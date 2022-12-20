ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Salt Bae punished for World Cup antics

Viral sensation and restauranteur Salt Bae has been banned from the US Open Cup after causing a stir at the 2022 Qatar World Cup.On Sunday, Salt Bae, whose real name is Nusret Gökçe, interrupted the Argentina national football team's celebration to put the spotlight on himself, resulting in massive backlash. As footballers tried to soak up their winning moment, Gökçe could be seen relentlessly pulling captain Lionel Messi's arm to get a photo, kissing the World Cup trophy, posing with the trophy, and taking videos with other players.People online mocked Gökçe, claiming the restauranteur's behavior was attention-seeking and obnoxious.Sign up...
Footwear News

Ivanka Trump Slips On Chanel Flats at FIFA Qatar World Cup 2022 With Jared Kushner

Ivanka Trump was simply outfitted for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. While in Lusail City with husband Jared Kushner and their children, Trump shared a photo dump on Instagram. For the occasion — where the family attended four matches over three days — the former presidential advisor wore a long-sleeved black top. The simple piece was tucked into a set of cream trousers with a linen texture, complete with an attached belt. The ensemble was in accordance with Qatar’s dress codes, where women must wear outfits that cover their shoulders and skirts, dresses or pants must have a length past one’s...
TheDailyBeast

China Is Starting to Really Regret Its Friendship With Russia

“The biggest surprise for China was that Russia totally misjudged its own power. We thought that Russia would win a very fast war,” the Chinese expert explained ruefully, a few weeks after the invasion. This was not the official line, which was then in the phase of intense attempts...
gcaptain.com

Dozens of Ships Stuck Off Iran as Payment Snags Bite – Sources

LONDON, Dec 21 (Reuters) – Dozens of merchant ships with grains and sugar are stuck outside Iranian ports after weeks of delays as payments snags disrupt flows of goods into the country, according to trade sources and shipping data. Food is exempt from the West’s sanctions on Iran over...
thecomeback.com

FIFA makes major move against Salt Bae

FIFA is officially investigating Salt Bae. Nusret Gökçe, the international culinary influencer known to most as, “Salt Bae,” almost caused an international incident Sunday. The famed ‘Salt Bae’ pestered Lionel Messi and World Cup champion Argentina on the pitch following a bitterly contested final with France.
BBC

Russia-supporting Wagner Group mercenary numbers soar

Fighters from Russia's mercenary Wagner Group have ballooned from 1,000 to nearly 20,000 in Ukraine, British government officials say, a sign of Russia's growing reliance on the military contractor in support of its invasion. Russia is widely believed to be struggling to recruit soldiers and maintain morale. The West estimates...
TheDailyBeast

Western Officials Say Russia May Not Be Behind Pipeline Bombing

Western officials say Russia might not have been responsible for the mysterious explosions that damaged undersea pipelines supplying energy to Europe in September, according to a report. Although several prominent figures including world leaders quickly pointed the finger at Moscow for the sabotage of the Nord Stream pipelines, months of investigation haven’t found any hard evidence suggesting Russia was responsible, The Washington Post reports. “There is no evidence at this point that Russia was behind the sabotage,” one anonymous European official said, expressing a view reportedly representative of those shared by 23 intelligence officials and diplomats from nine countries interviewed by the Post. Some said that definitively blaming any state actor for the incident—which is widely considered to have been a deliberate operation—may not be possible, the Post reports. Russian officials have previously blamed the U.S. for the explosions.
maritime-executive.com

Report: China Faces a Dilemma in Recouping African Belt-and-Road Loans

Several African nations grappling with debt distress are faced with seizure of strategic assets like ports, railways and power networks if China decides to force repayment on defaulted loans, a UK-based think tank has said. Chatham House notes that China has built a large stock of debt across the African...
World

Pakistan PM says terrorism poses renewed threat after Taliban attack

This week, 35 members of a group known as Pakistan's Taliban overwhelmed Pakistani counterterrorism personnel at a detention center in the country. Security forces regained control Tuesday, but not before a hostage, two security personnel and at least 25 members of the group were killed, according to a Pakistan military spokesperson. Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif tweeted: "Resurgence in terrorism poses a renewed threat to our national security.” Host Marco Werman spoke with Vinay Kaura, a non-resident scholar at the Middle East Institute and an expert on Afghanistan-Pakistan relations.
defensenews.com

Germany’s Puma panzer hangs in the balance after report of mass outage

WASHINGTON — Following a media report about mass outages of the Puma infantry fighting vehicle during a recent drill, German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht said the manufacturers must fix any problems quickly or see the program canceled. Fresh problems with the Puma, which has a history of iffy performance...
historycollection.com

The World’s Most Impressive Fakes, Forgeries, and Finds that Made History

Fake historic “discoveries” are, unfortunately, all too frequent. For generations, school kids were taught that Francis Drake had been to California, based on the discovery of a brass plate in which the famous seafarer commemorated his landing. It took decades before the truth came out: the plate was a forgery, made as a practical joke upon a Drake admirer. Below are twenty five things about that fake, other historic fabrications, and fascinating but lesser known facts from the world of archaeology.
