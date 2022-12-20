ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Polk City, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hernandosun.com

Hernando County announces availability of cold weather shelters

(Brooksville, FL) – Hernando County Emergency Management is monitoring the potential for cold weather Friday night into Saturday morning and Saturday night into Sunday morning. In preparation, Emergency Management has coordinated with Jericho Road Ministries to ensure that anyone without access to heat has a safe place to stay beginning Friday, December 23, 2022, until weather conditions improve.
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL
usf.edu

Power outages and freezing temperatures greet Tampa Bay area residents

More than 1,000 customers in Pinellas County were without power Saturday morning, as the frigid temperatures stressed power utilities. Duke Energy reported more than 600 homes and businesses in the Largo and Pinellas Park area were without electricity. About 260 customers in Seminole were also without power. And around 200 customers were without electricity in northern Clearwater.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

St. Pete Fire Rescue spreads cheer to victims

December 23, 2022 - Three St. Petersburg families affected by house fires received a little Christmas cheer Friday morning thanks to Santa Claus and some special helpers. Crews with St. Pete Fire Rescue escorted Santa to deliver holiday dinners and toys Friday morning to three local families who lost their homes and personal belongings in fires this year. According to the press release, the department has distributed gifts to children in need and families affected by home fires for over 25 years.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Cristoval Victorial

Semi truck collision leaves highway filled with brew

Collision aftermathPhoto byFlorida Highway Patrol via AP. Almost everyday there are reports of semi trucks rolling over and spilling cargo onto roadways and highways, however some spills seem to be more memorable than others. Take for instance what happen in the Sunshine State of Florida. Just a few months ago, on September 21, 2022 all southbound lanes of Interstate 75 (about 30 miles north of Tampa) resembled a party house that got just a little to wild. A multi vehicle collision occurred around 6am on the interstate. This resulted in a whole barrage of beers falling out of one of the trucks.
TAMPA, FL
Bay News 9

Homeless man secures permanent home days before holidays

TAMPA - Catholic Charities Tampa Hope is helping the homeless transition into homes for the holidays. The nonprofit placed nearly 130 formerly homeless people into permanent housing. For the last six months, Carl Walker has called a camping tent his home. "It's where I was living as of today," said...
TAMPA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy