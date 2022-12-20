Giants postpone Carlos Correa's introduction, reportedly due to issue during physical

The San Francisco Giants were scheduled to have a news conference on Tuesday, presumably to introduce their brand new shortstop Carlos Correa, but postponed the news conference several hours before it was to take place. The team didn't say why it was postponed, but according to Ronald Blum of the Associated Press, the Giants delayed the event due to an unspecified medical concern that came up during Correa's physical.

The Giants reportedly signed Correa to a blockbuster 13-year, $350 million deal on Dec. 13, but have yet to say a peep about the contract. That's presumably why the news conference was simply listed as media availability, and why the Giants sent out an uncharacteristically short email to announce the postponement.

Correa, 28, has a lifetime triple slash of .279/.357/.467 over eight major league seasons. He won a World Series ring with the Houston Astros in 2017, and was part of the cheating scandal that led to the firing and suspension of manager AJ Hinch and GM Jeff Luhnow. He hit free agency in 2021 following two solid but unspectacular seasons in Houston and signed a one-year contract with the Minnesota Twins for the 2022 season, hoping to rebuild some of his value and sign a major deal in the offseason.

The gambit worked, because that's just what happened. If it goes through as is, Correa's contract would be the largest in Giants history, the largest amount of money ever committed to a shortstop, and the most money any team has ever spent on an outside free agent. It would also be the fourth-largest contract in MLB history.

But that's only if it goes through as is. If the Giants have a genuine medical concern about Correa, it's possible the two parties could renegotiate the contract for a different amount of money and years. But it's also possible this is just a blip, and everything continues on as planned for Correa and the Giants.