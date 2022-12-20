Avoid year in jail by following these pet safety rules as bitter cold rolls through

Photo Credit: bruev. File photo. (iStock)

It will be incredibly important to keep your furry friends in mind over the next few days, as sub-zero wind chill temperatures are forecasted to slam several parts of Colorado.

Frigid temps will begin on Wednesday night and continue through Friday morning, with wind chill values as low as -51 degrees to impact parts of the state.

Temps this low can pose deadly risks to pets, including frostbite and hypothermia.

"Denver city ordinance requires pets have adequate outdoor shelter, such as a doghouse, porch area, or a structure that allows the animal to escape the elements and keeps them dry. It should be large enough for pets to sit and lie down in, but small enough to retain their body heat. The entrance should also be covered with a flap of heavy waterproof fabric or heavy plastic. You could also further insulate you pet’s shelter by adding a “doggie door” to a garage," the release reads.

In Denver, failure to comply with this ordinance could result in a $999 fine and/or a year in jail, according to officials.

Denver Public Health and Environment offers the following tips to keep pets safe when temps drop:

Don't leave pets outside for prolonged periods of time

Don't leave pets inside vehicles

Keep pets on a leash, especially near frozen bodies of water

Don’t leave dangerous and potentially lethal chemicals like snow and ice remover or anti-freeze within your pet’s reach.

Tips on how to protect livestock from hazardous weather can be found, here.