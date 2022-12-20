Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
82-Year-Old Alabama Grandmother Arrested Unpaid $77 Trash BillAMY KAPLANValley, AL
82-Year-Old Elderly Black Woman Arrested and Told 'Don't Cry' by Valley, AL Officer Because She Can't Afford $77.80 BillZack LoveValley, AL
2022 Iron Bowl: Will Carnell "Cadillac" Williams Become the Next Auburn Head Coach? Tommy Tuberville Thinks SoZack LoveAuburn, AL
Related
auburntigers.com
Auburn's Bryant Smith mentors Tigers: 'That's why I'm here'
AUBURN, Ala. – When members of Auburn’s men’s basketball team started referring to Bryant Smith as “Smoove,” the former Tigers hoop star knew he’d been accepted. The progression from B. Smith to B. Smooth to “Smoove” came soon after Smith joined Auburn as a student assistant in September.
auburntigers.com
Wesley McGriff named defensive backs coach at Auburn
AUBURN, Ala. – Returning to Auburn for his third stint on the Plains, Wesley McGriff, has been named defensive backs coach, Tigers' head coach Hugh Freeze announced Friday. McGriff, who served as an assistant coach at Auburn in 2016 and again in 2019-20, was the secondary coach at Louisville this past season.
auburntigers.com
Josh Aldridge named linebackers coach at Auburn
AUBURN, Ala. – Josh Aldridge has been named the linebackers coach at Auburn, head coach Hugh Freeze announced Friday. A William V. Campbell Trophy Award semifinalist during his playing days at Harding, Aldridge spent the previous four seasons at Liberty where he served as a defensive coach, including co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach in 2022.
auburntigers.com
Jake Thornton named offensive line coach at Auburn
AUBURN, Ala. – Jake Thornton has been named the offensive line coach at Auburn, head coach Hugh Freeze announced Thursday. Thornton comes to Auburn after two years in the same capacity at Ole Miss where he helped the Rebels rank in the top 10 nationally in total offense each year.
auburntigers.com
Ben Aigamaua named tight ends coach at Auburn
AUBURN, Ala. – Ben Aigamaua has been named the tight ends coach at Auburn, head coach Hugh Freeze announced Thursday. Aigamaua comes to Auburn with 13 years of experience at the collegiate level, including seven years at Ole Miss, and spent the last four seasons as tight ends coach at Liberty.
auburntigers.com
Jeremy Garrett named defensive line coach at Auburn
AUBURN, Ala. – Jeremy Garrett has been named the defensive line coach at Auburn, head coach Hugh Freeze announced Friday. A former defensive lineman at Ole Miss, Garrett has over a decade of experience coaching in the National Football League, and the collegiate and high school levels, after most recently serving in the same capacity at Liberty.
Comments / 0