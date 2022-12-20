Read full article on original website
The problem(s) with the Republicans’ ‘alternate’ Jan. 6 report
When the House created the Jan. 6 committee, Republican leaders were invited to recommend a slate to participate in the investigation. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, however, had the final call on whether or not they qualified to serve on the select panel. That power proved important: House Minority Leader Kevin...
House GOP loses interest in investigating Jan. 6 investigation
It was just a few weeks ago when House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, struggling to impress some of his more radical members, indicated he intended to get answers about Jan. 6. Unfortunately, however, the Republican leader wasn’t interested in the attack on the Capitol or the efforts to undermine our democracy.
'A defiant gesture towards Russia': Zelenskyy visits Washington on Wednesday
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will meet with President Joe Biden and deliver an address to members of Congress during a visit to Washington on Wednesday, his first known trip outside the country since Russia invaded 10 months ago.Dec. 21, 2022.
He Did It: Full Jan. 6 Report Scorches Trump "Crimes"
The January 6th Report drops with a roadmap for Trump charges and a push for The Department of Justice to indict the former president and his alleged coup plotters. In this special report, MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber breaks down the 845 page report revealing the incriminating litany of bombshells against Trump, many of his aides and GOP operatives.Dec. 24, 2022.
Jan. 6 committee releases transcripts who repeatedly took Fifth Amendment
The January 6 Committee released the names of several individuals who pleaded the fifth during their testimony. The names include Trump lawyer John Eastman and former National Security adviser Michael Flynn. Trump is on record sharing his thoughts on people who plead the fifth. The Morning Joe panel discusses.Dec. 22, 2022.
Coup Bombshells Put Heat On Garland To Indict Trump, Says MSNBC's Melber
The January 6th Report drops with a blueprint for The Department of Justice on how to indict former president Trump and the alleged coup plotters. In this special report, MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber walks through the January 6th Committee’s exhaustive, meticulous mountain of evidence and how close they came to pulling off a coup that would have “ended democracy and the rule of law as we know it.” Melber says it’s time for Garland to weigh that evidence without fear or favor to the people involved. Dec. 24, 2022.
"Paranoid Cult": Jan. 6 Investigator on Trump "Crimes" and Stopping Future "Coups"
The January 6th committee releasing testimony transcripts of Trump allies under oath. It comes as the panel formally issued criminal referrals for Donald Trump to the Department of Justice. Committee member and law professor, Rep. Jamie Raskin, joins MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber on the case to indict Trump and how it felt reading those referrals. Raskin saying the crimes are "clear" and adding “justice doesn’t equal the sadness and anger” Americans have experienced but it's time to “fortify American democracy against coups and insurrections.”Dec. 22, 2022.
Hutchinson dealt with turmoil, fear over whether or not to break with Trump, transcripts show
Despite her composure during a June public hearing, transcripts from the Jan. 6 Committee show Cassidy Hutchinson, an aide to Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, dealt with inner turmoil and fear over breaking with Trumpworld.Dec. 23, 2022.
Zelenskyy visit reminds us of Trump’s democracy subversion
Indeed, recall that Trump’s first impeachment centered on his 2019 attempt to pressure Ukraine to investigate Democrat Joe Biden, who would go on to defeat Trump in 2020. On the other end of that apparent quid pro quo, of course, was an invitation to Washington and military aid for Ukraine. Today, Zelenskyy will visit the Capitol that Trump supporters attacked on Jan. 6, 2021.
The Indict Trump "Blueprint" Reveals MAGA Obstruction Plot
The January 6th Committee investigation examines months of plots, many obscured by Trump aides and allies who decided they were better off invoking their fight amendment right not to incriminate themselves. MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber analyzes the summary report and breaks down how pleading the fifth is legal, but raises suspicion. Melber adds analysis of the coup conspiracy stating the "rightful scrutiny" of the violence that day can "divert focus from the illegal, nonviolent attacks on the transfer of power."Dec. 22, 2022.
President Zelenskyy delivers historic address to Congress
In his first trip outside Ukraine since Russia invaded almost a year ago, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy pleaded with Congress for the survival of his people and warned that only a combination of “Ukrainian courage and American resolve” can defend global democracy. The Morning Joe panel discusses Zelenskyy's historic address to Congress.Dec. 22, 2022.
Trump team's inability to remember anything from Jan. 6 strains credulity
Barbara McQuade, former U.S. attorney, talks with Alex Wagner about the frequency with which Donald Trump associates told January 6 Committee interviewers that they couldn't recall details surrounding the events of January 6, and how Cassidy Hutchinson's testimony about being coached to claim she couldn't remember things makes these other answers suspect. Dec. 24, 2022.
Why a Jan. 6 conviction wouldn't stop Trump from running for president
As reported by the House Jan. 6 committee and others, former President Donald Trump engaged in behavior that should disqualify him not only from the presidency, but also from any position in a government he sought to destroy from within. When the president sees the Constitution as an impediment, not...
List of Team Trump insiders who took the Fifth keeps growing
When it comes to members of Donald Trump’s inner circle, the list of figures who’ve taken the Fifth is not short. It was just two months ago, for example, that The New York Times reported on Kash Patel asserting his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination to avoid answering Justice Department questions about the former president’s classified documents scandal.
Already struggling, McCarthy fails to make case against omnibus
To a degree unseen in recent memory, Congress’ top two Republicans have been reading from different scripts over the last year or so — though one of the two keeps coming out on top. For example, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy balked at the bipartisan infrastructure package. Meanwhile,...
Joe: Mike Pence got Jan. 6 right; he needs to make that his legacy
Former Vice President Mike Pence spoke out against the DOJ indicting former President Trump for the events of January 6. The Morning Joe panel discusses.Dec. 22, 2022.
Racist war on drugs is the real winner of Congress’s massive spending bill
It’s always dangerous to bet against the war on drugs. Congress just showed us why — again. In the face of bipartisan support, lawmakers somehow left out of their $1.7 trillion federal spending bill a simple measure that would finally eliminate the illogical and unjust punishment disparity between crack and powder cocaine.
Former White House ethics lawyer faces provocative allegations
Among the most striking moments from this week’s Jan. 6 committee meeting had little to do with the attack on the Capitol itself. Instead, Democratic Rep. Zoe Lofgren alerted the public to an alleged effort to influence the testimony of key witnesses. “[O]ne lawyer told a witness, the witness...
Team Trump follows the boss’s lead on taking the Fifth. Smart choice.
Donald Trump once said that only the mob takes the Fifth. “If you’re innocent, why are you taking the Fifth Amendment?” the former president asked at a 2016 rally in Iowa. But as happens to the best of us, Trump’s contacts with the legal system led him to...
Hutchinson says she was told, ‘The less you remember, the better’
Cassidy Hutchinson, a former top aide to Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, was entirely unknown to most Americans — right up until late June, when she delivered stunning testimony during a televised House Jan. 6 committee hearing. By any fair measure, the Republican became one of the most important witnesses in the committee’s investigation.
