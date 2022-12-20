ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reuters

FedEx promises more aggressive cost cuts; shares rise

Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2A25SO_0jpJfLtS00

Dec 20 (Reuters) - FedEx Corp (FDX.N) on Tuesday vowed to accelerate "aggressive cost reduction plans" by slashing an additional $1 billion in costs as it races to get ahead of falling demand for its delivery services.

Shares rose 3.7% to $170.37 in extended trading after Memphis, Tennessee-based FedEx also reported a bigger fiscal second-quarter profit than Wall street expected.

It now plans to take out $3.7 billion in costs this year by parking planes, closing offices, stopping rural Sunday delivery and furloughing workers in its freight division.

"They seem to have really grabbed the bull by its horns. They are taking action here to really reduce costs, with a forecast of weaker-than-expected volumes. It's smart," said Tim Ghriskey, senior portfolio strategist with Ingalls & Snyder.

The New York City-based investment management firm does not currently own shares in FedEx, but Ghriskey follows the company closely.

FedEx Chief Executive Raj Subramaniam said the company was still "navigating a weaker demand environment" and credited cost cutting for the stronger-than-expected profit for the quarter ended Nov. 30.

The global delivery company t angered investors and analysts in September when it yanked its forecast, triggering the biggest one-day stock drop in company history.

Critics had previously called CEO Subramaniam's expense control efforts to tackle the company's bloated overhead too little and too late.

In particular, they were concerned that FedEx has been underperforming rival United Parcel Service (UPS.N) with its more costly unionized workforce.

When the stock market closed on Tuesday, shares of UPS were down 14% from a year ago, versus the 33% drop in FedEx stock.

On Tuesday, FedEx said second-quarter adjusted profit fell to $815 million, or $3.18 per share, from $1.3 billion, or $4.83 per share, a year earlier.

Per-share earnings beat analysts' estimates by 36 cents, according to Refinitiv I/B/E/S Estimates, while revenue came in at $22.8 billion - below analysts' target of $23.74 billion.

The company forecast 2023 earnings per share of $13 to $14, compared with analysts' average estimate of $14.08, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

Investors were not worried by the 2023 forecast and instead applauded the company's cost-cutting, Ghriskey said.

FedEx's leaders "know the issues, they see the environment and they're being proactive about it, and the market likes that," he added.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

FTX, Crypto Collapse Costs Taylor Swift a Huge Payday

When cryptocurrency exchange FTX raised $400 million from investors such as Softbank, Temasek, Tiger Global, and others in January, its net worth took off. The funding lifted its value to $32 billion. By November, it was bankrupt. While FTX pumped up its reputation with big-name investors, it was also allying...
New York Post

‘Shark Tank’ star Kevin O’Leary says $15M payout from FTX was wiped out in crypto firm’s collapse

“Shark Tank” star Kevin O’Leary said that FTX paid him $15 million to be the company’s spokesman but he lost nearly all of it when the crypto exchange went bust. In an interview with CNBC on Thursday, O’Leary said he put about $9.7 million of his spokesman check into crypto tokens with his FTX account, which has dropped to zero after the exchange collapsed last month.  He had $1 million tied up in FTX equity, which also is now worthless. O’Leary said the remaining $4 million from the deal went to taxation and agent fees.  “The total deal was just under $15...
Daily Mail

Billionaire Winklevoss twins are in hot water after their crypto exchange Gemini is owed $900million from broker that lost out during FTX’s disastrous crash

Billionaire Bitcoin investors Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss are reportedly in the red $900million after FTX's monumental crash last month, which left more than a million other creditors scrambling to recover assets. In one of the biggest crypto blowups of all time, the Bahamas-based exchange filed for bankruptcy in Delaware last...
CNBC

Jim Cramer says these 7 stocks will be winners in 2023

CNBC’s Jim Cramer on Tuesday gave investors a list of stocks that he believes will perform well next year. Stocks rose on Tuesday and ended a four-day streak of losses for the market. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday gave investors a list of stocks that he believes will perform...
New York Post

Here’s how much US home prices will plunge in current market bubble

US home prices will likely have to decline by as much as 20% over the course of a multi-year correction before the housing sector can get back on track with historical trends, a research firm warned this week. The most recent correction cycles that occurred in the US housing market, such as a bubble in the 1990s and the sector’s implosion in the mid-2000s, took several years to conclude, DataTrek Research co-founder Nicholas Colas said. In the current market, US home prices have only begun to fall in the last few months – suggesting the declines will continue for the foreseeable future. “US...
24/7 Wall St.

The Price Of Eggs Is Soaring

The Producer Price Index rose rose 7.4% year over year in November and was up .3% from October. The number was high and signaled that inflation was still firmly in place. As with every PPI report, some items rose faster than others based on what companies pay for goods and services in the index. The price […]
OREGON STATE
CNBC

Monday, Dec. 12, 2022: Cramer says 'buy the heck' out of this stock

Jim Cramer and Jeff Marks break down which sectors they could be looking to buy after the Federal Reserve's next meeting this week. Jim shares why selling one of the portfolio's slumping stocks is a "fool's errand," right now, and also urges Investing Club members to load up on one company in the Charitable Trust.
Reuters

Reuters

670K+
Followers
369K+
Post
313M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy