22 Fashion Picks to Create the Perfect New Year’s Eve Look — Starting at $9

By Bernadette Deron
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 5 days ago

Let's discuss: Do you have your outfit for New Year's Eve picked out yet? If the answer is no, you may have to act fast! In the middle of all of the holiday cheer, the big night is just around the corner.

If you have no idea where to look, you're in luck — we picked out plenty of pieces for you to peruse. Prepare to party and feel fabulous from head-to-toe with our selects below!

Tops

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mCbND_0jpJTFNa00
Amazon

Our Absolute Favorite: This top was practically made for New Year's Eve! We're obsessed with the fringe rhinestone detail along the neckline, plus the structured design of the bustier. We have no doubt it will flatter any figure!

Starting at $17.00 See it!

More tops we love:

Dresses

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1i0qUM_0jpJTFNa00
Nordstrom

Our Absolute Favorite: Who wouldn't want to start partying after throwing on this dress? It's absolutely dreamy! From the sequins to the lace detail on the neckline, it has everything you could want from a New Year's Eve dress. It's on the short side, but if you pair it with opaque tights, you can wear it with confidence!

Was $98 On Sale: $74 You Save 24% See it!

More dresses we love:

Coats & Jackets

Amazon

Our Absolute Favorite: Talk about a show-stopping number! This coat is the ideal complement for any dress or other outfit you want to wear. It's ultra-chic and even comes with a matching belt!

Starting at $74.00 See it!

More coats and jackets we love:

Shoes & Accessories

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l0OSZ_0jpJTFNa00
Amazon

Our Absolute Favorite: These kitten-style heels are divine! From the fluffy faux fur along the toe strap to the triangular block lucite heel, every detail is absolutely amazing!

Starting at $49.00 See it!

More shoes and accessories we love:

