US warns of possible attack in Islamabad amid security fears
ISLAMABAD (AP) — The U.S. Embassy in Islamabad on Sunday warned its staff of a possible attack on Americans at a top hotel in Pakistan’s capital as the city was already on high alert following a suicide bombing earlier in the week. The U.S. government is aware of...
Iran says Western claims show 'effectiveness' of its drones
Iran's top general has said that Western claims its drones are being used by Russia against Ukraine show the 'effectiveness' of Tehran's unmanned aerial vehicles, Iranian media reported Sunday. "Apart from the fact that many of these claims may be false, this, in fact, shows the effectiveness, importance and high rank of the Islamic republic in the field of drones."
Thousands rally in Nagorno-Karabakh to protest land blockade
Thousands rallied on Sunday in Azerbaijan, in the Nagorno-Karabakh region's largest city Stepanakert, to protest the blockade of the only land link to Armenia, an AFP journalist saw. For nearly two weeks Azerbaijani activists have blocked the corridor, the only land link to Armenia, to protest what they claim is illegal mining.
Caribbean nations react to Dutch prime minister’s apology for slavery
On December 19th, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte apologized on behalf of his government for his country's "slavery past." The apology was directed at the descendants of the estimated 600,000 enslaved by the Dutch in their former colonies in the Americas. But representatives of the Caribbean Community's (CARICOM) reparations commission say the apology left out something key: consultation with them and the victims of slavery. Host Marco Werman has the story.
Aid agencies suspend work in Afghanistan after Taliban bans women
Foreign aid groups have suspended operations in Afghanistan, after a decision by the country's Taliban rulers to ban women from working at international and local non-governmental organisations.Save the Children, the Norwegian Refugee Council and Care said they cannot effectively reach children, women and men in desperate need in Afghanistan without the women on their workforces.The NGO ban was introduced a day earlier, allegedly because women were not correctly wearing the Islamic headscarf.“We have complied with all cultural norms and we simply can't work without our dedicated female staff, who are essential for us to access women who are in desperate...
A refugee in Germany plays piano to bring attention to war in Syria
Aeham Ahmad grew up in the Palestinian refugee camp of Yarmouk, on the outskirts of Damascus. When his home was destroyed in the war, he rolled his piano through the rubble and just played — to counter the suffering. But after ISIS torched his piano and Syrian forces bombed his family's music shop, he fled to Germany. Today, he plays in Germany as an artist trying to tell the world about the war and terror in Syria.
Pakistan PM says terrorism poses renewed threat after Taliban attack
This week, 35 members of a group known as Pakistan's Taliban overwhelmed Pakistani counterterrorism personnel at a detention center in the country. Security forces regained control Tuesday, but not before a hostage, two security personnel and at least 25 members of the group were killed, according to a Pakistan military spokesperson. Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif tweeted: "Resurgence in terrorism poses a renewed threat to our national security.” Host Marco Werman spoke with Vinay Kaura, a non-resident scholar at the Middle East Institute and an expert on Afghanistan-Pakistan relations.
