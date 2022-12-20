ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

PIX11

NY households will get additional food assistance in December: Hochul

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Households enrolled in New York’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will get additional food benefits this December, Gov. Kathy Hochul said Tuesday. All New Yorkers in the program will receive the maximum allowable level of food benefits for December, Hochul said. Supplemental benefits will come from roughly $234 million in federal funding. […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

Four New York City residents cuffed for selling psychedelic mushrooms out of East Village storefronts

Four New Yorkers were arrested for allegedly selling psychedelic mushroom products out of two different East Village storefronts, prosecutors announced Thursday. It was announced that 33-year-old Brooklyn resident Steven Phan, the alleged owner of Come Back Daily, located at 516 East 11th St., and 44-year-old Brooklyn resident Mohamed Ahir, the alleged owner of City Clouds, located at 120 East 7th St., were both charged with criminal sale of a controlled substance in the fifth degree. Additionally, 24-year-old Queens resident William Brako and 22-year-old Manhattan resident Nina Fink were both charged with criminal sale of a controlled substance in the fifth degree and criminal possession of a controlled substance in the fifth degree.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

Turtle Bay predicted to be NYC’s hottest nabe in 2023

It looks like Turtle Bay — yes, that Turtle Bay — will be the hottest neighborhood in New York City come 2023. No, not trendy Williamsburg in Brooklyn — or even parts of downtown Manhattan where cool kids hang. Turtle Bay, which sits east of Lexington Avenue and between East 42nd and East 53rd streets — and is known as home to the United Nations and the Chrysler Building — had traditionally been considered stale and overlooked as a place to live. But now, it has a new future in store.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WETM 18 News

New York: SNAP recipients to receive maximum benefit in December

NEW YORK (WWTI) — All New Yorkers enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will receive the maximum allowable level of food benefits for December, according to a press release from Governor Hochul’s office. The governor’s office said all households participating in the program, including those already at the maximum level of benefits, will receive […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

A guide to the Dyker Heights Christmas Lights

The Dyker Heights Christmas Lights 2022 display has become one of the best New York attractions during the holiday season. The Brooklyn neighborhood is home to the most over-the-top Christmas light decorations with life-sized Santas, sleighs, snowmen and some houses even bump Christmas carols from loudspeakers. Crowds of all ages flock to the Kings County neighborhood to wander down the multiple blocks and avenues and experience one of the top things to do in NYC in the winter. It truly is the center of all things Christmas.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
localsyr.com

New year, new laws: Look out for these 4 changes affecting New Yorkers

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The new year is just a few weeks away. Many of us take advantage of the clean break, and will kick off 2023 by shaking up our routines. Giving yourself a few weeks to implement a change on January 1 makes it easier to adapt for some. It turns out New York lawmakers agree with this sentiment.
NEW YORK STATE
R.A. Heim

Additional Social Security payment coming next week to eligible New Yorkers

Photo of cash in handPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Mils (Unsplash)onUnsplash. Do you currently get Supplemental Social Security Income? Well, if you do, here's some good news that will help you out in just a few weeks. Eligible recipients should have received their first of $841 on Dec. 1st. The second payment of $914 on Dec. 30th, giving recipients a total of $1,755 for the month. The second installment of December’s payments is higher than the first due to payments increasing in 2023, partly in response to the rising yearly cost-of-living adjustments to keep up with inflation.
96.1 The Breeze

Cash For Christmas? Big Money In New York State

Cash is a perfect one size fits all gift! Need something to take your mind off the big storm that is coming? Need some extra cash for those holiday bills? This could be a great week for you!. The stores have been crazy with last minute shoppers and those who...
PIX11

Bronx man eyed in 2 more fatal club druggings

THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — Kenwood Allen, the Bronx man accused this week of murder in two fatal nightclub druggings in Lower Manhattan, was also under investigation Friday in two more cases where overdose victims were dumped in the Bronx. A veteran law enforcement source told PIX11 News that Allen, 33, was part of a […]
BRONX, NY

