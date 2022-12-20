ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Avoid year in jail by following these pet safety rules as bitter cold rolls through

By Tamera Twitty
 3 days ago
Photo Credit: bruev. File photo. (iStock)

It will be incredibly important to keep your furry friends in mind over the next few days, as sub-zero wind chill temperatures are forecasted to slam several parts of Colorado.

Frigid temps will begin on Wednesday night and continue through Friday morning, with wind chill values as low as -51 degrees to impact parts of the state.

Temps this low can pose deadly risks to pets, including frostbite and hypothermia.

"Denver city ordinance requires pets have adequate outdoor shelter, such as a doghouse, porch area, or a structure that allows the animal to escape the elements and keeps them dry. It should be large enough for pets to sit and lie down in, but small enough to retain their body heat. The entrance should also be covered with a flap of heavy waterproof fabric or heavy plastic. You could also further insulate you pet’s shelter by adding a “doggie door” to a garage," the release reads.

In Denver, failure to comply with this ordinance could result in a $999 fine and/or a year in jail, according to officials.

Denver Public Health and Environment offers the following tips to keep pets safe when temps drop:

  • Don't leave pets outside for prolonged periods of time
  • Don't leave pets inside vehicles
  • Keep pets on a leash, especially near frozen bodies of water
  • Don’t leave dangerous and potentially lethal chemicals like snow and ice remover or anti-freeze within your pet’s reach.

Tips on how to protect livestock from hazardous weather can be found, here.

Comments / 7

Andy & Janet Baca
2d ago

I don’t care about post to remind people,to care for your pet. people need to call on their neighbors and report them. I’m so sick of people thinking they can leave their pets outside in extreme weather conditions.

Reply(1)
4
Guest
2d ago

This is truly sad that people cannot think of their pets as God gift to them and love and honor them as a living and breathing lovable animals who has a heart like them and does the same thing almost just doesn’t speak but knows how to interact with other himansTake care of them like you would your own family and not leave them in harms way. Truly LOVE them and keep them cozy and warm! They are to be loved and treated with love as well!

Reply
2
Kristine Nelson
2d ago

I've put heated beds in my garage and left the door open a few inches for any strays out there during such frigid weather.

Reply
2
 

