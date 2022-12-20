Water District asks state regulators to compel Cal Am to sign off on Pure Water Monterey expansion.

Read full article on original website
As desalination gains traction in parts of California, Santa Cruz weighs future of its water supply
Santa Cruz needs more water if it is going to comfortably grow as planned. A new policy aimed at future water-supply projects keeps a desalination plant on the table, a controversial strategy with a long history in Santa Cruz.
montereycountyweekly.com
Due to popular demand, Pacific Grove's parklets are safe, but will face new regulations.
The emails have been flowing into the Pacific Grove City Council for more than a month, over 100 of them, nearly all of them urging councilmembers to preserve the city’s outdoor dining parklets. Message received: Councilmembers said in a meeting on Wednesday, Dec. 21, that they're ready to keep the city's existing parklets, with some additional rules that have yet to be decided.
Gilroy Dispatch
Agency mulls Gilroy’s annexation request
A plan to annex 55 acres of land into Gilroy’s city limits, which could eventually house 307 residential units, may be considered in early 2023 after more than 20 years in the works. Known as the Wren Investors and Hewell Urban Service Area Amendment, 50 acres of the property...
montereycountyweekly.com
Monterey County gets $44.9 million to increase people’s mobility and safety on roads.
Significant funding from the California Transportation Commission is coming to Monterey County, with a focus on projects that aim to increase safety and human mobility, such as walking and biking, in disadvantaged communities. The Transportation Agency for Monterey County submitted a proposal for 10 projects, and seven secured $44.9 million...
montereycountyweekly.com
Two affordable housing agencies that are inextricably linked are attempting to divorce.
A MESSY DIVORCE IS PLAYING OUT IN MONTEREY COUNTY, not in a courtroom but in public meetings and behind the scenes of two agencies tasked with providing low-income housing. Meanwhile, the future of an 80-unit affordable senior apartment complex is on the line. The mutually agreed-upon divorce proceeding is between...
Press Banner
As Energy Bills Soar, Companies Suggest Ways to Save
Just as Bay Area gasoline prices have finally dipped below the $4 a gallon line at select stations, after rising above $7 a gallon at some pumps this summer, home-heating costs are rising. However, as the icy breath of winter nips at the necks of Santa Cruz Mountains residents—with electricity...
'The world is missing something without him': Santa Cruz memorializes its unhoused fatalities
COVID wiped out the annual community celebration of homeless lives lost for two straight years. Wednesday marked its return and a packed Vets Hall illustrated the number of others affected by those losses — 137 people who had been unhoused at some point in 2022, 91 of whom lost their lives while deemed officially homeless.
montereycountyweekly.com
Joe Cardinalli makes things happen, from performances to Festa Italia. But he doesn’t consider any of it work.
Joe Cardinalli has always been into special events. Initially interested in music and theater, over his career Cardinalli learned he is good at making things happen, from designing a set for a historical play to physically moving a building from one place to another. Born and raised in Monterey, Cardinalli...
montereycountyweekly.com
Toolbox 12.22.22
The Seaside Municipal Water System is currently relying upon one active drinking water well. City staff present on the status of the current system, review the sources of water supply and provide an update on planning for a back-up source of drinking water supply. 6pm Thursday, Dec. 29. Virtual meeting;...
KSBW.com
Graniterock announces new CEO with longtime employee
WATSONVILLE, Calif. — Graniterock, a family-owned company, has announced that Peter Lemon will take over as its new president and CEO on Jan. 1, 2023. Graniterock is a Watsonville-based construction materials and contracting company. They are a family business, owned and operated by the same family since their founding in 1900. Their main quarry is in Aromas.
Fire from unattended stove causes structure fire in Santa Cruz
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV) - The Santa Cruz City Fire Department said a cooking fire on the second floor of a home caused damage to the ceiling and third floor. Firefighters arrived at 2:27 for reports of a structure fire on the 130 block of Clark Avenue. When they arrived, they noticed smoke coming from The post Fire from unattended stove causes structure fire in Santa Cruz appeared first on KION546.
lookout.co
Fresh suds, solid pub fare at Gilman Brewing’s new Santa Cruz digs
This story was originally featured in this week’s Lily Belli on Food newsletter. Be first the first to hear about food and drink news in Santa Cruz County — sign up for Lily’s email newsletter here and text alerts here. Gilman Brewing opened on Soquel Avenue in...
montereycountyweekly.com
More details released about the fatal police shooting of Brandon Varao in King City.
What began as a family dispute and turned violent took a deadly turn after family members called the police on Monday, Dec. 19. At 6:53pm, Joshua Varao called 911 to report that his brother, Brandon Varao, had stabbed him, and that their father was restraining Brandon. King City Police Officer...
lookout.co
Watsonville’s Belle Farms wins fourth straight gold medal for olive oil
This story was originally featured in this week’s Lily Belli on Food newsletter. Be first the first to hear about food and drink news in Santa Cruz County — sign up for Lily’s email newsletter here and text alerts here. Watsonville olive oil producer Belle Farms has...
Wanted Monterey County manslaughter suspect arrested in San Benito County with rifle
SAN JUAN BAUTISTA, Calif. (KION-TV)- The San Benito County Sherriff's Office said they arrested a man wanted on a manslaughter warrant on Friday. A deputy made a vehcile check on Betebel Road with a man outside his car. The deputy said they found a loaded rifle. Jorge Jaramillo, 32, was a convicted felon and unable The post Wanted Monterey County manslaughter suspect arrested in San Benito County with rifle appeared first on KION546.
MILPA upset with Salinas Police associating their organization with gang indicia
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- A Central Coast non-profit has an issue with a recent post on Salinas Police's social media regarding the arrest of a three-time convicted gang member. In the post, Salinas Police say they arrested Israel Villa, 44, in San Benito County after serving a search warrant. Villa was arrested with his 13-year-old son The post MILPA upset with Salinas Police associating their organization with gang indicia appeared first on KION546.
montereycountyweekly.com
For the family of a missing Salinas woman, Christmas will be lonely.
Early on Thursday morning, Sept. 22, Arelie Garcia left the Salinas apartment she shares with her mother, got into her red Honda and drove off. When she didn’t show up for work that day as a service adviser at MY Chevrolet in the Salinas auto mall, a coworker contacted one of her sisters, Elizet Mendoza, who filed a missing person report with the Salinas Police Department. Three months later, Garcia is still missing – she disappeared, seemingly without a trace.
Teen arrested for fake parking tickets scam in Santa Cruz
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- Santa Cruz Police said they caught a 19-year-old man suspected of scamming people by putting fake parking tickets on their vehicles. Police found fraudulent citations issued to various parked vehicles in the beach area on Wednesday evening. Police said Vela put a QR code on the tickets to direct people to The post Teen arrested for fake parking tickets scam in Santa Cruz appeared first on KION546.
KSBW.com
Salinas holiday home lighting competition names winner
SALINAS, Calif. — A family is making the holidays a little brighter for their neighborhood. On Sunday, a busload of merry passengers was driven through Salinas to vote on the best-decorated house. In all, there were 27 finalists, and four homes were awarded with first place, bragging rights, and a $100 cash prize.
KSBW.com
Vietnam War POW Cmdr. Everett Alvarez Jr. nominated for Congressional Gold Medal
SALINAS, Calif. — The Salinas native who spent nearly a decade in a prison camp during the Vietnam War could soon receive a rare honor. Only 173 people have ever received the Congressional Gold Medal since it was enacted in 1776, and now former Navy Officer Cmdr. Everett Alvarez Jr. may soon get the award.
