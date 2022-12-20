Three Monthly Direct Payments Between $200 and $500 Will Be Given Out To Americans Starting In January

Read full article on original website
Are You Qualified To Claim The Time Relief Check Worth $500? – 11 Days Left for The Upcoming Deadline
Are You Qualified To Claim The Time Relief Check Worth $500? – 11 Days Left for The Upcoming Deadline. There are only 11 days remaining for thousands of Americans to apply for the one-time $500 relief checks. The deadline is December 31 for those qualified for the Chicago Resiliency Fund 2.0 program, which will provide aid to 25,500 residents.
Boston ADA-accessible apartments for rent starting at $1,203 per month
The City of Boston Metrolist has listed just two apartments with rents well below the average rent of $2,850 per month for a 1-bedroom apartment in South Boston. These are listed on a first-come, first-served basis for those who require ADA mobility features.
Chicago suburb proposal would give residents $150 to fight inflation
SCHAUMBURG, Ill. - Local governments are looking for more ways to help families as high inflation continues to cripple household budgets. This week, village trustees in Schaumburg endorsed a proposal to give homeowners $150 rebates in the new year. The payments were proposed by Mayor Tom Dailly, and the funding...
Illinois Coronavirus Updates: Holiday Masking, Pharmacies Limiting Purchases
Should you mask up for your holiday gatherings as respiratory viruses spread?. Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic across Illinois today. Should You Mask Up for Holiday Gatherings? Here's What Chicago's Top Doc is Saying. With cases of COVID-19 and influenza continuing to climb across the...
Illinois will be the first state to eliminate cash bail. Here’s why women led the push for reform.
On January 1, Illinois will become the first state in the country to officially eliminate its cash bail system when the Pretrial Fairness Act goes into effect. Under the new system, a person will only be detained before trial if a judge determines that they pose a threat to others or have a likelihood of being a flight risk.
FHLBank Chicago awards more than $715,000 to MEEA for energy-saving upgrades on low-income homes
Free energy efficiency upgrades care of ComEd and area natural gas companies are coming to nearly 50 additional low-income homes in Cook County, Illinois, thanks to two grants totaling more than $715,000 awarded to the ... Read More » The post FHLBank Chicago awards more than $715,000 to MEEA for energy-saving upgrades on low-income homes appeared first on Daily Energy Insider.
Illinois, Indiana receive federal funding to enhance internet
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. - The state of Illinois was selected to receive $253 million to provide affordable, reliable high-speed internet to its residents. The money will be doled out over several years and focused on rural areas that lack internet access as well as communities on the south and west sides of Chicago.
Why It’s Hard to House the Homeless
When temperatures begin to fall in Massachusetts, donations to help the homeless begin to rise. Whether financial or in-kind — a category that includes warm socks and winter coats — these donations help the estimated 20,000 men, women and children across the state who experience homelessness on a given night avoid the potentially fatal effects of frigid winter weather.
MA doctor indicted for health care fraud
A sleep medicine physician from Massachusetts was indicted by a federal grand jury in Boston for his alleged role in a health care fraud scheme.
Chicago volunteers construct tents for the homeless as brutal storm approaches
CHICAGO (CBS) -- For those who don't have a home, the next few days are dangerous and can be deadly.CBS 2's Noel Brennan showed us Wednesday how one organization is taking action now to keep the vulnerable safe."People around here call it 'Tent City,'" said Andy Robledo.Robledo can't turn away from what he sees on the ground. Right beside the Dan Ryan Expressway. "It's on Roosevelt and Des Plaines. I live right down the street. I drove past for almost a year and noticed more and more tents pop up every single day."Tents better suited for summer than the winter storm headed...
3 Chicago-Area Counties Reach ‘High' COVID Alert Level, Masks Recommended
Three Chicago-area counties are at a "high" COVID alert level from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, joining dozens of other counties across Illinois in reaching the highest community level, which dictates that masks are recommended for all public indoor spaces. DuPage and Kendall counties reached the designation in...
Popular Fast Food Franchise is Making Its Way Into Massachusetts
Massachusetts will be getting its first taste of a well known fast food franchise that is finally making its way into a couple locations in the Bay State. Just last week, this nationally beloved taco chain announced that it would be opening up 80 new eateries. That includes 22 new ones in 2023, according to the food publication 'Eat This, Not That'. For the first time, since the company was founded way back in 1969, one of the states that its entering is Massachusetts. This particular taco chain is Taco John's.
From public housing to first-time home buyer
Yawu Miller is the Banner’s senior editor. VIEW BIO. When Zandria White was growing up in the Alice Taylor apartments in the 1970s and ’80s, the idea of buying a home was fairly remote. Her family sometimes struggled to put food on the table. Her father died in 1980 of an overdose.
Deadline looms for Massachusetts residents to start the new year with coverage through Health Connector
BOSTON — The last day for Massachusetts residents to enroll with Massachusetts Health Connector for coverage starting in January is Friday. The Health Connector’s Open Enrollment runs through Jan. 23, but the busiest deadline annually is the December date leading to January coverage. Residents who need coverage can...
Central African traveler busted at O'Hare for carrying over 30 pounds of porcupine and other bush meats
“The officers were able to find 5 pounds of non-human primate meat, 3 pounds of porcupine meat, and 25 pounds of unknown meat products, which were all prohibited under CDC guidelines,” said Steve Bansbach with U.S. Customs and Border Protection.
