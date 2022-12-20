Two charged in shooting at Columbia gas station

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

A man and woman from Columbia were charged Tuesday after a shooting the previous day at a north Columbia gas station.

Officers arrested Jasmine B. Bell, 26, on suspicion of first-degree assault, the Columbia Police Department said in a social media post. CPD said Monday night that it was looking for Terrance A. Johnson Jr., 27, on suspicion of shooting the man officers found injured at the Break Time at Paris Road and Vandiver Drive.

Bell was with Johnson at the time of the shooting, which was reported at about 3:30 p.m. Monday , according to CPD. Police say she "assisted" him in the shooting.

The shooting victim was taken by ambulance to a hospital.

Bell is charged with first-degree assault and was in the Boone County Jail without bond on Tuesday. Johnson is charged with first-degree assault, armed criminal action and shooting from a vehicle, all felonies. He is wanted on a no-bond arrest warrant.

A probable cause statement filed in Bell's case names the victim with the initials C.W. The statement, relying on surveillance video, says C.W. was in a red car and Johnson was in a white SUV. The two got into an argument after the red car backed up to pull beside the SUV, the statement says.

C.W. got out and back into the car, which drove a short distance away, the statement says. Johnson then got out of the SUV with a rifle and shot several times at the red car, according to the statement.

Police determined Bell was with Johnson after seeing her get out of the vehicle on surveillance video at Johnson's apartment, according to the statement.

Johnson should be considered armed and dangerous, police said. He's wanted on suspicion of first-degree assault, armed criminal action, felony property damage and unlawful use of a weapon.

