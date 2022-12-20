ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
oregonbusiness.com

Portland Home Sales See 32.3% Year-Over-Year Tumble, Decrease in New Listings

RE/MAX’s latest housing report shows dramatic year-over-year shifts, suggesting the market is correcting to pre-pandemic levels. Portland saw a decline in both the number of homes sold and the number of new homes listed last month versus November of the previous year — outpacing metro areas across the country — as the real estate market returns to what some in the industry are describing as “ a more normalized market.”
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Portland ice storm: Which roads have been de-iced? PBOT has a map for that

As Portlanders wake up to an icy, snowy morning, the Portland Bureau of Transportation is actively treating streets throughout the city. “Roads are still very icy and we encourage anyone who can to avoid travel today,” said Hannah Schafer, a spokesperson for the bureau. “During a winter storm, our essential workers are the first responders for Portland’s first responders, including firefighters, EMTs, police, and shelter workers as well as supporting TriMet bus routes as a first option for people who need to travel.”
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Noon Thursday Update: Coldest day in years in Portland, precipitation arrives later

Everything is proceeding according to plan as they say. Today is a rare sub-25 degree day in Portland. In fact we haven’t seen a day in the 20s since January 2017. Couple that with east wind gusts 35-50 mph and it’s bitterly cold out there (by Portland standards). If I read the numbers correctly, we’ve only seen 4 days with a high temp at/below 25 in the last 20 years! It’s cold...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Winter weather causing headaches at Portland International Airport

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Winter weather in the Pacific Northwest and around the country is canceling flights and delaying dozens more. As of mid-afternoon Thursday, Portland International Airport saw 30 flights canceled and another 33 were delayed. When it comes to planes leaving PDX, 12 were delayed and 14 cancelled.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

People rush to grocery stores, stock up ahead of Portland area storm

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - People rushed to grocery stores across the Portland area on Wednesday to stock up before the predicted storm. Lines of shoppers wrapped around the building in many stores and lines of cars waited to fill up at the pump. Many people said they’re stocking up ahead...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

‘2 trees, 2 cars,’ Portland family say 3rd about to fall

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The windy, icy weather has really proven to cause tree troubles for a street in Northeast Portland. Thursday morning, two trees fell onto a family’s car and another failing tree is causing concern to neighbors on the street too. Neighbors say the problem tree has...
PORTLAND, OR
Channel 6000

Wind knocks out power to thousands ahead of winter storm

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Thousands of households are waking up in the dark as winds ramp up and knock out power Thursday. Local utility companies are bracing for the winter storm as outages trickle in. Portland General Electric reports more than 4,600 customers are without power as of 5:15...
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

The Oregonian

Portland, OR
89K+
Followers
53K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.

 https://www.oregonlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy