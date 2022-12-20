Read full article on original website
MLW NEWS AND NOTES
Next week's MLW Fusion episode will feature the Best of 2022. The 1/5/23 episode will be headlined by Hammerstone vs. EJ Nduka for the MLW title in a Last Man Standing Bout. Online now for PWInsider Elite subscribers is a great discussion with MLW Tag Team Champion EJ Nduka discussing MLW returning to run more consistently, how that changes his training as a wrestler, his recent push as a singles top star in the promotion, feuding with Alexander Hammerstone, talents he wants to work with, his team with Calvin Tankman, what the holidays look like for the Nduka family, why he doesn't want to wrestle anyone who isn't nervous before they perform, advice to talents who like him were new to wrestling before the WWE PC system who exit WWE, his hopes for MLW in the next year and tons more.
ATHENA TALKS WWE RELEASE, HOLIDAY BASH, NEW AEW MERCH AND MORE
Shop AEW has a Top Rope Tuesday Limited Edition Danhausen - VERY Evil (Only Available Until 12/27). Today AEW will share another spotlight character reveal for the AEW Fight Forever videogame. Talk Is Jericho: Athena Released By WWE. Tis the Season for Revenge? | AEW Control Center: Holiday Bash, 12/21/22.
HOW IMPORTANT ARE NAMES IN WRESTLING
When you watch WWE, you probably rarely stop to think about why the wrestlers are named as they are. If you take a step back from the action, though, and assess the roster, these pro athletes go by some amazing stage names. Some titles are related to popular culture and...
WWE MAIN EVENT REPORT
Your announcers are Byron Saxton and Kevin Patrick. Andre Chase says even though his students are on winter break . . . he is told to restart his comments and he yells at the director. Match Number One: Cedric Alexander versus Andre Chase. They shake hands and lock up. Alexander...
WHAT WILL OPEN AEW RAMPAGE, AEW RETURN TO NY & MORE ON SALE
The $300,000 Three Kings Trios Battle Royal will open tonight's edition of AEW Rampage. Tickets officially went on sale on Ticketmaster for the company's return to Independence, Missouri and Long Island, NY. Jazwares teased the following new AEW action figures for 2023, all of which will be available from our...
WWE VIDEOS
2022 WWE ON FOX FANS’ CHOICE AWARDS | FULL EP | WWE on FOX. Roxanne Perez’s long road to the NXT Women’s Title: WWE After the Bell, Dec. 23, 2022. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
TOP WWE STAR TO MISS POST-HOLIDAY LIVE EVENTS
WWE sources have confirmed that the reason a change was made to their Madison Square Garden main event on Monday 12/26 for the annual post-Christmas event is that Drew McIntyre will not be cleared to return to the ring by the time the show takes place. McIntyre had been removed...
WWE NXT LVL UP REPORT: DEMPSEY VS BORNE, AND MORE
Your announcers are Sudu Shah and Wade Barrett. Match Number One: Charlie Dempsey versus Myles Borne. They lock up and go to a stalemate. They lock up again and Dempsey with a wrist lock. Borne with a waist lock take down. Dempsey with a reversal and Borne with a reversal. Dempsey and Borne with reversals and Borne with a hammer lock. Dempsey with a wrist lock and reversal. Dempsey with a bridge and a reversal. Borne with a side head lock. Dempsey with a side head lock into a wrist lock but Borne with a reversal. Dempsey with a forearm and Borne with an arm drag and drop kick. Dempsey with a hip lock take down into a head scissors. Borne escapes but Dempsey returns to the head scissors. Dempsey with an arm bar and he adds more damage to the arm as he circles Borne. Dempsey with a double wrist lock. Borne with a top wrist lock and he takes Dempsey to the mat but Dempsey with a bridge and he gets back to his feet. Dempsey with a head scissors take down.
LAST CHANCE FOR RINGSIDE COLLECTIBLES HOLIDAY SALE
Our friends at www.RingsideCollectibles.com are closing out their holiday sale on action figures, accessories and more for WWE, AEW and lucha libre toys. For full details, click here. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed...
CHANGE TO WWE MADISON SQUARE GARDEN RETURN MAIN EVENT NEXT MONDAY
WWE is now locally advertising Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos (with Sami Zayn and Solo Sikoa) vs. Kevin Owens & Braun Strowman as the main event of next Monday's 12/26 return to Madison Square Garden in NYC. Previously, it had been an eight man tag featuring the Bloodline members vs. Owens, Strowman, Sheamus and Drew McIntyre.
