Midland, Texas Resident Has A Texas Christmas Tree You Have To See
Texas holidays are just different aren't they? Light displays are more grand, Texans are nicer to each other, and even the gifts given to others seem more grandiose don't they?. But one thing many spend time on is something that we all see and place the presents under: the Christmas...
Dallas Safari Club Show Program 2023
The 2023 DSC Convention and Sporting Expo runs Jan. 5-8 at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in Dallas. Flip through the digital version of the DSC show program before heading down to the convention. Check it out below. The Lone Star Outdoor News crew has been heavily involved with...
Unique Guinness World Records done by Texans in Texas
The state of Texas is known (and sometimes mocked) for several of its southern (and often cliché) staples.
TPWD temporarily closes some areas for fishing on Texas coast
The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) has issued a temporary closure to saltwater fishing along parts of the Texas coast to protect resources during the upcoming freezing weather conditions. The closure takes effect at 12:01 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 24. The public will be notified via news release, social media and the TPWD website when fishing may resume.
7 Best Must-Try Burgers In Texas
TEXAS - Whether you want a quick lunch or date night, several must-try burgers in Texas will satisfy any hunger. The east coast traveler has compiled a list of our favorite places to eat in the state to help you decide where to visit when you are in the area. See Original Post at: The East Coast Traveler.
Focus at Four: What you need to know about cedar fever in Texas
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Runny nose. Itchy eyes. Cedar fever season is causing problems for many in Texas once again. According to the Texas A&M Forest Service, cedar fever isn’t a flu or a virus – it’s an allergic reaction to the pollen released by mountain cedar trees.
Texas Parks and Wildlife temporarily shutting down fishing along coast
TEXAS - The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department is temporarily shutting down fishing along the Texas coast. The department said the freezing temperatures can make the fish vulnerable and fishing under these conditions could cause populations to drop drastically. They estimate that this could be a potential loss that would take years to regain.
City outside of Austin recognized as most ‘festive Christmas town’ in Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s easy to see where the true festivity lies in each state across the country and while the big cities do a good job of having the look down of the holiday spirit, it’s the smaller towns that truly exude festiveness. A report from...
Texans are using Whataburger cups to protect pipes for coming freeze
As Texans face down an incoming freeze, Whataburger is coming through in the clutch.
Whoa! Is This The Tallest Indoor Christmas Tree In Texas?
Yep, do I even have to say it? YES, everything in Texas is bigger and so are the Christmas Tres! How big? So big that this Christmas tree is the TALLEST in Texas and the NATION! Since 1984, this Tannenbaum Christmas Tree has been a holiday tradition in Texas!. THE...
With the Christmas Bird Count underway, some are asking: Where have all the birds gone?
For the 123rd year in a row, the Christmas Bird Count is happening all over the country. Bird enthusiasts and nature lovers head outside, take a census of birds in their area and report what they’ve found to the National Audubon Society, a nonprofit conservation organization. Always planned around...
Sid Miller speaks on livestock safety amid statewide freeze
AUSTIN, Texas — On Thursday, KVUE spoke with Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller about the effects this weather could have on livestock across the state. He said that when it gets extremely cold, he has faith that Texas farmers will go above and beyond to take care of their livestock.
Texas witness reports circle object dropped from tree line to ground level
A Texas witness at Paris reported watching a bright yellow, circle-shaped object descending behind a nearby tree line 60 yards away at about 10 p.m. on October 9, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Texans Are Preparing For The Upcoming Freeze In The Most Texas Way Possible
Who knew a Whataburger cup could come in handy?
Two men lose hunting, fishing and trapping privileges for 5 years
GREEN RIVER, WYOMING — Matthew Adams (26) and Carl Denmon (25) of Texas, have pled guilty to numerous wildlife crimes, resulting in over $31,000 in fines and restitution. Each man was sentenced to and served 30 days in jail, and 11.5 months of unsupervised probation. The men also lost their hunting, fishing and trapping privileges for five years. Because Wyoming is a member of the wildlife violator compact, the men are suspended from hunting, fishing and trapping in 48 states. Adams and Denmon also were made to surrender the firearms used in committing these crimes which included two .22LR rifles with homemade suppressors.
Warm Holidays: Have You Ever Tried Dr. Pepper Like This In Texas?
Ah Dr. Pepper. I think it's a requirement to love the drink in the state of Texas isn't it? Especially for us in Central Texas, as it was invented in Waco after all. Dr. Pepper over the years has had different variations and flavors. We even have our favorite mixes of other beverages with it to make a tasty concoction. But there's one way many of us probably don't drink sodas: warm.
Not from Texas? Here’s why people drip their pipes
AUSTIN (KXAN) — As someone who grew up in Colorado, where we turn our noses up at anything less than a foot of snow and can experience temperatures well into the negatives, I admittedly turned my head when I learned I need to be “dripping” my pipes during hard freezes in Texas.
How To Report Dogs Left in the Cold in Texas
We have all seen those heart-rendering commercials on television, asking for donations to save animals at risk. The images are graphic and horrendous. Animal cruelty can occur anywhere. Arctic cold is here. Boxer puppy dog wearing blue scarf and gilet clothing with fur sitting on snow. Winter in downtown city...
Do You Have To Have A Front License Plate In Texas?
Some people would really prefer the sleek look of no front license plate on their car. After all, they spent all that money on a sweet ride, then they have to put this weird metal/number/government i.d. thing on the front. It just doesn't seem fair. That front license spot has...
Thick and rich, Champurrado is a warming tradition in South Texas
The countdown to Christmas for many Texans means reuniting with family, tasty foods and traditions. Aside from tamales and posole, a cold-weather, holiday staple for many in South Texas is champurrado.
