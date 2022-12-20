Read full article on original website
Related
abc27.com
Pennsylvania State Police welcomes 102 new troopers
Harrisburg, Pa. (WHTM) – More than 100 cadets have graduated from the Pennsylvania State Police Academy. The class of 102 new state troopers was the 165th to graduate from the academy in Hershey since it opened in 1960. Col. Robert Evanchick told the cadets they have been given the...
Afield: Pennsylvania’s bear population is down, fewer harvested this season
Pennsylvania’s estimated bear population is down more than 3,000 bears (about 16%) from its peak, and after this season, it might be down even more.
Pennsylvania warned of rolling blackouts, asked to conserve
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The operator of the mid-Atlantic electricity grid for 65 million people is calling for people to conserve electricity into Christmas morning, warning of rolling blackouts because power plants are having difficulty operating in the freezing cold. Pennsylvania-based PJM Interconnection issued the emergency call for conservation system-wide across its 13 state footprint, […]
Pennsylvania witness describes round object making abrupt maneuvers
Witness reference image.Photo byMutual UFO Network (MUFON). A Pennsylvania witness at Mineral Point reported watching a bright white, round-shaped object moving under 1,500 feet and traveling at a high rate of speed at about 7 p.m. on November 2, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
uncoveringpa.com
7 Filming Locations for Netflix’s “The Pale Blue Eye” in Pennsylvania that You Can Visit
Disclosure: This article may contain affiliate links. We will make a small commission from these links if you order something at no additional cost to you. The Netflix film, “The Pale Blue Eye”, starring actor Christian Bale was shot primarily in the Pittsburgh area, including some very recognizable spots if you’re familiar with the region.
Pennsylvania protects farms in Berks from development, forever protecting 521 new acres
Pennsylvania has protected 2,478 acres on 30 farms in 18 counties from future residential, or commercial development, investing more than $8.9 million in state, county, local and nonprofit dollars in protecting prime farmland for the future. Pennsylvania ends 2022 continuing to lead the nation, having protected 170 farms and 13,069 acres this year.
phillyvoice.com
Hoagie chain Goodcents to expand into Pennsylvania with 10 stores
A new hoagie shop will soon be entering the intense field of competition in Pennsylvania, where the abundance of local delis and big sandwich chains never leaves people craving for very long. Goodcents, a Kansas City-based sub shop that's been around for more than 30 years, is planning to expand...
philasun.com
Agency argues against delay in filling three Pa. House vacancies
ABOVE PHOTO: Pennsylvania House Democratic Leader Joanna McClinton, D-Philadelphia, speaks in Philadelphia, Monday, Nov. 7, 2022. Democrats in the Pennsylvania House are moving to control the chamber after they barely won back enough seats in November but one of their incumbents died and two others won higher office. Shortly after McClinton was sworn in on the House floor on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022 she scheduled special elections for Feb. 7 for all three seats. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
8 Best Hot Dog Spots in Pennsylvania
PENNSYLVANIA - Pennsylvania has some great choices if you're craving a hot dog. This state has everything from the iconic Philadelphia hot dog to a delicious hole-in-the-wall in Scranton. There are several locations in Pennsylvania; below are a few of our picks for "The Best PA Hot Dog Joints."
Contests give Pennsylvanians a chance to be part of governor, lieutenant governor inauguration
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Leading up to the January inauguration of Josh Shapiro and Austin Davis, the Shapiro-Davis Inaugural Committee is holding a series of four interactive contests that will give community members a chance to be part of the inauguration of Pennsylvania’s next governor and lieutenant governor. The contests include “Hometown Hero” nominations, art, […]
In a desperate power grab, PA House Republicans ignore the will of the voters | Opinion
Over the past two years, right-wing Republicans in Harrisburg have been pursuing a radical, anti-democracy agenda. They’ve tried to roll back a vote-by-mail law that has been used by millions of Pennsylvania voters and that GOP legislators themselves once wholly supported. They worked to overturn the results of the...
