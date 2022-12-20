Read full article on original website
Related
US warns of possible attack in Islamabad amid security fears
ISLAMABAD (AP) — The U.S. Embassy in Islamabad on Sunday warned its staff of a possible attack on Americans at a top hotel in Pakistan’s capital as the city was already on high alert following a suicide bombing earlier in the week. The U.S. government is aware of...
China to stop publishing daily Covid figures: NHC
China will no longer publish daily figures for Covid-19 cases and deaths, the National Health Commission (NHC) said on Sunday, ending a practice that began in early 2020. "From today, we will no longer publish daily information on the epidemic," the NHC said.
Iran says Western claims show 'effectiveness' of its drones
Iran's top general has said that Western claims its drones are being used by Russia against Ukraine show the 'effectiveness' of Tehran's unmanned aerial vehicles, Iranian media reported Sunday. "Apart from the fact that many of these claims may be false, this, in fact, shows the effectiveness, importance and high rank of the Islamic republic in the field of drones."
Thousands rally in Nagorno-Karabakh to protest land blockade
Thousands rallied on Sunday in Azerbaijan, in the Nagorno-Karabakh region's largest city Stepanakert, to protest the blockade of the only land link to Armenia, an AFP journalist saw. For nearly two weeks Azerbaijani activists have blocked the corridor, the only land link to Armenia, to protest what they claim is illegal mining.
China Stops Releasing COVID-19 Case Counts as Infections Skyrocket
China’s National Health Commission announced that it will cease publishing national daily COVID-19 case figures amid a surge of infections. Earlier this month, China loosened its stringent “zero-COVID” policy after mass protests.The Guardian reported that although the country has narrowed its definition of a COVID death and reported fewer than 10 deaths in the past two weeks, a health data firm estimated that there are, in fact, 5,000 people dying of the virus daily.“Relevant COVID information will be published by the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention for reference and research,” the NHC said in a statement, breaking a three-year precedent for reporting case and death counts.The government of Zhejiang, a large industrial province near Shanghai, said on Sunday that the region of 65.4 million is experiencing 1 million new cases daily and anticipated that this number will double by the new year.Read more at The Daily Beast.
World
Canada’s revised content law
Commercial radio stations in Canada are getting new marching orders from national regulators. The stations were lobbying to cut long-standing quotas that require a minimum of 35% Canadian content. But the Canadian Radio and Television Commission says they’ll have to stick to those quotas. And they’ll have to include more music from emerging artists. Anita Elash has the story.
World
Male faculty in Afghanistan stand in solidarity with women amid university ban
The Taliban have banned women from attending private and public universities. But male faculty members, and students across the country, have something to say about it. A number of male faculty, from lecturers to professors, have resigned at one university. Host Marco Werman talks with Obaidullah Baheer, a lecturer at the American University of Afghanistan in Kabul.
World
Caribbean nations react to Dutch prime minister’s apology for slavery
On December 19th, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte apologized on behalf of his government for his country's "slavery past." The apology was directed at the descendants of the estimated 600,000 enslaved by the Dutch in their former colonies in the Americas. But representatives of the Caribbean Community's (CARICOM) reparations commission say the apology left out something key: consultation with them and the victims of slavery. Host Marco Werman has the story.
Three foreign NGOs stop work in Afghanistan after Taliban ban on women staff
Three foreign aid groups announced on Sunday they were suspending their operations in Afghanistan after the country's Taliban rulers ordered all NGOs to stop women staff from working. The ministry threatened to suspend the operating licences of aid organisations that failed to stop women from working.
World
Pakistan PM says terrorism poses renewed threat after Taliban attack
This week, 35 members of a group known as Pakistan's Taliban overwhelmed Pakistani counterterrorism personnel at a detention center in the country. Security forces regained control Tuesday, but not before a hostage, two security personnel and at least 25 members of the group were killed, according to a Pakistan military spokesperson. Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif tweeted: "Resurgence in terrorism poses a renewed threat to our national security.” Host Marco Werman spoke with Vinay Kaura, a non-resident scholar at the Middle East Institute and an expert on Afghanistan-Pakistan relations.
World
A refugee in Germany plays piano to bring attention to war in Syria
Aeham Ahmad grew up in the Palestinian refugee camp of Yarmouk, on the outskirts of Damascus. When his home was destroyed in the war, he rolled his piano through the rubble and just played — to counter the suffering. But after ISIS torched his piano and Syrian forces bombed his family's music shop, he fled to Germany. Today, he plays in Germany as an artist trying to tell the world about the war and terror in Syria.
World
Education for women 'is an Afghan value and an Islamic right,' says male professor in solidarity against university ban
The Taliban-led government has banned women from attending private and public universities in Afghanistan. The decree has come in addition to girls already being excluded from secondary schools in the country since March. And it's sparked international condemnation, with some women staging protests in the capital Kabul. Some male faculty...
Comments / 0