Texas State

lsonews.com

Dallas Safari Club Show Program 2023

The 2023 DSC Convention and Sporting Expo runs Jan. 5-8 at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in Dallas. Flip through the digital version of the DSC show program before heading down to the convention. Check it out below. The Lone Star Outdoor News crew has been heavily involved with...
DALLAS, TX
lsonews.com

TPWD temporarily closes some areas for fishing on Texas coast

The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) has issued a temporary closure to saltwater fishing along parts of the Texas coast to protect resources during the upcoming freezing weather conditions. The closure takes effect at 12:01 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 24. The public will be notified via news release, social media and the TPWD website when fishing may resume.
TEXAS STATE
East Coast Traveler

7 Best Must-Try Burgers In Texas

TEXAS - Whether you want a quick lunch or date night, several must-try burgers in Texas will satisfy any hunger. The east coast traveler has compiled a list of our favorite places to eat in the state to help you decide where to visit when you are in the area. See Original Post at: The East Coast Traveler.
TEXAS STATE
KBTX.com

Focus at Four: What you need to know about cedar fever in Texas

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Runny nose. Itchy eyes. Cedar fever season is causing problems for many in Texas once again. According to the Texas A&M Forest Service, cedar fever isn’t a flu or a virus – it’s an allergic reaction to the pollen released by mountain cedar trees.
TEXAS STATE
fox38corpuschristi.com

Texas Parks and Wildlife temporarily shutting down fishing along coast

TEXAS - The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department is temporarily shutting down fishing along the Texas coast. The department said the freezing temperatures can make the fish vulnerable and fishing under these conditions could cause populations to drop drastically. They estimate that this could be a potential loss that would take years to regain.
TEXAS STATE
KENS 5

Sid Miller speaks on livestock safety amid statewide freeze

AUSTIN, Texas — On Thursday, KVUE spoke with Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller about the effects this weather could have on livestock across the state. He said that when it gets extremely cold, he has faith that Texas farmers will go above and beyond to take care of their livestock.
TEXAS STATE
wyo4news.com

Two men lose hunting, fishing and trapping privileges for 5 years

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING — Matthew Adams (26) and Carl Denmon (25) of Texas, have pled guilty to numerous wildlife crimes, resulting in over $31,000 in fines and restitution. Each man was sentenced to and served 30 days in jail, and 11.5 months of unsupervised probation. The men also lost their hunting, fishing and trapping privileges for five years. Because Wyoming is a member of the wildlife violator compact, the men are suspended from hunting, fishing and trapping in 48 states. Adams and Denmon also were made to surrender the firearms used in committing these crimes which included two .22LR rifles with homemade suppressors.
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
B106

Warm Holidays: Have You Ever Tried Dr. Pepper Like This In Texas?

Ah Dr. Pepper. I think it's a requirement to love the drink in the state of Texas isn't it? Especially for us in Central Texas, as it was invented in Waco after all. Dr. Pepper over the years has had different variations and flavors. We even have our favorite mixes of other beverages with it to make a tasty concoction. But there's one way many of us probably don't drink sodas: warm.
TEXAS STATE
ktalnews.com

Not from Texas? Here’s why people drip their pipes

AUSTIN (KXAN) — As someone who grew up in Colorado, where we turn our noses up at anything less than a foot of snow and can experience temperatures well into the negatives, I admittedly turned my head when I learned I need to be “dripping” my pipes during hard freezes in Texas.
TEXAS STATE
103.1 Kickin Country

How To Report Dogs Left in the Cold in Texas

We have all seen those heart-rendering commercials on television, asking for donations to save animals at risk. The images are graphic and horrendous. Animal cruelty can occur anywhere. Arctic cold is here. Boxer puppy dog wearing blue scarf and gilet clothing with fur sitting on snow. Winter in downtown city...
TEXAS STATE
NewsTalk 1290

Do You Have To Have A Front License Plate In Texas?

Some people would really prefer the sleek look of no front license plate on their car. After all, they spent all that money on a sweet ride, then they have to put this weird metal/number/government i.d. thing on the front. It just doesn't seem fair. That front license spot has...
TEXAS STATE

