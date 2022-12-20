As Portlanders wake up to an icy, snowy morning, the Portland Bureau of Transportation is actively treating streets throughout the city. “Roads are still very icy and we encourage anyone who can to avoid travel today,” said Hannah Schafer, a spokesperson for the bureau. “During a winter storm, our essential workers are the first responders for Portland’s first responders, including firefighters, EMTs, police, and shelter workers as well as supporting TriMet bus routes as a first option for people who need to travel.”

PORTLAND, OR ・ 18 HOURS AGO