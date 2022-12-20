Read full article on original website
Washington City Paper
Five Cryptos on Presale to Check Out and Invest in 2022
Apparently, the overall crypto market is experiencing a massive downward trend, as many coins are dipping into newer lows in price. However, despite sinking market conditions, many crypto presales like those of FightOut, Dash 2 Trade, C+ Charge, Calvaria, and RobotEra provide new and exciting features that could be of interest to the crypto community.
Washington City Paper
10 best cryptos to buy in 2023
What better way to start out the New Year than by reaping the rewards of crypto investments that are set to bring massive returns? If you’re looking to start your crypto investments off right in the near year, you should consider the below 10 best cryptos to buy in 2023.
Washington City Paper
The 10 upcoming binance listings to invest in 2023
For a market spell that arguably will be remembered as cryptocurrency’s worst run, the uplifting feature is the traceable emanation of new, exciting, and promising coins. FightOut (FGHT), Dash 2 Trade (D2T), C+Charge (CCHG), RobotEra (TARO), Calvaria (RIA), Impt.io (IMPT), Lucky Block (LBLOCK), Tamadoge (TAMA), Battle Infinity (IBAT) and ApeCoin (APE) are the latest addition to the market and quite impressionable is their performance so far.
Washington City Paper
5 reasons to begin buying Move-to-Earn cryptos in 2023
A new cryptocurrency trend has emerged over the last year, and it’s called Move-to-Earn (M2E). Combining elements of GameFi with fitness apps, these new crypto projects reward people for literally moving around. The goal of these projects is to build value in their tokens by incentivizing people to live...
Washington City Paper
Fightout Presale is on Fire- Get This Crypto for 10X Returns
Did you know that the global fitness industry has a market value of more than $87 billion? A crypto project has now emerged that is targeting this powerful industry in the smartest of ways – by connecting health and exercise with crypto-earning mechanics in a Metaverse setting. This newly launched project called FightOut (FGHT) has architecture and benefits not just inside the Metaverse but also in real life.