WWE SMACKDOWN REPORT: A STREET FIGHT, A NUMBER ONE CONTENDER, BRAY IS HERE, ROMAN IS HERE, AND MORE
Your announcers are Michael Cole and Wade Barrett. Roman Reigns makes his way to the ring with Sami Zayn, Jimmy Uso, Jey Uso, Solo Sikoa, and Paul Heyman. Paul introduces himself and he is here to hype you on two back to back historical weeks for the greatest faction, the Bloodline.
IMPACT WRESTLING ANNOUNCES RETURN OF 'BEFORE THE BELL'
IMPACT Wrestling Before the Bell Returns in January 2023. Before Hard To Kill takes over the wrestling world on Friday, January 13th, Before the Bell makes its highly-anticipated return. Streaming on IMPACT Wrestling’s digital platforms, get an in-depth preview of all the huge matches that are set take place at IMPACT’s first pay-per-view extravaganza of 2023!
NWA ANNOUNCES NWA USA CHRISTMAS EVE SPECIAL LINEUP
The National Wrestling Alliance announced the following lineup for tomorrow's Christmas Eve special edition of NWA USA:. *JR Kratos vs. Blake Troop. *NWA US Tag Team Champions The Fixers in tag team action. *Eric Jackson vs. Soda Pop. *The Freeman Brothers, Rush and Rolando vs. AJ Cazana & Anthony Andrews.
ANALYST PREDICTS NBC UNIVERSAL WILL PURCHASE WWE NEXT YEAR
John Ourand of Sports Business Journal, in his 2023 prediction column, noted the following about WWE:. WWE goes all in with NBCUniversal. The WWE’s TV deals expire at the end of 2024, but it will start to negotiate new deals in April, right around when “WrestleMania” is in L.A. By the end of the year, the group will have a deal in place with NBCU that keeps “Raw” and “NXT” on USA and moves “SmackDown” from Fox to one of NBC’s channels. The real significance of this deal comes in two years the two negotiate their Peacock deal. The deals for “Raw” and “SmackDown” will lay the groundwork for NBCU to buy WWE outright.
SOLO SIKOA TALKS MSG DEBUT, UPDATE ON WWE RETURN TO INDIA, TEDDY LONG SAYS VINCE MCMAHON SHOULD RETURN IF HE WANTS AND MORE
With Drew McIntyre missing next week's live events, there is no word when he will now be returning. A WWE source stated that while McIntyre probably could have wrestled, the company is erring on the side of caution so he's "beyond 100%" ready to go when they do clear him.
NEW AEW MERCH, DAX GETS A PODCAST AND MORE
Shop AEW has new T-shirts for Ricky Starks, Wardlow, Eddie Kingston, Swerve Strickland's new group Mogul Affiliates, Kenny Omega and Young Bucks. There is also an Elite zip up hooded sweatshirt and a preorder for a Powerhouse Hobbs Micro Brawler that is available until January 4. This week's AEW Unrestricted...
DUTCH MANTELL UPDATE AFTER CONCERN OVER TWEET
Dutch Mantel aka Zeb Colter during his most recent WWE run tweeted the following earlier today:. For those who wrote us concerned, the Tweet was apparently in jest, as Mantel later wrote:. Mantell, 73, had a long run in pro wrestling in Memphis, Puerto Rico, WCW, several runs as a...
FORMER WWE STARS VISITING AT DYNAMITE
Former WWE stars Jazz and Rodney Mack were at tonight's Dynamite taping in San Antonio, Texas, visiting before the show and were acknowledged before the crowd by ring announced Justin Roberts before the show went on the air. Jazz was named one of the first inductees into the Women's Wrestling...
WWE HALL OF FAMER THE GODFATHER UNDERGOES HIP REPLACEMENT
WWE Hall of Famer Charles Wright aka Papa Shango and The Godfather revealed on his Facebook page that he recently underwent a hip replacement surgery. Our best wishes to Wright for a quick and painless recovery. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which...
WWE FRIDAY NIGHT SMACKDOWN PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's edition of WWE Friday Night Smackdown, which is pre-taped:. *Imperium vs. Ricochet & Braun Strowman in a Streetfight. *Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos vs. Hit Row. *Xia Li vs. Emma vs. Liv Morgan vs. Tegan Nox vs. Raquel Rodriguez vs. Sonya Deville vs. Shayna Baszler:...
