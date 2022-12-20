ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

‘General Hospital’ Star Sonya Eddy Dies at 55: ‘Her Spirit and Light Will Live On’

By Eliza Thompson
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iwFRi_0jpJT2zO00
Sonya Eddy CAROLINE BREHMAN/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Goodbye to a fan favorite. General Hospital star Sonya Eddy died on Monday, December 19. She was 55.

Celebrity Deaths in 2022: Stars We’ve Lost

Read article

Eddy's friend Octavia Spencer confirmed the news the following day via Instagram. " My friend @sonyaeddy passed away last night," the Oscar winner, 52, wrote alongside a photo of the late star. "The world lost another creative angel. Her legions of @generalhospitalabc fans will miss her 💔🕊️ My thoughts and prayers are with her loved ones, friends, and fans!"

General Hospital executive producer Frank Valentini paid tribute to the California native in a series of tweets, writing: "I am heartbroken about the loss of the incredible @TheRealSonyaEd. I truly loved her not only as actress, but as a friend. The lights in the hub of the nurse’s station will now be a little dimmer, but her spirit and light will live on in both the show and our set. On behalf of the entire #GH cast and crew, we send our deepest sympathy to her family, friends, and fans. She will be very missed."

A cause of death was not immediately revealed.

Eddy was most well known for playing Epiphany Johnson on General Hospital , making her first appearance on the long-running ABC soap opera in 2006. The California native starred in more than 500 episodes of the series until her exit in November 2020.

Stars' Soap Opera Pasts

Read article

In addition to General Hospital , Eddy racked up credits in TV shows including Fresh Off the Boat , PEN15 , Crazy Ex-Girlfriend , Girl Meets World , 2 Broke Girls , Glee , Desperate Housewives and more. She also starred in the films Surviving Christmas , Seven Pounds, The Incredible Burt Wonderstone and Pee-Wee's Big Holiday . Earlier this year, she appeared in V/H/S/99 , the fifth installment in the V/H/S horror franchise.

After Spencer seemingly broke the news of Eddy's death, tributes poured in from friends and colleagues. "Her smile could power a reactor," tweeted Jon Lindstrom , who appeared on General Hospital and spinoff series Port Charles . "I loved the few times we worked together, but I REALLY loved the times we would talk about life, meditation, acting. She was a gift & she is missed already. Condolences to her loved ones."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41fQxP_0jpJT2zO00
Sonya Eddy Fx Productions/Kobal/Shutterstock

Kathleen Gati , who also starred on Gener al Hospital , remembered her former costar via social media. "I am in shock and disbelief and heartbroken to hear about the passing of my friend #sonyaeddy," the Canada native, 65, tweeted. "We shared many good laughs and I always enjoyed working with her. Condolences to her family, friends, colleagues and fans. She will be missed. May she R.I.P.💝 ."

Kristian Alfonso, Alison Sweeney and More Shocking Soap Opera Exits

Read article

Loni Love honored Eddy in the comments section of Spencer's post, writing: "Sonya was best ... in an industry that often over looks us, she made her mark … Rest well Sis 💔💔💔."

Yvette Nicole Brown tweeted a link to an article about Eddy's death, writing: "The official announcement makes it real. 😔 @TheRealSonyaEd was my friend & I am heart-broken by this news. Nothing lately feels real. Nothing. What is going on?!"

Comments / 12

Donna Comer
5d ago

She was the heart of the nurses station and had awesome comaderadity with her co-workers. She shined bright when showing off her vocals during the nurses aid balls and is a beautiful soul that I miss seeing on GH. God rest her soul! Rest in Paradise, @sonyaeddy! My deepest condolences and prayers are with her family, friends, colleagues, and most of all, we fans. 🕊💔🖥📽🎬

Reply
8
GG
5d ago

OMG Epiphany Nooooooo 🥺 I'm sure the way she was a joy to watch she was a joy to so many in her everyday life 🙏🏽 my sincerest condolences to her family, friends & the cast of General Hospital 1 of my favorite 2 soap operas to watch

Reply
7
Sheila Walker
4d ago

I truly love the part she played in General Hospital and the fact she had a lovely voice when they did the Nurses Ball RIP. You were a joy to watch on General Hospital , my condolences to her family and friends

Reply
5
Related
soaphub.com

General Hospital Exposed: This Is Who The Hook Is Really in Port Charles

You remember The Hook from General Hospital? He/She/They terrorized the populace of Port Charles for an intense couple of weeks, killed Brando Corbin and put Diane Miller in the hospital. General Hospital Polling. Then He/She/They just…got bored? Took a vacation? Reformed? Or is the pause actually a clue as to...
RadarOnline

The Ultimate Betrayal: Amy Robach's Husband Andrew Shue Helped 'GMA' Star Through Cancer Before Her Affair With Co-Host T.J. Holmes

Years before her alleged months-long affair with T.J. Holmes was exposed, Good Morning America host Amy Robach leaned on her husband, actor Andrew Shue, who helped her through breast cancer, RadarOnline.com can reveal.Robach, 49, made the shocking announcement on GMA in 2013, revealing she had breast cancer and was preparing to undergo a double mastectomy.The devastating news was the result of a live, on-air mammogram the veteran journalist underwent on the show during Breast Cancer Awareness Month.Robach admittedly put off the test due to her busy schedule, but her GMA colleague, cancer survivor Robin Roberts, urged her to go. Weeks...
Page Six

‘Cosby Show’ star Keshia Knight Pulliam pregnant with baby No. 2

Ooh, baby, baby — Keshia Knight Pulliam is having a baby! The “Cosby Show” star announced Thursday that she and husband Brad James are expecting their first bundle of joy together early next year. “Baby James coming 2023!! 🥰❤️🥰,” the actress, 43, captioned a sweet Instagram boomerang cheekily set to the tune of Salt-N-Pepa’s 1986 smash hit “Push It!” The snippet shows a very pregnant Pulliam — who is already mom to daughter Ella, 5 — posing for a photo with James, 41, while popping her foot out and putting her hand on her hip. Decked out in a figure-hugging, floor-length knit dress featuring red...
Popculture

Bridget Moynahan Mourns Death of Co-Star

Blue Bloods star Bridget Moynahan shared a tribute to Brad William Henke, a former NFL player who became a character actor after retiring from football. Moynahan worked with Henke in an episode of the short-lived Showtime series Going to California. The Orange Is the New Black actor died on Nov. 29 at 56.
CALIFORNIA STATE
New York Post

Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss cause of death revealed following autopsy

An autopsy has reportedly confirmed that Stephen “tWitch” Boss died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. The beloved “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” DJ, 40, was found dead by a hotel maid inside the Oak Tree Inn in Encino, Calif., Wednesday after he missed his check-out. An autopsy was subsequently conducted by the Los Angeles Medical Examiner and Boss’ body is now ready to be released to his wife, Allison Holker, 34, according to RadarOnline.com. The Post has reached out to the medical examiner’s office for confirmation. A heartbroken Holker released a statement to The Post earlier Wednesday, confirming...
LOS ANGELES, CA
News Breaking LIVE

Famed Rock Star Announces Cancer Diagnosis

Tim Commerford, member of the rock band "Rage Against the Machine," has announced that he has been diagnosed with prostate cancer, NBC News reports. Commerford, a bassist, says that he has been performing with the band while already knowing the diagnosis, and had his prostate removed prior to the band's most recent tour.
Cheryl E Preston

General Hospital speculation: If Rory dies someone will uncover the photo he snapped at PCPD

Rory may have a secretPhoto byGeneral Hospital screenshot. General Hospital spoilers and fans are buzzing about the fate of Rory Cabrera (Michael Blake Cruze) who was hooked on Friday. Officer Cabrera was bleeding from the mouth and had to be given the antidote to the venom the hook killer uses. Just before he left the PCPD Jorda Ashford (Tanisha Harper) gave him some files ad when he stepped out of her office he snapped a photo of the one on top.
People

Steve Burton Mourns Death of General Hospital Costar Sonya Eddy: 'We Had So Much Fun'

Steve Burton posted a tribute to his late costar Tuesday, following her death on Monday at the age of 55 Steve Burton is mourning the loss of his friend and costar Sonya Eddy. On Tuesday, the General Hospital alum, 52, shared a tribute to the late actress, who died on Monday aged 55. "At a loss for words. Devastated.💔 @sonyaeddy is one of the greatest," wrote Burton on Instagram, alongside an image of the pair on set. "We worked together for a long time :) and we had so much fun," he added....
News Breaking LIVE

Award-Winning Country Music Star Dies

Up-and-coming country music star Jake Flint has reportedly died at the age of 37, according to Entertainment Weekly. According to reports, Flint died on November 26th in his sleep, just hours after celebrating his new marriage to his wife, Brenda, while in Oklahoma. No cause of death has been determined at this time.
Page Six

‘General Hospital’ actress Sonya Eddy’s cause of death revealed

Sonya Eddy died earlier this week after experiencing complications from a non-emergency surgery, a close friend of the “General Hospital” alum told TMZ Tuesday. Pal Tyler Ford explained that the 55-year-old actress went in for a pre-scheduled procedure on Dec. 9 and was released on Dec. 11. However, the soap star began to feel ill and returned to the hospital on Dec. 15. Doctors then discovered that Eddy had developed an infection that became uncontainable, per Tyler. By Monday morning, she was placed on life support and died later that night. Award-winning actress Octavia Spencer was first to publicly share the news of Eddy’s passing. “My...
CALIFORNIA STATE
GAMINGbible

Netflix cancels another highly rated series after just eight episodes

At this point it's become something of a meme that Netflix cancels shows after just one season. Over the last several years, Netflix has cancelled the following shows after their first season: I Am Not Okay With This, The Society, Everything Sucks!, First Kill, Resident Evil, Daybreak, Cursed, Teenage Bounty Hunters, The Irregulars. That, my friends, is just a very small sample.
Essence

Terrence Howard Is To Blame For Nia Long's Infamous Slap In 'The Best Man'

"Oh that was my fault," the actor reveals in conversation with Taye Diggs and Morris Chestnut during their Of The ESSENCE cover shoot. There’s no shortage of memorable scenes from the 1999 romantic comedy The Best Man, but if there’s one that stands out among the rest, it’s Jordan Armstrong, played by Nia Long, nearly slapping the hearing out of Taye Diggs‘s character, Harper Stewart, for ruining their chance of finally seizing a romantic moment the night before Lance and Mia’s wedding.
E! News

Cause of Death Revealed for Jack and Kristina Wagner's Son Harrison Wagner

The cause of death for Jack and Kristina Wagner's son, Harrison Wagner, has been determined. The 27-year-old died from fentanyl and alprazolam (the generic name for Xanax) intoxication, according to records from the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner reviewed by E! News on Dec. 5. His official manner of death was listed as an accident, with the location of his death marked as a parking lot.
LOS ANGELES, CA
soaphub.com

General Hospital Comings And Goings: Lead Actress “Not” On A Break

Who’s coming and who’s going from General Hospital (GH)? Are any of your favorite performers from yesteryear returning to the daytime drama, this week, or in the not-too-far-off future?. General Hospital C&G News. Have any new actors or actresses been cast on the show in contract, recurring, or...
Distractify

'GMA' Anchor T.J. Holmes Said He Gave His Wife "Plenty of Reasons" to Leave Him

On Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, several photos surfaced online of Good Morning America co-anchors T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach on what appeared to be a romantic getaway. The two journalists, who are both married to other people, were spotted holding hands and cozying up at a bar in upstate New York. They shut down their Instagram accounts just hours after their alleged affair was made public.
The Hollywood Reporter

Quentin Oliver Lee, Broadway Actor, Dies at 34

Broadway actor Quentin Oliver Lee has died following a battle with Stage 4 colon cancer. He was 34.  Lee’s wife, Angie Lee Graham, confirmed his death Thursday in an Instagram post, saying, “He had a smile on his face, and was surrounded by those he loves. It was peaceful, and perfect.” More from The Hollywood ReporterThilo Kuther, Founder of VFX Company Pixomondo, Dies at 58Cliff Emmich, Actor in 'Payday' and 'Thunderbolt and Lightfoot,' Dies at 85Julia Reichert, Oscar-Winning 'American Factory' Documentarian, Dies at 76 Lee’s Broadway credits included the 2017 production of Prince of Broadway and the 2021 revival of Caroline, or Change. He...
News Breaking LIVE

CNN Cancels Award-Winning Show

CNN is reportedly canceling actor Stanley Tucci's award-winning show, ‘Searching for Italy," as a tightened budget has forced the network to make extensive cuts throughout the organization and restructure its programming slate, according to Mediaite.
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

269K+
Followers
26K+
Post
102M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy