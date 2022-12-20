Photo of cash in handPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Mils (Unsplash)onUnsplash. Do you currently get Supplemental Social Security Income? Well, if you do, here's some good news that will help you out in just a few weeks. Eligible recipients should have received their first of $841 on Dec. 1st. The second payment of $914 on Dec. 30th, giving recipients a total of $1,755 for the month. The second installment of December’s payments is higher than the first due to payments increasing in 2023, partly in response to the rising yearly cost-of-living adjustments to keep up with inflation.

1 DAY AGO