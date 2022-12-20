Smitty Pignatelli, the Democratic state representative from the Southern Berkshires, is the region’s longest-serving politician. In November, he extended his 20-year run in office with a dominant victory in the general election for the 4th Berkshire District seat. 2023 represents a year of major changes to the Massachusetts political landscape: Incoming Democratic Governor-elect Maura Healey will replace Republican Charlie Baker after eight years, and the Berkshire delegation will both lose a seat in the House and see a new State Senator, current Democratic State Representative Paul Mark. WAMC spoke with Pignatelli about 2022, the road ahead for the county, and the end of the Baker era.

BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO