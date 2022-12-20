ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monterey County, CA

Water District asks state regulators to compel Cal Am to sign off on Pure Water Monterey expansion.

By David Schmalz
montereycountyweekly.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
montereycountyweekly.com

Due to popular demand, Pacific Grove's parklets are safe, but will face new regulations.

The emails have been flowing into the Pacific Grove City Council for more than a month, over 100 of them, nearly all of them urging councilmembers to preserve the city’s outdoor dining parklets. Message received: Councilmembers said in a meeting on Wednesday, Dec. 21, that they're ready to keep the city's existing parklets, with some additional rules that have yet to be decided.
PACIFIC GROVE, CA
Gilroy Dispatch

Agency mulls Gilroy’s annexation request

A plan to annex 55 acres of land into Gilroy’s city limits, which could eventually house 307 residential units, may be considered in early 2023 after more than 20 years in the works. Known as the Wren Investors and Hewell Urban Service Area Amendment, 50 acres of the property...
GILROY, CA
montereycountyweekly.com

Monterey County gets $44.9 million to increase people’s mobility and safety on roads.

Significant funding from the California Transportation Commission is coming to Monterey County, with a focus on projects that aim to increase safety and human mobility, such as walking and biking, in disadvantaged communities. The Transportation Agency for Monterey County submitted a proposal for 10 projects, and seven secured $44.9 million...
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
Press Banner

As Energy Bills Soar, Companies Suggest Ways to Save

Just as Bay Area gasoline prices have finally dipped below the $4 a gallon line at select stations, after rising above $7 a gallon at some pumps this summer, home-heating costs are rising. However, as the icy breath of winter nips at the necks of Santa Cruz Mountains residents—with electricity...
SANTA CRUZ, CA
montereycountyweekly.com

Toolbox 12.22.22

The Seaside Municipal Water System is currently relying upon one active drinking water well. City staff present on the status of the current system, review the sources of water supply and provide an update on planning for a back-up source of drinking water supply. 6pm Thursday, Dec. 29. Virtual meeting;...
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
KSBW.com

Graniterock announces new CEO with longtime employee

WATSONVILLE, Calif. — Graniterock, a family-owned company, has announced that Peter Lemon will take over as its new president and CEO on Jan. 1, 2023. Graniterock is a Watsonville-based construction materials and contracting company. They are a family business, owned and operated by the same family since their founding in 1900. Their main quarry is in Aromas.
WATSONVILLE, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Fire from unattended stove causes structure fire in Santa Cruz

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV) - The Santa Cruz City Fire Department said a cooking fire on the second floor of a home caused damage to the ceiling and third floor. Firefighters arrived at 2:27 for reports of a structure fire on the 130 block of Clark Avenue. When they arrived, they noticed smoke coming from The post Fire from unattended stove causes structure fire in Santa Cruz appeared first on KION546.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Wanted Monterey County manslaughter suspect arrested in San Benito County with rifle

SAN JUAN BAUTISTA, Calif. (KION-TV)- The San Benito County Sherriff's Office said they arrested a man wanted on a manslaughter warrant on Friday. A deputy made a vehcile check on Betebel Road with a man outside his car. The deputy said they found a loaded rifle. Jorge Jaramillo, 32, was a convicted felon and unable The post Wanted Monterey County manslaughter suspect arrested in San Benito County with rifle appeared first on KION546.
SAN BENITO COUNTY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

MILPA upset with Salinas Police associating their organization with gang indicia

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- A Central Coast non-profit has an issue with a recent post on Salinas Police's social media regarding the arrest of a three-time convicted gang member. In the post, Salinas Police say they arrested Israel Villa, 44, in San Benito County after serving a search warrant. Villa was arrested with his 13-year-old son The post MILPA upset with Salinas Police associating their organization with gang indicia appeared first on KION546.
SALINAS, CA
montereycountyweekly.com

For the family of a missing Salinas woman, Christmas will be lonely.

Early on Thursday morning, Sept. 22, Arelie Garcia left the Salinas apartment she shares with her mother, got into her red Honda and drove off. When she didn’t show up for work that day as a service adviser at MY Chevrolet in the Salinas auto mall, a coworker contacted one of her sisters, Elizet Mendoza, who filed a missing person report with the Salinas Police Department. Three months later, Garcia is still missing – she disappeared, seemingly without a trace.
SALINAS, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Teen arrested for fake parking tickets scam in Santa Cruz

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- Santa Cruz Police said they caught a 19-year-old man suspected of scamming people by putting fake parking tickets on their vehicles. Police found fraudulent citations issued to various parked vehicles in the beach area on Wednesday evening. Police said Vela put a QR code on the tickets to direct people to The post Teen arrested for fake parking tickets scam in Santa Cruz appeared first on KION546.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
KSBW.com

Salinas holiday home lighting competition names winner

SALINAS, Calif. — A family is making the holidays a little brighter for their neighborhood. On Sunday, a busload of merry passengers was driven through Salinas to vote on the best-decorated house. In all, there were 27 finalists, and four homes were awarded with first place, bragging rights, and a $100 cash prize.
SALINAS, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy