Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two men dead following murder-suicide at Phoenix gas stationEdy ZooPhoenix, AZ
Scottsdale 3-year-old girl found unconscious and unresponsive in swimming poolEdy ZooScottsdale, AZ
Peoria cracks down on short-term rentals with new rulesEdy ZooPeoria, AZ
Houston Based Restaurant Opening New Location in TownGreyson FChandler, AZ
Popular Toy Store Closing Due To InflationStill UnsolvedScottsdale, AZ
Related
Devin Booker out, Okogie and Landale questionable vs. Grizzlies
Phoenix Suns guards Devin Booker and Cam Payne will not play Friday against the Memphis Grizzlies, but reserves Josh Okogie and Jock Landale were upgraded to questionable on the injury report. For the Grizzlies, guard Desmond Bane was upgraded to questionable with a big toe injury. He’s been out since...
Devin Booker pulls up to Phoenix car club’s holiday charity event for foster kids
PHOENIX — Taking something at face value is fine. Devin Booker has a cool collection of old school cars. He’s gone viral a few times in the last couple of years, pulling up to the arena in his various vehicles from a generation or two before his time.
Phoenix Suns handled, outworked emphatically by Memphis Grizzlies
PHOENIX — While injuries and the absence of Devin Booker (right groin soreness) for the third straight game hasn’t helped the Phoenix Suns through a poor December, they just don’t outwork the opponent consistently right now. “It’s pretty obvious,” head coach Monty Williams said of the Suns...
Mikal Bridges apologized to Deandre Ayton, Suns after on-court spat
PHOENIX — Phoenix Suns wing Mikal Bridges offered some clarity and perspective on the end of the team’s loss on Tuesday to the Washington Wizards that drew some national attention because of a few heated verbal exchanges. With under a minute left during free throws for Washington, Bridges...
Phoenix Suns face elite conference competition in Memphis Grizzlies
PHOENIX — On ESPN’s NBA Today, Malika Andrews asked Memphis Grizzlies Ja Morant which team he is studying the most in preparation for the postseason. Morant answered with the Boston Celtics, and when Andrews followed up asking about the Western Conference, he followed up with, “Nah. I’m fine in the West.”
Arizona Coyotes hold on for shootout win over LA Kings
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Karel Vejmelka had a rough night his previous start, allowing five goals, including four in the third period. Arizona’s goalie was good all game against the Los Angeles Kings, finishing with a flourish to help the Coyotes end a three-game losing streak. Vejmelka had...
D-backs trade Daulton Varsho to Blue Jays for top catching prospect Gabriel Moreno
The Arizona Diamondbacks made a big splash on Friday, trading outfielder Daulton Varsho to the Toronto Blue Jays for a package that includes top catching prospect Gabriel Moreno, the team announced. The D-backs also received 29-year-old outfielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. as a part of the deal. ESPN’s Jeff Passan first...
State Farm Stadium roof to be open for Cardinals-Buccaneers Christmas showdown
With the weather forecast less than frightful in the Valley on Christmas Day, the Arizona Cardinals announced the roof will be open at State Farm Stadium for their Sunday night matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Arizona hosts Tom Brady and and Bucs at 6:20 p.m., and the temperature is...
Arizona Sports
Phoenix, AZ
2K+
Followers
10K+
Post
361K+
Views
ABOUT
Anything and everything an Arizona Sports fan wants to know can be found at ArizonaSports.com and on 98.7 FM Arizona's Sports Station.https://arizonasports.com/
Comments / 0