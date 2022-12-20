Read full article on original website
Hochul to seek federal assistance following crippling storm
Frigid temperatures are being felt across the state from the storm that brought high winds, snow, flooding, and blackouts. Roads and a portion of the New York State thruway in Western New York remained closed Saturday. The National Guard was deployed to assist residents in the Buffalo area. Several people...
Hochul Nominates Hector LaSalle as New York's next chief judge
Gov. Kathy Hochul has made her choice for New York’s next chief judge: Hector LaSalle, a presiding justice of one of the state’s four appellate courts, who would be the first Latino man to hold the position. “I am humbled by Governor Hochul's nomination, and I thank her...
Berkshire state legislative delegation dean Smitty Pignatelli reflects on 2022, looks forward to a year of change
Smitty Pignatelli, the Democratic state representative from the Southern Berkshires, is the region’s longest-serving politician. In November, he extended his 20-year run in office with a dominant victory in the general election for the 4th Berkshire District seat. 2023 represents a year of major changes to the Massachusetts political landscape: Incoming Democratic Governor-elect Maura Healey will replace Republican Charlie Baker after eight years, and the Berkshire delegation will both lose a seat in the House and see a new State Senator, current Democratic State Representative Paul Mark. WAMC spoke with Pignatelli about 2022, the road ahead for the county, and the end of the Baker era.
New York state preparing for severe weather during busy holiday weekend
During one of the busiest travel weeks of the year, New York state officials are warning of potential severe impacts from a winter storm that is forecast to include high winds and drastic temperature changes. That could lead to power outages and closed roads, complicating plans for the holiday weekend. WAMC’s Ian Pickus spoke with New York State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services Commissioner Jackie Bray about the state’s preparations.
