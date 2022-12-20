Water District asks state regulators to compel Cal Am to sign off on Pure Water Monterey expansion.

The emails have been flowing into the Pacific Grove City Council for more than a month, over 100 of them, nearly all of them urging councilmembers to preserve the city’s outdoor dining parklets. Message received: Councilmembers said in a meeting on Wednesday, Dec. 21, that they're ready to keep the city's existing parklets, with some additional rules that have yet to be decided.

