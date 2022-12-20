Read full article on original website
An affordable housing lottery opens for 67 apartments in the Melrose section of the Bronx
Housing lottery applications are open for 67 newly constructed apartments at 341 East 162nd St. in the Melrose section of the Bronx. Eligible applicants must earn no more than $132,000, depending on the size of the household. The building is intended to provide housing to some of New York City's...
Backlash erupts in NYC Council after Mayor Adams threatens nonprofit cuts
Mayor Eric Adams at City Hall on Dec. 5, 2022. The mayor has asked the Council to reduce spending on community nonprofits, citing mounting costs from the migrant crisis. [ more › ]
NY households will get additional food assistance in December: Hochul
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Households enrolled in New York’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will get additional food benefits this December, Gov. Kathy Hochul said Tuesday. All New Yorkers in the program will receive the maximum allowable level of food benefits for December, Hochul said. Supplemental benefits will come from roughly $234 million in federal funding. […]
Change is coming in Paid Family Leave: See if you are eligible for the weekly payment of $1,130 offered by officials
We all need family vacations once in a while. It helps us reduce stress and develop a stronger bond with our family members. Also, it increases gender equality because fathers are enabled to spend quality time with their children and husbands get to know their wives better than before.
Four New York City residents cuffed for selling psychedelic mushrooms out of East Village storefronts
Four New Yorkers were arrested for allegedly selling psychedelic mushroom products out of two different East Village storefronts, prosecutors announced Thursday. It was announced that 33-year-old Brooklyn resident Steven Phan, the alleged owner of Come Back Daily, located at 516 East 11th St., and 44-year-old Brooklyn resident Mohamed Ahir, the alleged owner of City Clouds, located at 120 East 7th St., were both charged with criminal sale of a controlled substance in the fifth degree. Additionally, 24-year-old Queens resident William Brako and 22-year-old Manhattan resident Nina Fink were both charged with criminal sale of a controlled substance in the fifth degree and criminal possession of a controlled substance in the fifth degree.
Turtle Bay predicted to be NYC’s hottest nabe in 2023
It looks like Turtle Bay — yes, that Turtle Bay — will be the hottest neighborhood in New York City come 2023. No, not trendy Williamsburg in Brooklyn — or even parts of downtown Manhattan where cool kids hang. Turtle Bay, which sits east of Lexington Avenue and between East 42nd and East 53rd streets — and is known as home to the United Nations and the Chrysler Building — had traditionally been considered stale and overlooked as a place to live. But now, it has a new future in store.
New York: SNAP recipients to receive maximum benefit in December
NEW YORK (WWTI) — All New Yorkers enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will receive the maximum allowable level of food benefits for December, according to a press release from Governor Hochul’s office. The governor’s office said all households participating in the program, including those already at the maximum level of benefits, will receive […]
New York City's worst landlords of 2022 called out in annual list
The list is determined by the number of "widespread, unchecked, repeated violations that have led to horrific conditions" at affected properties.
Gov. Hochul announces start of construction for $1.2 billion development
The project, called Alafia, is supposed to address social, economic and health disparities that high-need communities like East New York face.
A guide to the Dyker Heights Christmas Lights
The Dyker Heights Christmas Lights 2022 display has become one of the best New York attractions during the holiday season. The Brooklyn neighborhood is home to the most over-the-top Christmas light decorations with life-sized Santas, sleighs, snowmen and some houses even bump Christmas carols from loudspeakers. Crowds of all ages flock to the Kings County neighborhood to wander down the multiple blocks and avenues and experience one of the top things to do in NYC in the winter. It truly is the center of all things Christmas.
Popular New York Supermarket Announced Holiday Changes, Closings
A popular supermarket with many locations in the Hudson Valley and across New York State confirmed changes in hours of operations. A Stop & Shop spokesperson reached out to Hudson Valley Post in hopes we would share with our readers the updated holiday hours for Stop & Shop stores across New York State.
New year, new laws: Look out for these 4 changes affecting New Yorkers
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The new year is just a few weeks away. Many of us take advantage of the clean break, and will kick off 2023 by shaking up our routines. Giving yourself a few weeks to implement a change on January 1 makes it easier to adapt for some. It turns out New York lawmakers agree with this sentiment.
NYC spotlights sanitation workers in 2023 calendar
Supervisor Dzara Melcone, a member of DSNY's Bureau of Information Technology, pictured in the June photo of DSNY's 2023 calendar. Now in its eighth year, the calendar honors the New York City Sanitation Department’s employees. [ more › ]
The MTA will cut service to these seven subway lines starting this summer
We apologize in advance for being the ones to deliver bad news but the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) just proposed service changes that will greatly affect your commuting habits starting next summer. Specifically, transit officials are hoping to cut service on seven subway lines—the 1, 6, 7, L, E, F...
Additional Social Security payment coming next week to eligible New Yorkers
Photo of cash in handPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Mils (Unsplash)onUnsplash. Do you currently get Supplemental Social Security Income? Well, if you do, here's some good news that will help you out in just a few weeks. Eligible recipients should have received their first of $841 on Dec. 1st. The second payment of $914 on Dec. 30th, giving recipients a total of $1,755 for the month. The second installment of December’s payments is higher than the first due to payments increasing in 2023, partly in response to the rising yearly cost-of-living adjustments to keep up with inflation.
Cash For Christmas? Big Money In New York State
Cash is a perfect one size fits all gift! Need something to take your mind off the big storm that is coming? Need some extra cash for those holiday bills? This could be a great week for you!. The stores have been crazy with last minute shoppers and those who...
Deadline nears for $375 a month Brooklyn apartments
Time is running out to apply for one of the best rents in Brooklyn. For those who qualify and win the 1921 Atlantic Apartments housing lottery, there will be 18 units available for under $1,000 per month.
Doctor ID'd after found with throat slashed in Harlem park
A man was found dead with a slashed throat in a Harlem park on Friday morning, police said. The victim, said to be in his 60s, was discovered unresponsive in Marcus Garvey Park.
Bronx man eyed in 2 more fatal club druggings
THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — Kenwood Allen, the Bronx man accused this week of murder in two fatal nightclub druggings in Lower Manhattan, was also under investigation Friday in two more cases where overdose victims were dumped in the Bronx. A veteran law enforcement source told PIX11 News that Allen, 33, was part of a […]
Asylum seeker kills himself at NYC shelter, marking 2nd suicide in city shelter
NEW YORK (PIX11) — An asylum seeker killed himself at a New York City shelter, marking the second such suicide in the city, Public Advocate Jumaane Williams said Monday. Officials have not shared the man’s name or specified when or where exactly he died. “Another person who came to our country in desperate need and […]
