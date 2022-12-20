Indonesia’s highest volcano, Mount Semeru, spewed a column of volcanic ash into the air in a dramatic eruption on Sunday 4 December 4.Authorities evacuated nearly 2,000 people on the island of Java as a result of the incident.The volcano’s plume of ash reached a height of 50,000 feet (15 km), Japan’s Meteorology Agency said, having initially been on alert for the possibility that the volcano could trigger a tsunami.Searing gas and lava also flowed down Semeru’s slopes toward a nearby river.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Lava continues to ooze from Hawaii’s Mauna Loa volcano after first eruption since 1984Rescuers search for survivors after devastating earthquake on Indonesia’s Java islandEarthquake kills at least 162 and topples buildings on Indonesia’s Java island

19 DAYS AGO