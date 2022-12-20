‘General Hospital’ Star Sonya Eddy Dies at 55: ‘Her Spirit and Light Will Live On’

Sonya Eddy CAROLINE BREHMAN/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Goodbye to a fan favorite. General Hospital star Sonya Eddy died on Monday, December 19. She was 55.

Eddy's friend Octavia Spencer confirmed the news the following day via Instagram. " My friend @sonyaeddy passed away last night," the Oscar winner, 52, wrote alongside a photo of the late star. "The world lost another creative angel. Her legions of @generalhospitalabc fans will miss her 💔🕊️ My thoughts and prayers are with her loved ones, friends, and fans!"

General Hospital executive producer Frank Valentini paid tribute to the California native in a series of tweets, writing: "I am heartbroken about the loss of the incredible @TheRealSonyaEd. I truly loved her not only as actress, but as a friend. The lights in the hub of the nurse’s station will now be a little dimmer, but her spirit and light will live on in both the show and our set. On behalf of the entire #GH cast and crew, we send our deepest sympathy to her family, friends, and fans. She will be very missed."

A cause of death was not immediately revealed.

Eddy was most well known for playing Epiphany Johnson on General Hospital , making her first appearance on the long-running ABC soap opera in 2006. The California native starred in more than 500 episodes of the series until her exit in November 2020.

In addition to General Hospital , Eddy racked up credits in TV shows including Fresh Off the Boat , PEN15 , Crazy Ex-Girlfriend , Girl Meets World , 2 Broke Girls , Glee , Desperate Housewives and more. She also starred in the films Surviving Christmas , Seven Pounds, The Incredible Burt Wonderstone and Pee-Wee's Big Holiday . Earlier this year, she appeared in V/H/S/99 , the fifth installment in the V/H/S horror franchise.

After Spencer seemingly broke the news of Eddy's death, tributes poured in from friends and colleagues. "Her smile could power a reactor," tweeted Jon Lindstrom , who appeared on General Hospital and spinoff series Port Charles . "I loved the few times we worked together, but I REALLY loved the times we would talk about life, meditation, acting. She was a gift & she is missed already. Condolences to her loved ones."

Sonya Eddy Fx Productions/Kobal/Shutterstock

Kathleen Gati , who also starred on Gener al Hospital , remembered her former costar via social media. "I am in shock and disbelief and heartbroken to hear about the passing of my friend #sonyaeddy," the Canada native, 65, tweeted. "We shared many good laughs and I always enjoyed working with her. Condolences to her family, friends, colleagues and fans. She will be missed. May she R.I.P.💝 ."

Loni Love honored Eddy in the comments section of Spencer's post, writing: "Sonya was best ... in an industry that often over looks us, she made her mark … Rest well Sis 💔💔💔."

Yvette Nicole Brown tweeted a link to an article about Eddy's death, writing: "The official announcement makes it real. 😔 @TheRealSonyaEd was my friend & I am heart-broken by this news. Nothing lately feels real. Nothing. What is going on?!"