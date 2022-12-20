Read full article on original website
US News and World Report
More Steps Per Day, Lowered Odds for Diabetes in Women
FRIDAY, Dec. 23, 2022 (HealthDay News) – Move your body every day to guard against type 2 diabetes. That's the upshot of a new study that analyzed Fitbit data and type 2 diabetes rates from participants in a nationwide research program, reporting that women who logged more steps each day had a lower risk of diabetes.
US News and World Report
Women's Depression Symptoms May Differ by Race: Study
FRIDAY, Dec. 23, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Depression can be tricky to detect in some people, and Black women may exhibit different symptoms, leading to missed care, researchers say. Black women report sleep disturbances, self-criticism and irritability more often than the stereotypical low mood, according to a new study. As...
