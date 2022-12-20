Read full article on original website
Flooding starting to reduce in Greenfield, roads still closed
Rising waters have caused bridge closings in Greenfield.
westernmassnews.com
Greenfield officials monitoring flooding concerns
GREENFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Officials in Greenfield are monitoring flooding concerns brought on by the heavy rain from Friday’s storm. Greenfield Police said the Colrain Street and the Nashes Mill Road bridges are closed to vehicles due to possible flooding by the Green River. They urged the public to obey any road closure signs, even though the bridge may look clear.
Route 7 reopen in Great Barrington
Route 7, or Stockbridge Road, is closed in Great Barrington Friday night.
Fire on Berkshire Ave in Springfield
The Springfield Fire Department went to a house on Berkshire Avenue for a kitchen fire.
westernmassnews.com
Winter weather that brought power outages, damage, sweeps the area into the holiday weekend
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -From Franklin to Hampden County Friday’s severe winter weather left quite a mess across the area ahead of the holiday weekend. From messy holiday travel to scattered power outages. Friday’s storm which had been dubbed “the Grinch” caused quite a bit of damage throughout western Mass.
theberkshireedge.com
Multiple reports of storm damage, electrical outages in Berkshire area
Berkshire County — According to National Grid, due to a storm that hit the area overnight into the morning, as of 10:30 a.m. 106 electric customers are without power. Through its Facebook page, the Great Barrington Police Department is reporting that it anticipates power outages to go on throughout the day. The department asks that if you or someone you know is in need of a warm shelter call 413-528-0306.
Electrical fire due to tree on wires in Southampton
Part of College Highway in Southampton was closed Friday night due to a fire.
Bernardston Fire reminds everyone to be safe cooking this holiday season
The Bernardston Fire Department was sent to Pond Road for an appliance fire.
westernmassnews.com
Holyoke crews respond to crash at intersection of Southampton and Easthampton Roads
HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Emergency crews in Holyoke responded to a crash at the intersection of Easthampton Road and Southampton Road early Saturday morning. Drivers have been asked to avoid the area until further notice. There has been no word on any injuries or what caused the crash at this...
Motor vehicle accident at intersection in Holyoke
The Holyoke Fire Department was sent to a motor vehicle accident Friday night.
westernmassnews.com
Storm damage causes closures of area roads
(WGGB/WSHM) -- Fallen power lines across western Mass have caused many roads to close. West Springfield Police said that the northbound side of Riverdale Street is closed near Wayside Avenue until further notice because of a tree that has come down onto power lines. The Monson Police Department says 3...
westernmassnews.com
Bright Nights at Forest Park closed due to power outage
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Bright Nights at Forest Park, a holiday light display in Springfield, closed Friday night due to a power outage outside of the park. The cause of the power outage was fallen branches. The lights have since been restored to the park. Judy Matt, president of the Spirit...
westernmassnews.com
Chicopee crews respond to apartment fire on Chicopee Street
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Chicopee responded to the 700-block of Chicopee Street Saturday afternoon for reports of a structure fire. According to Chicopee Fire, they received the call just after 12 p.m. Saturday. Officials said that fire was coming out of the building’s windows when crews arrived on...
Rollover crash causing delays on 91 North, South End Bridge
A rollover crash is causing heavy delays on I-91 North in Springfield.
Damage reports from strong winds in western Massachusetts
22News is working for you with storm damage across western Massachusetts Friday morning due to the damaging winds.
westernmassnews.com
3 people displaced after tree falls on Springfield house
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Friday morning, a tree landed on a house on Emerson Street due to storm conditions. Crews from the Springfield Fire Department responded to the scene and reported there were no injuries but the home took heavy structural damage. The 3 residents have been displaced by...
Smoke found in Southampton basement on Christmas Eve
The Southampton Fire Department was sent to a fire alarm activation with smoke in the basement on Saturday.
19 people removed from home after fire on Christmas Eve
The Springfield Fire Department was called to a fire at 155 Bay Street in Springfield Christmas Eve.
Trees and powerlines were knocked down by wind gusts in Longmeadow
Longmeadow saw powerlines and trees come down in the area, causing power outages for many.
westernmassnews.com
Crews respond to fire on Notre Dame Street in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield crews responded to Notre Dame Street Saturday morning for reports of a structure fire. According to Springfield Fire officials, one person was sent to the hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries. The Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad determined that the cause of the...
