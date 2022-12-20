Read full article on original website
Iran says Western claims show 'effectiveness' of its drones
Iran's top general has said that Western claims its drones are being used by Russia against Ukraine show the 'effectiveness' of Tehran's unmanned aerial vehicles, Iranian media reported Sunday. "Apart from the fact that many of these claims may be false, this, in fact, shows the effectiveness, importance and high rank of the Islamic republic in the field of drones."
US warns of possible attack in Islamabad amid security fears
ISLAMABAD (AP) — The U.S. Embassy in Islamabad on Sunday warned its staff of a possible attack on Americans at a top hotel in Pakistan’s capital as the city was already on high alert following a suicide bombing earlier in the week. The U.S. government is aware of...
Caribbean nations react to Dutch prime minister’s apology for slavery
On December 19th, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte apologized on behalf of his government for his country's "slavery past." The apology was directed at the descendants of the estimated 600,000 enslaved by the Dutch in their former colonies in the Americas. But representatives of the Caribbean Community's (CARICOM) reparations commission say the apology left out something key: consultation with them and the victims of slavery. Host Marco Werman has the story.
China’s rapid COVID spike could crash public health system
China has shifted away from stringent COVID-19 restrictions, but without turning to mitigation strategies, like mandatory masking. Now, waves of new infections threaten to overwhelm the country’s health care system, as Ben Cowling, a professor of epidemiology at the University of Hong Kong, tells The World’s host Marco Werman.
Male faculty in Afghanistan stand in solidarity with women amid university ban
The Taliban have banned women from attending private and public universities. But male faculty members, and students across the country, have something to say about it. A number of male faculty, from lecturers to professors, have resigned at one university. Host Marco Werman talks with Obaidullah Baheer, a lecturer at the American University of Afghanistan in Kabul.
Busloads of migrants dropped off at vice president’s DC home on Christmas Eve
Multiple busloads of migrants were dropped off at Vice President Harris’s residence in Washington, D.C. on Saturday — Christmas Eve — leaving migrants on the streets in below-freezing temperatures, according to multiple reports. Three busloads of migrants were driven to D.C., ABC 7 reported, and arrived outside the Naval Observatory, which is the vice president’s residence. […]
Canada’s revised content law
Commercial radio stations in Canada are getting new marching orders from national regulators. The stations were lobbying to cut long-standing quotas that require a minimum of 35% Canadian content. But the Canadian Radio and Television Commission says they’ll have to stick to those quotas. And they’ll have to include more music from emerging artists. Anita Elash has the story.
The Nutcracker ballet set in old Hong Kong
The Nutcracker is a cultural institution in the United States, with local companies performing it every Christmas. Many ballet companies get half of their revenue from The Nutcracker. But it’s also performed in countries around the world. That’s because the ballet can be very easily adapted to different cultural contexts. The World's Sarah Birnbaum reports that the Hong Kong ballet is doing the performance for a Chinese audience — with new costumes, sets and cultural references — and it's gorgeous.
Giving birth in a displaced persons’ camp
An estimated 40,000 women have given birth in the past three months in flood-affected regions of Pakistan. That includes those living in temporary shelters or camps for displaced people. The World's Carolyn Beeler spoke to one new mother who gave birth to her sixth child in a tent, with the help of a neighbor.
Republic of Korea awards SoCal Japanese American Korean War veterans Ambassador for Peace Medal
At a tribute sponsored by the Veterans Memorial Court Alliance and other groups, the consul general of the Republic of Korea in Los Angeles honored veterans with the Ambassador for Peace Medal.
Pakistan PM says terrorism poses renewed threat after Taliban attack
This week, 35 members of a group known as Pakistan's Taliban overwhelmed Pakistani counterterrorism personnel at a detention center in the country. Security forces regained control Tuesday, but not before a hostage, two security personnel and at least 25 members of the group were killed, according to a Pakistan military spokesperson. Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif tweeted: "Resurgence in terrorism poses a renewed threat to our national security.” Host Marco Werman spoke with Vinay Kaura, a non-resident scholar at the Middle East Institute and an expert on Afghanistan-Pakistan relations.
Turkish pub makes space for sharing emotions
In Turkey, there's a type of pub that's renowned for its ability to help people open up, and share emotions not typically expressed in public. Visiting a “meyhane” involves long hours spent with friends over mezzes and raki, an anise-flavored liqueur. Dating back to the Byzantine Empire, the meyhane is a place where enthusiasts laugh, sing — and sometimes even cry. Durrie Bouscaren takes us inside.
Education for women 'is an Afghan value and an Islamic right,' says male professor in solidarity against university ban
The Taliban-led government has banned women from attending private and public universities in Afghanistan. The decree has come in addition to girls already being excluded from secondary schools in the country since March. And it's sparked international condemnation, with some women staging protests in the capital Kabul. Some male faculty...
A refugee in Germany plays piano to bring attention to war in Syria
Aeham Ahmad grew up in the Palestinian refugee camp of Yarmouk, on the outskirts of Damascus. When his home was destroyed in the war, he rolled his piano through the rubble and just played — to counter the suffering. But after ISIS torched his piano and Syrian forces bombed his family's music shop, he fled to Germany. Today, he plays in Germany as an artist trying to tell the world about the war and terror in Syria.
