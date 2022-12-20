Aeham Ahmad grew up in the Palestinian refugee camp of Yarmouk, on the outskirts of Damascus. When his home was destroyed in the war, he rolled his piano through the rubble and just played — to counter the suffering. But after ISIS torched his piano and Syrian forces bombed his family's music shop, he fled to Germany. Today, he plays in Germany as an artist trying to tell the world about the war and terror in Syria.

