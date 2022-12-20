Collision aftermathPhoto byFlorida Highway Patrol via AP. Almost everyday there are reports of semi trucks rolling over and spilling cargo onto roadways and highways, however some spills seem to be more memorable than others. Take for instance what happen in the Sunshine State of Florida. Just a few months ago, on September 21, 2022 all southbound lanes of Interstate 75 (about 30 miles north of Tampa) resembled a party house that got just a little to wild. A multi vehicle collision occurred around 6am on the interstate. This resulted in a whole barrage of beers falling out of one of the trucks.

TAMPA, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO