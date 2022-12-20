Read full article on original website
TAMPA, Fla. – A new collection schedule is now available for Christmas and New Year’s holidays. In observance of Christmas Day, City of Tampa offices will be closed on Friday, December 23, 2022, and Monday, December 26, 2022. In observance of New Year’s Day, City
(Brooksville, FL) – Hernando County Emergency Management is monitoring the potential for cold weather Friday night into Saturday morning and Saturday night into Sunday morning. In preparation, Emergency Management has coordinated with Jericho Road Ministries to ensure that anyone without access to heat has a safe place to stay beginning Friday, December 23, 2022, until weather conditions improve.
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The holiday trash schedule can be hard to keep track of and with Christmas Day and New Year's Day falling on a Sunday, who knows when to put the trash can out on the curb?. All counties across the Tampa Bay area will not be...
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla – According to the National Weather Service, parts of the Tampa Bay area are expected to have near to below-freezing temperatures Saturday, Sunday, and Monday morning. This has prompted the Southwest Florida Water Management District to advise residents who live near Plant
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Tensions at a St. Petersburg apartment complex have hit a boiling point between many of its tenants and management. Much of the frustration, according to the folks that live at the complex, is that the heat is currently not working so many feel like they’re left in the cold this holiday season.
More than 1,000 customers in Pinellas County were without power Saturday morning, as the frigid temperatures stressed power utilities. Duke Energy reported more than 600 homes and businesses in the Largo and Pinellas Park area were without electricity. About 260 customers in Seminole were also without power. And around 200 customers were without electricity in northern Clearwater.
December 23, 2022 - Three St. Petersburg families affected by house fires received a little Christmas cheer Friday morning thanks to Santa Claus and some special helpers. Crews with St. Pete Fire Rescue escorted Santa to deliver holiday dinners and toys Friday morning to three local families who lost their homes and personal belongings in fires this year. According to the press release, the department has distributed gifts to children in need and families affected by home fires for over 25 years.
TAMPA, Fla. — A fire destroyed a family's mobile home just two days before Christmas in Hillsborough County. Firefighters responded Friday morning to the four-alarm fire on 50th Avenue South off of Palm Drive in Tampa with six fire engines, a truck and several rescue units. Four adults and...
PLANT CITY, Fla. – A Plant City Police Department officer has been relieved of duty following a DUI arrest Saturday afternoon, according to investigators. Gregory Nelsen was arrested at 5:07 p.m. on Saturday, December 24, 2022, after being involved in a single-vehicle crash at Riverview
TV celebrity chef Robert Hesse from the show Hell’s Kitchen is giving back to Richard L. Sanders School in Pinellas Park, which he says taught him lifelong values when he was a student.
Collision aftermathPhoto byFlorida Highway Patrol via AP. Almost everyday there are reports of semi trucks rolling over and spilling cargo onto roadways and highways, however some spills seem to be more memorable than others. Take for instance what happen in the Sunshine State of Florida. Just a few months ago, on September 21, 2022 all southbound lanes of Interstate 75 (about 30 miles north of Tampa) resembled a party house that got just a little to wild. A multi vehicle collision occurred around 6am on the interstate. This resulted in a whole barrage of beers falling out of one of the trucks.
WINTER HAVEN, Fla. – Police in Winter Haven are searching for a man who they say strolls into Walmart and steals baseball cards. “Not once, not twice, but caught on camera three times. Winter Haven Police need help to identify the man in the below
Freezing temperatures mean freezing pipes, especially for Florida plumbing that isn't prepared for what's coming. That means you have to prepare instead.
TAMPA, Fla. - Overcrowding at animal shelters has made headlines across Tampa Bay since early this year, much of it stemming from increased pet surrenders due to economic hardship and the effects of rampant inflation. To help clear the shelters at year’s end, many facilities are waiving adoption fees and...
TAMPA, Fla. — Polk County was named one of the fastest growing areas in the nation and that’s come with a record amount of consistent traffic. The residents who were already living in these communities say the traffic is a big issue. “This area over here in Dixieland...
Lakeland officials are requesting that FDOT permanently make South Florida Avenue a three-lane road.
TAMPA - Catholic Charities Tampa Hope is helping the homeless transition into homes for the holidays. The nonprofit placed nearly 130 formerly homeless people into permanent housing. For the last six months, Carl Walker has called a camping tent his home. "It's where I was living as of today," said...
Walt Disney World Resort has offered its first look into a new restaurant coming to Hollywood Studio's "Toy Story" land.
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Four families will be spending their holidays in their very own homes, thanks to Habitat for Humanity. The homes are being dedicated just three days before Christmas. Habitat for Humanity of Pinellas and West Pasco Counties is hosting the four home dedication ceremonies located in...
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - A St. Petersburg staple is shutting its doors after 70 years in business. Munch’s Restaurant and Sundries is closing on December 30. The restaurant’s owner Larry Munch said his parents started the restaurant in 1952. He bought the restaurant in the 1990s and is now retiring.
