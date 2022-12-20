Brandon Chez launched CoinMarketCap in May 2013 to give current cryptocurrency prices, charts, and information about the developing cryptocurrency marketplaces. Since then, the platform has expanded along with the exponential growth of the blockchain and cryptocurrency industries. They are mainly concerned with their data’s accuracy, timeliness, and objectivity, which is why they don’t alter it to fit any story. As a result, they now command respect and credibility in the cryptosphere.

