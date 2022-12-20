ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Oregonian

What TV channel is Kansas City vs Seahawks today? Free live stream, prediction, odds, time, how to watch Kansas City vs Seattle online (12/24/2022)

Kansas City (11-3) and superstar Patrick Mahomes welcome Geno Smith and the Seattle Seahawks (7-7) in NFL Week 16. Kansas City needs one more win for its fifth consecutive 12-win season. Seattle hasn’t won a game at Arrowhead Stadium since 1999. This interconference clash kicks off on Saturday, December 24 at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET with a live national TV broadcast on Fox.
