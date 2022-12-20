ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Pro-life group responds to news of telemedicine abortions in Kansas

WICHITA —The abortion industry in Kansas announced Tuesday it has begun administering chemical abortions through telemedicine. “True to form, the abortion industry is once again putting its own profits and convenience ahead of safeguards for the health of women and girls,” said Danielle Underwood, KFL Director of Communications in a media release from the organization.
Kan. delegation unveils measure nullifying lesser prairie-chicken listing

Washington, D.C. – U.S. Senators Roger Marshall, Jerry Moran, James Inhofe (OK), and James Lankford (OK), along with U.S. Representatives Tracey Mann, Jake LaTurner, Ron Estes, Markwayne Mullin (OK-02), Frank Lucas (OK-03), and Stephanie Bice (OK-05) officially introduced a Congressional Review Act (CRA) joint resolution of disapproval in their respective chambers to strike down the Biden Administration’s recent listing of the lesser prairie-chicken (LPC) under the Endangered Species Act (ESA). If the CRA resolution is enacted, the measure would prevent the listing from having any force or effect, according to a statement from Marshall's office.
Kan. AG on Title 42 immigration policy as it remains in effect

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt admits that the Title 42 pandemic mechanism to control immigration isn't the preferred way to handle the issue. "The concept isn't hard," Schmidt said. "You want to have robust immigration into the country, we're a nation of immigrants. We need labor, especially in many parts of Kansas. We need people. But, you want to control who is coming in and make policy choices on how many people can come, when they can come, what purposes they can come, who can come, as opposed to flinging open the door and saying whoever gets across the border is allowed in."
Pierre scores 18, Wichita St. beats Texas Southern 65-56

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Jaron Pierre Jr. scored 18 points off of the bench to lead Wichita State past Texas Southern 65-56 on Thursday night. Pierre was 8-of-13 shooting (1 for 4 from distance) for the Shockers (7-5). James Rojas scored 14 points and added seven rebounds. Jaykwon Walton shot 3 for 10 (0 for 3 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with 10 points.
Kansas man dies, 2 injured after rollover crash

SHANNON COUNTY, Mo.—A Kansas man died in an accident just before 11a.m. Friday in Shannon County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2020 Toyota Corolla driven by Krishi V. Panchal, 20, Wichita, was eastbound on Highway 60 two miles east of Winona. The the car traveled off the...
🎥State Finance Council approves $374 million in COVID relief funds

TOPEKA – Today the State Finance Council approved a total of $374 million in COVID-19 relief funds for broadband infrastructure and adoption, the modernization and improvement of government services, economic development, and health and education initiatives recommended by the Strengthening People and Revitalizing Kansas (SPARK) Executive Committee. “The funding...
Kansas man entered plea in deadly DUI crash

SEDGWICK COUNTY — A Kansas man involved in a fatal Thanksgiving Day crash in 2021 has entered a plea in the case. On Monday, Garrett Myers of Andover pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter while driving under the influence and aggravated battery, according to the Sedgwick County District Attorney's office.
DA: Wichita Wind Surge donates hidden fee proceeds to charities

WICHITA —On April 4, the Consumer Protection Division of the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office opened an investigation into a Building Development Fee charged by the Wichita Wind Surge at the Riverfront Stadium, according to a statement from the district attorney's office. During the investigation the district attorney's...
KOERNER: Resources for the holidays

Living Well Wednesday is a virtual learning series hosted by K-State Research and Extension, Family and Consumer Sciences (FCS) professionals from across the state of Kansas. The 2022 Series focused on a variety of essential skills that empower you and your family to live, work and thrive. Recently, three KSRE...
Gov. orders state office buildings closed ahead of winter storm

TOPEKA – Due to safety concerns regarding the winter storm projected for the state on Thursday, December 22 and dangerously cold temperatures on Friday, December 23, Governor Kelly has issued a Declaration of Inclement Weather for Shawnee County, ordering state office buildings in Shawnee County to be closed on Thursday, December 22 and Friday, December 23, 2022, according to a statement her office.
Red Cross offers tips to prepare for freezing weather

Winter weather is expected across some parts of the Kansas-Oklahoma Region going through the holiday weekend. Winter storms can wreak havoc when they hit, bringing freezing temperatures, strong winds, snow, and ice to the region affected. With the severe winter storm advisory in place for this upcoming week, the American Red Cross wanted to remind you of reminders and tips to stay safe.
Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations.

