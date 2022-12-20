Read full article on original website
Oregon witness says saucer-shaped object was 100 feet longRoger MarshOregon State
Thursday in Portland: Thousands without power as winter storm moves into Portland areaEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Friday in Portland: Alaska Airlines cancels all morning flights in and out of PDX amid winter stormEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: Multnomah County declares state of emergency with deadly low temperatures in the forecastEmily ScarviePortland, OR
In 2010, a mom said she dropped her 7-year-old stepson off at school. He missed his classes and he was never seen again.Fatim HemrajPortland, OR
oregonbusiness.com
Portland Home Sales See 32.3% Year-Over-Year Tumble, Decrease in New Listings
RE/MAX’s latest housing report shows dramatic year-over-year shifts, suggesting the market is correcting to pre-pandemic levels. Portland saw a decline in both the number of homes sold and the number of new homes listed last month versus November of the previous year — outpacing metro areas across the country — as the real estate market returns to what some in the industry are describing as “ a more normalized market.”
Portland area ice storm closures, cancellations, service disruptions Friday
Sleet and freezing rain are causing hazardous driving conditions on area roads. These agencies and services have shut their doors, or canceled events Friday. Visit this post again for updates as we receive them. Schools. Portland Public Schools: All athletics canceled. WSU Vancouver: Remains closed through Saturday, Dec. 24. Clark...
Winter travel disruptions loom as ice storm bears down on Oregon
Travel across the metro area and most of Oregon — whether by road, air or rail — is expected to be extremely hazardous over the next 36 hours as an icy winter storm bears down on the region. Local transportation agencies are encouraging residents to hunker down at...
KHQ Right Now
All flights into and out of Seattle and Portland canceled due to freezing rain and snow
PORTLAND, Oreg. - More than 80 additional flights have been canceled at the Seattle-Tacoma international Airport due to winter weather. Crews are working to de-ice runways and planes as fast as possible. Last Updated: Dec. 23 at 11:30 a.m. According to the Seattle-Tacoma international airport one runway is now open...
Sleet, freezing rain continue Friday throughout Portland area; warm up coming early Saturday
The sleet and freezing rain that fell late Thursday was only the start. Forecasters are expecting a mix of icy precipitation to continue well into Friday night in the Portland/Vancouver area. Hazardous travel conditions were seen on traffic cameras across the metro area, and some roads were closed due to...
Thursday in Portland: Thousands without power as winter storm moves into Portland area
Photo by(Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Thursday, Dec. 22 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses.
Downtown Portland water main breaks, lifting street and spilling water during ice storm
A water main in downtown Portland broke Friday morning, spilling water and lifting the street.
Oregon ice storm: This is where forecasters say the storm will hit, and where it won’t
By now many of us are battening down the hatches for the wind, snow and ice storm that forecasters say is about to strike the Portland area. The National Weather Service expects temperatures in the mid-teens, a wind chill factor of zero and freezing rain that will make streets and sidewalks super slick.
Most flights at PDX canceled on one of the busiest travel days of the year
People hoping to leave Portland on the day before Christmas Eve may need to make other plans. On Friday morning, as snow and ice stopped traffic on Portland’s streets, most flights were canceled out of Portland’s airport on one of the busiest travel days of the year. The...
Portland ice storm: Which roads have been de-iced? PBOT has a map for that
As Portlanders wake up to an icy, snowy morning, the Portland Bureau of Transportation is actively treating streets throughout the city. “Roads are still very icy and we encourage anyone who can to avoid travel today,” said Hannah Schafer, a spokesperson for the bureau. “During a winter storm, our essential workers are the first responders for Portland’s first responders, including firefighters, EMTs, police, and shelter workers as well as supporting TriMet bus routes as a first option for people who need to travel.”
kptv.com
Noon Thursday Update: Coldest day in years in Portland, precipitation arrives later
Everything is proceeding according to plan as they say. Today is a rare sub-25 degree day in Portland. In fact we haven’t seen a day in the 20s since January 2017. Couple that with east wind gusts 35-50 mph and it’s bitterly cold out there (by Portland standards). If I read the numbers correctly, we’ve only seen 4 days with a high temp at/below 25 in the last 20 years! It’s cold...
kptv.com
Winter weather causing headaches at Portland International Airport
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Winter weather in the Pacific Northwest and around the country is canceling flights and delaying dozens more. As of mid-afternoon Thursday, Portland International Airport saw 30 flights canceled and another 33 were delayed. When it comes to planes leaving PDX, 12 were delayed and 14 cancelled.
kptv.com
People rush to grocery stores, stock up ahead of Portland area storm
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - People rushed to grocery stores across the Portland area on Wednesday to stock up before the predicted storm. Lines of shoppers wrapped around the building in many stores and lines of cars waited to fill up at the pump. Many people said they’re stocking up ahead...
kptv.com
‘2 trees, 2 cars,’ Portland family say 3rd about to fall
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The windy, icy weather has really proven to cause tree troubles for a street in Northeast Portland. Thursday morning, two trees fell onto a family’s car and another failing tree is causing concern to neighbors on the street too. Neighbors say the problem tree has...
Channel 6000
Wind knocks out power to thousands ahead of winter storm
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Thousands of households are waking up in the dark as winds ramp up and knock out power Thursday. Local utility companies are bracing for the winter storm as outages trickle in. Portland General Electric reports more than 4,600 customers are without power as of 5:15...
Tree falls into Vancouver home, causes significant damage
A large tree fell into a Vancouver home on Thursday, causing significant structural damage, according to officials.
NW Portland home goes up in flames amid sub-freezing temps
Firefighters battled a three-story house fire in Portland’s Pearl District neighborhood that ignited around midnight during challenging sub-freezing and windy conditions.
Yes, Oregon road crews will be laying down salt for this week's ice storm
PORTLAND, Ore. — With freezing rain and sleet in the forecast this week during a time typically busy with holiday travel, keeping the roads clear is a major concern. The KGW team of meteorologists expects that we'll see ice accumulation throughout the greater Portland area. Both the Portland Bureau...