New Jersey, Maryland, Pennsylvania School Districts Mandating Masks For Christmas
Reagan Reese on December 21, 2022 As a result of the “tripledemic,” several blue state schools are implementing mask mandates before the holiday break. As a result of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), influenza (flu), and Coronavirus, schools in Pennsylvania, Washington and New Jersey are concerned about a “tripledemic”. Some schools are considering mask mandates as a means of combating the “tripledemic” while others have already requested that students wear masks. In New Jersey, Passaic Public Schools, which contains 17 schools and 14,000 students, implemented a mask mandate effective Wednesday for Pre-Kindergarten through 12th grade students, according to an announcement by The post New Jersey, Maryland, Pennsylvania School Districts Mandating Masks For Christmas appeared first on Shore News Network.
wmmr.com
Pennsylvania Has One of the Top 5 Cities to Spend Christmas
Christmas is here, and Pennsylvania is a great place to spend the holidays. We already knew that Pennsylvania rocked, but now, it’s official. According to FinanceBuzz, one Pennsylvania city ranked among best U.S. cities to spend Christmas in 2022. “Few times of year are more memorable than the Christmas...
Doug Mastriano and the Jan. 6 committee: See where the state senator is mentioned in Jenna Ellis’ deposition
Jenna Ellis, a former lawyer who was part of Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn his 2020 election loss, testified in March before the House January 6th Select Committee. After the 2020 election, Pa. state Sen. Doug Mastriano promoted Trump’s election-fraud lie in part by spearheading a meeting in Gettysburg, during which Ellis claimed there was voter fraud in Pa. – without providing any proof. There is no evidence to support those claims.
Visit This Dazzling Drive-Through Light Show in Pennsylvania
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for an easy way to get into the holiday spirit, you might want to try going to a holiday light show!
wccsradio.com
PENNDOT UPDATES ROAD CLOSURES
From the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) District 10 (Armstrong, Butler, Clarion, Indiana, and Jefferson Counties) is updating the current closures/restrictions throughout the district. – I-79 North in Butler County between Exit 99: US 422 – New Castle/Butler and Exit 105: PA 108 Slippery Rock...
As Shapiro prepares for office, Pennsylvania GOP sees chance for school choice
(The Center Square) – With Governor-elect Josh Shapiro set to assume office in January, Republicans see an opportunity to expand school choice in the commonwealth. After some success in the House of Representatives, the GOP looks to do the same in the Senate. Sen. Judy Ward, R-Hollidaysburg, announced her intention to introduce legislation to create the Lifeline Scholarship program “to give students a pathway out of failing public schools,” she...
therecord-online.com
For Pennsylvania inmates, phone calls are three times more expensive
HARRISBURG, PA – In Pennsylvania, a phone call from a local jail can cost more than three times the cost of one from a state prison. Thanks to the outsourcing of phone services, high costs get passed off to families of inmates, many of whom are less well-off than the median Pennsylvania family.
wtaj.com
Record snowfalls in Pennsylvania, which years had the most?
(WTAJ) — Winter is officially here and for Pennsylvania that typically means cold weather and snow are in the forecast. Data collected from the National Centers for Environmental Information shows how much snowfall is recorded in every state. Below are the highest recorded snowfalls from each county in our Central Pa. viewing area over a 24-hour span.
What’s new at this year’s Pennsylvania Farm Show?
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The 107th Pennsylvania Farm Show will officially start on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Harrisburg. So what’s new this year? With exciting things to eat and see, the Pennsylvania Farm Show can be a lot of fun. If you make it to the 107th farm show, be sure to check out […]
WITF
Harrisburg, PA
8K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
WITF is a trusted provider of public media news and programming for approximately 2.3 million citizens in 19 counties of Central Pennsylvania, encouraging children and adults to Live Inspired®. A member station of PBS and NPR, WITF’s media services include public television (WITF TV and WITFK PBS KIDS 24/7), public radio (WITF 89.5 & 93.3), websites (including witf.org, TransformingHealth.org, PaPost.org, stateimpact.npr.org/Pennsylvania, and ExplorePAhistory.com), and a production services division (Media Solutions). WITF’s mission is to strengthen our communities by connecting us to each other and to opportunities for lifelong learning. WITF engages minds and enriches lives. For more information, visit witf.org.https://witf.org
Comments / 4