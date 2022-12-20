Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
THURSDAY OES UPDATE: Here’s the Big List of Available Resources For People Who Were Displaced or Seriously Affected by the Earthquake
Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. Recovery efforts continue following Tuesday’s M6.4 earthquake. The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office of Emergency Services (OES) remains activated and is coordinating with local, regional and state partners to provide resources to communities impacted by the earthquake. CLEANUP ASSISTANCE. Community...
Beware of Price Gouging in the Wake of Tuesday’s Quake, State AG Warns
Press release from California Attorney General Rob Bonta’s office:. California Attorney General Rob Bonta today issued a consumer alert following the Governor’s declaration of a state of emergency for Humboldt County following a 6.4 magnitude earthquake near the Cities of Ferndale and Rio Dell. The earthquake resulted in...
(PHOTOS/VIDEO) Following the 6.4 Earthquake, Rio Dell Residents Try to Put the Pieces Back Together With Help from Emergency Responders
The day after a 6.4 magnitude earthquake rocked Humboldt County in the early morning hours, emergency responders descended on the small city of Rio Dell, whose residents felt the brunt of the violent temblor. By this afternoon, roughly 65 percent of the city’s homes had been inspected and 26 had...
OES UPDATE: 3,400 Without Water in Rio Dell; 30 Residences Deemed Structurally Unsafe
Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. Recovery efforts continue following yesterday’s 6.4M earthquake causing significant damages to the Eel River Valley community. CURRENT SITUATION. The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office of Emergency Services (OES) remains activated and is coordinating with local, regional and state partners. At...
Here Are the Office of Emergency Services’ Post-Quake Tips for Cleanup, Water Safety, Building Repairs, Etc.
Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. Recovery efforts continue following Tuesday’s M6.4 earthquake. Recovering from any type of disaster takes time and Humboldt County has a long road ahead. CLEANUP SAFETY. Prior to cleaning up your home or business after an earthquake, record and photograph all...
Eureka Welcomes New Mayor and Council Members, Declares a Local Emergency in Response to 6.4 Magnitude Earthquake, and Approves Water and Sewer Rate Increase
Even a magnitude 6.4 earthquake couldn’t stop the Eureka City Council from missing its last meeting of the year! Come hell or high water – or trembling Earth – the council was dead set on swearing in its newest members and giving Mayor Susan Seaman and Councilmember Natalie Arroyo a proper send-off.
Caltrans Says It’s Looking to Have Fernbridge Open Tonight
State Route 211 at Fernbridge in Humboldt County is expected to reopen as early as 8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21. Crews will be on-site to control the flow of traffic on both ends of the bridge. “Thanks very much to the residents that use Fernbridge for their patience,” said Caltrans...
City Government is Still Tallying Up the Damage to Eureka’s Lloyd Building; at Least Two Homes in the Town Red-Tagged
The power’s back on in Eureka and parts north, and today comes a more sober-headed assessment of what the quake hath wrought. Eureka City Manager Miles Slattery tells the Outpost that two homes in the city have been red-tagged due to chimney collapse, with another three being inspected today. That seems to be the extent of the residential structural damage.
Man Found Dead Along Highway 299 Yesterday Believed to Be Victim of Hit-And-Run, CHP Says; Evidence Currently Points to Unknown Semi Truck as the Suspect Vehicle
On December 21, 2022, at approximately 11:53 a.m., the California Highway Patrol Humboldt Area received a call of a possibly deceased male, located on the south shoulder of eastbound SR-299, west of SR-200. Officers responded to the scene and located an adult male with fatal injuries. Officers began a suspicious death investigation and requested the Humboldt County Coroner respond to the scene. An autopsy will be conducted to assist in determining the cause and time of death.
Fortuna City Manager Merritt Perry tells the
Outpost this morning that all boil water notices for residents of “the Friendly City” have been lifted. Repeat: Fortuna residents are now free to consume tap water.
Snake Saved But Dogs Perish in House Fire Off Glendale Road Last Night, Arcata Fire Says
On 12/20/2022 at 5:04 P.M. Arcata Fire District units were dispatched to a report of a residential structure fire on the 100 Block of Timmons Lane, in the Essex area of Arcata. The residents had returned to their home and found it full of smoke with fire spreading in the living room area. One of the occupants entered the home in an attempt to rescue family pets, suffering minor smoke inhalation while doing so. The occupant denied needing any medical treatment at scene.
18-Year-Old Man Arrested For Attempted Murder This Morning After Allegedly Shooting Firearm at Fellow Motorist on 101 Near the 299 Intersection, CHP Says
On December 23, 2022, at approximately 8:25 am, the subject, later identified as Daniel Robert Logan Fernandez Ralls, was traveling on US-101 northbound, south of SR-299, in his 2014 Mercedes C350 when he was involved in a freeway violence incident with another motorist. Mr. Fernandez Ralls brandished a semi-automatic handgun...
OBITUARY: Rey David Dominick, 1961-2022
Rey David Dominick — beloved husband, father, grandfather and friend — passed away surrounded by family at home on November 18, 2022. Rey was born to Angelo and Rebecca Dominick in Los Angeles on October 5, 1961. He graduated from Fortuna Union High School in 1979, where he also met his wife, Kimberly. Rey and Kimberly married on July 15, 1980 and had two children, David and Jennifer. He worked for Pacific Lumber Company nine years before attending College of the Redwoods. In 1995 he joined the IBEW Local 551 and worked as an industrial electrician for 27 years. The last 10 years of his career he worked decommissioning the old nuclear power plant at the Humboldt Bay Power Plant.
OBITUARY: Connie Eitzen, 1951-2022
On December 7, 2022, Connie Eitzen died unexpectedly at home. She was seventy-one. Constance Jean Brooks was born in Pomona, CA on Mar 9, 1951 to Ruth D and Donald W Brooks. Connie was a loving, caring, devoted mother and wife to her family; and a ray of sunshine to all who were privileged to know her. We will miss her always.
Alan Bongio, Embattled Humboldt County Planning Commissioner, Resigns
Longtime Humboldt County Planning Commissioner Alan Bongio has stepped down, relinquishing the position he’s held for nearly a decade, according to a statement issued this morning by First District Supervisor Rex Bohn, who appointed him to the commission in January 2013. In his place, Bohn has appointed Ferndale resident...
Jury Convicts Arcata Man of Assault With a Firearm for Valley West Shooting Incident in June
PREVIOUSLY: Arcata Police Arrest 31-Year-Old Man in Connection With Valley West Shooting Incident. District Attorney Maggie Fleming announced that today a Humboldt County jury found Joshua Lee Harris (31) of Arcata guilty of assault with a firearm, including the special allegation that he personally used a firearm in the commission of the crime.
