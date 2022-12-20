Read full article on original website
The Giant Sized Denisovans Were a New Type of Human Discovered in a Remote Cave in Siberia
In 2008, paleogeneticists discovered a new type of human after extracting the genome sequence from the finger bone of a girl who inhabited the remote Denisova cave in Siberia's Altai Mountains over 50,000 years ago.
Never-before-seen creatures found lurking in remote ocean waters. See what was found
Researchers mapped a little-explored stretch of the ocean floor, revealing a dark, rugged, nearly alien ecosystem teeming with wildlife to match.
‘Mind-Blowing’ 2-Million-Year-Old DNA Reveals Ancient Ecosystem in Greenland
A team of scientists sequenced the most ancient DNA yet, found in permafrost in the northernmost reaches of Greenland. The DNA is 2 million years old, blowing past the previous record for the most ancient DNA by a million years. The genetic material came from 41 sediment samples collected from...
New Structures To Harvest an Almost Limitless Supply of Freshwater
An almost limitless supply of fresh water exists in the form of water vapor above Earth’s oceans, yet remains untapped, according to researchers. A new study from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign (UIUC) is the first to suggest an investment in new infrastructure capable of harvesting oceanic water vapor as a solution to limited supplies of fresh water in various locations around the world.
The remote "Skeleton Lake" in the Himalayas mountains is filled with skeletons but no one knows how they got there
Roopkund Lake located in the Himalayas region of India has been nicknamed "Skeleton Lake." It is a remote lake nestled in a valley and filled with hundreds of skeletons. The BBC reports that the skeletons include the remains of 600-800 people. However, no one knows how the skeletons got there.
Volcano Eruption: Satellite Captures Explosion, Pyroclastic Flow At Indonesia's Mt. Semeru [Photo]
Indonesia's Mount Semeru has erupted again. A satellite has caught a glimpse of the explosion as well as the pyroclastic flow of mud and ash. It has only been a year since the intense eruption at Mount Semeru, the tallest and most active volcano in Java, Indonesia. That eruption claimed the lives of 51 people and caused damage to more than 5,000 homes.
WATCH: Drone Footage Provides Mesmerizing View of Massive Volcanic Eruption
Few people have witnessed a volcanic eruption from a bird’s-eye view and lived to tell the tale, but thanks to some drones that flew over the top of the active mountain, we’re able to witness the moment when magma bubbles up past the earth’s crust, transitioning to full-blown lava. The footage is nothing short of mesmerizing and terrifying.
Queensland graziers unearth 100m-year-old plesiosaur remains likened to Rosetta Stone
A group of female graziers from outback Queensland who hunt fossils in their downtime have uncovered the remains of a 100m-year-old creature that palaeontologists are likening to the Rosetta Stone for its potential to unlock the discovery of several new species of prehistoric marine giant. One of the “Rock Chicks”...
Watch: Drones capture video of three active volcanoes around the world
Geologists worldwide are keeping an eye on three active volcanoes, including one in the U.S.
100 million-year-old plesiosaur skeleton discovery 'could hold the key' to prehistoric research
The discovery of a giant 100 million-year-old marine reptile's skeleton in Australia has been hailed by researchers as a breakthrough that may provide vital clues about prehistoric life.
Indonesia earthquake: Powerful 6.2-magnitude tremor hits Bali and Java
A 6.2-magnitude earthquake hit the south of Indonesia’s East Java province on Tuesday, according to the country’s geophysics agency.The earthquake occurred at 1.07pm local time and was strongly felt, according to social media posts by locals in the region. It took place at a depth of 10 kilometres off the southern coast of East Java province. The agency added it is not expected to trigger a tsunami. Local authorities said that they were checking for damage caused by tremors that were felt strongly in East Java province and on the island of Bali.This is the second major earthquake to hit...
Indonesia: Mount Semeru volcano eruption spews ash 50,000ft into the sky
Indonesia’s highest volcano, Mount Semeru, spewed a column of volcanic ash into the air in a dramatic eruption on Sunday 4 December 4.Authorities evacuated nearly 2,000 people on the island of Java as a result of the incident.The volcano’s plume of ash reached a height of 50,000 feet (15 km), Japan’s Meteorology Agency said, having initially been on alert for the possibility that the volcano could trigger a tsunami.Searing gas and lava also flowed down Semeru’s slopes toward a nearby river.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Lava continues to ooze from Hawaii’s Mauna Loa volcano after first eruption since 1984Rescuers search for survivors after devastating earthquake on Indonesia’s Java islandEarthquake kills at least 162 and topples buildings on Indonesia’s Java island
From food on Mars to curbs on plastics, young scientists show power of their spirit and intellect
This year’s winners of the European Union Contest for Young Scientists come from small countries and have big ambitions for improving the world. As the year draws to a close, we take a look back at the 33rd annual European Union Contest for Young Scientists (EUCYS) that took place in the Dutch city of Leiden in September. Four projects emerged from a group of 85 to claim the top prizes.
Mount Semeru: Indonesia raises alert to highest level as volcano erupts on Java island
Indonesia's Mount Semeru volcano has erupted, sending ash billowing into the sky and sparking evacuations on the country's main island, Java. Authorities raised the volcano's warning status to the highest level, meaning its activity had escalated. No injuries have been reported but nearly 2,000 people were evacuated from the area...
Eruption of Indonesian volcano caught on satellite, webcams
A large volcano on Indonesia’s East Java Province erupted Sunday, forcing thousands to flee and sending ash into the sky.
By the numbers: The state of the world’s soil in 2022
For this year’s world soil day, the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) reminded us that 95% of the food we eat comes directly or indirectly from our soils. In other words, ultra-processed meat alternatives made with pea protein need the soil’s nutrients as much as a head of lettuce does.
Scientists discover five new species of black corals near the Great Barrier Reef
This article was originally published on The Conversation. The Research Brief is a short take about interesting academic work. Using a remote-controlled submarine, my colleagues and I discovered five new species of black corals living as deep as 2,500 feet (760 meters) below the surface in the Great Barrier Reef and Coral Sea off the coast of Australia.
A Mysterious New Breed of Tropical Cyclone Has Just Been Identified
For something as chaotic as the wind, meteorologists tend to have a pretty good grip on the kinds of circulating air patterns we might expect to see whipping up storms around the globe. One, it seems, has until now slipped under the radar. In an effort to better understand contrasts...
Meet the extinct sea cow that cultivated Pacific kelp forests
A sketch of the extinct Steller's Sea Cow from a book published in 1896. Biodiversity Heritage Library/California Academy of SciencesUnderstanding the ancient creature's impact could help aid conservation efforts.
Auction of Indonesia’s Widi Reserve Delayed by Environmental Concerns
Indonesian authorities and senior fisheries officials are uniting to stop the efforts of a private developer to auction development rights to the Widi Archipelago. The auction, which was scheduled to start this week and run until December 14 run by Sotheby's Concierge Auctions, offers to sell shares of the Bali-based developer PT Leadership Islands Indonesia (PT LII).
