcoming Freeze In The Most Texas Way Possible
Who knew a Whataburger cup could come in handy?
KSAT 12
TribCast: What happens in Texas if Title 42 lifts?
Your browser does not support the element. Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. In this week's episode, Matthew speaks with Uriel about federal immigration policy and the migrant crisis in El Paso.
Thick and rich, Champurrado is a warming tradition in South Texas
The countdown to Christmas for many Texans means reuniting with family, tasty foods and traditions. Aside from tamales and posole, a cold-weather, holiday staple for many in South Texas is champurrado.
Texas Plans Charging Stations For EVs Every 50 Miles Starting With Interstates
Texas is going to make it easier for us to purchase electric vehicles by putting charging stations every 50 miles beginning with interstates that are in Texas. According to the Texas Tribune, the state has $408 million in federal funds from the Biden Administration and the state of Texas wants to build enough charging stations to support over a million electric vehicles.
KBTX.com
Focus at Four: What you need to know about cedar fever in Texas
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Runny nose. Itchy eyes. Cedar fever season is causing problems for many in Texas once again. According to the Texas A&M Forest Service, cedar fever isn’t a flu or a virus – it’s an allergic reaction to the pollen released by mountain cedar trees.
Fighting in Texas Will Net You an Assault Charge Unless You Fight This Way
I am not a fighter. That doesn't mean that a disagreement or a situation wouldn't warrant a fight but I certainly would not seek one out. There are those that just want nothing more than to get into some form of fisticuffs anytime they are out in public. This behavior will easily lead to an assault charge and possibly some jail time. But what if I told you that if you have a beef with someone and the only resolution is to throw hands, it can be done without any charges being filed. Oh yes and its a Texas law. Let's take a look at the facts.
ktalnews.com
Not from Texas? Here’s why people drip their pipes
AUSTIN (KXAN) — As someone who grew up in Colorado, where we turn our noses up at anything less than a foot of snow and can experience temperatures well into the negatives, I admittedly turned my head when I learned I need to be “dripping” my pipes during hard freezes in Texas.
fox38corpuschristi.com
Texas Parks and Wildlife temporarily shutting down fishing along coast
TEXAS - The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department is temporarily shutting down fishing along the Texas coast. The department said the freezing temperatures can make the fish vulnerable and fishing under these conditions could cause populations to drop drastically. They estimate that this could be a potential loss that would take years to regain.
mysoutex.com
Duck hunting ‘fantastic’ this year
Many North American duck species will spend the winter all along the Texas coast from Port Mansfield down to Brownsville. Coastal bays, marshes, potholes and even area freshwater lakes provide excellent winter habitat and fantastic duck hunting opportunities. Most of the waterfowl in the northern and eastern states during the...
1 dead after shooting at Waffle House in Longview
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) — One person is dead and another is injured after a shooting at Waffle House in Longview early Friday morning. At approximately 2:08 a.m., Longview Police officers responded to a shooting at Waffle House at 318 East Loop 281, officials said. Upon arrival, officers located an adult man and woman with apparent […]
WAFB.com
Tree trimmer dies after falling from tree, officials say
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV/Gray News) – A tree trimmer in Texas died Thursday morning after he fell out of a tree, officials said. First responders were called to the scene around 8:30 a.m. in Smith County, about 100 miles east of Dallas. Sgt. Larry Christian with the Smith County...
