Action plan submitted for MBTA zoning districts
WINCHESTER - Outgoing Town Planner Brian Szekely informed the Select Board this week the town submitted an action plan regarding the new state law dealing with “MBTA zones,” i.e. any district where 50 percent is within .5 miles of public transportation such as commuter rail stations and bus stops. In Winchester, this includes the Wedgemere and Winchester Center commuter rail stations.
MBTA’s final ‘Better Bus’ plan to expand services to area communities
Public transit riders who reside in Burlington, Woburn, Stoneham, and Winchester will fare quite well under the latest version of the Mass. Bay Transit Authority’s (MBTA) ‘Better Bus’ initiative. In early November, MBTA officials hosted a virtual forum via streaming-service Zoom to outline a series of revisions...
Board looks at adding in bike lanes on Main Street
WINCHESTER - In order to allow for different modes of transportation and to potentially encourage biking in town, plus piggyback off the City of Medford’s own repainting initiative, Winchester hired Toole Design Group to look at possibly adding bike lanes on Main Street from Washington Street to the Medford line.
Arlington man killed in fatal crash on Cambridge Road
WOBURN - A horrific two-car accident on Cambridge Road in Woburn at the Winchester line has left one person dead, an Arlington man, 73, while injuring another at about 3:15 p.m. on Thursday as hurried shoppers made their along the busy four-lane roadway in front of the Horn Pond Plaza.
