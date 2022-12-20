Read full article on original website
Obituary: Wilkison, Modena G.
Modena G. Wilkison, 89, of Parkersburg, passed away December 19, 2022, at Camden Clark Medical Center. She was born January 17, 1933, the daughter of the late Ira O. Null and Dewey M. Null (Lemon). “Mama loved the Lord and her family. They were her life.”. Modena is survived by...
Obituary: Bell, Dorothy
Dorothy B. Bell, 78, of Palestine, WV, was called home Tuesday, December 20, 2022. She is lovingly remembered by her husband John Bell; her daughter Lesa (Kevin) Biles; her grandchildren Edward (Lisa) Summers, Amber (Jim) Perry, Joshua (Rufinia ) Summers, Jennifer L’Minggio, Jeslyn Summers and many great-grandchildren. Dorothy, born...
Obituary: Heintzman, Mary Cristine
Mary Cristine Heintzman, 74, of Vienna, passed away December 15, 2022 at Camden Clark Medical Center. A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.
Obituary: Wright, Vera L.
Vera L. Wright, 79 of Vienna, WV. passed away December 20, 2022 at her residence. She was born January 8, 1943 in Paden City, WV. the daughter of the late Donald William and Harriett Deborah VanMatre Lewis. She had worked for over 20 years as a Medical Transcriptionist for Parkersburg...
Your Good News: Local musician releases song to honor the life of Danielle Church
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Country singer John Kunze of Belpre, Ohio, has written hits such as “I’m Buck Wild” and “Fishing with Dad.” “Fishing with Dad” was featured in Bass Pro Shops’ Father’s Day commercial earlier this year. In 2016, he...
Knights of Columbus will host their 9th annual Christmas Day Feast
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A Christmas Day Feast will be held at the Knights of Columbus Sunday afternoon. The feast is meant to provide those in the community who are in need with a Christmas meal. The meal will include chicken, homemade mashed potatoes, other sides and a dessert. Delivery...
One person dead following two-vehicle wreck on State Route 7
MARIETTA, Ohio. (WTAP) - According to a news release from the Marietta Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, one man is dead following a two-vehicle wreck on State Route 7. The wreck occurred just before 5:30 p.m. Friday evening near mile marker 29. Henry Scott, 70, of New Martinsville,...
Father and son arrested for assault, resisting arrest
POMEROY, Ohio (WTAP) - Deputies with the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call of assault on a elderly man and ended up arresting a father and son. According to Captain William Stewart, on December 21 deputies were dispatched to a residence on Enterprise Road. Upon arriving Caleb Ellis was suspected of assault an elderly neighbor.
Victor Lee Thompson was sentenced; a motion filed by the family for a new trial denied
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Victor Lee Thompson’s sentencing hearing was held Thursday, December 22, in Judge Jason Wharton’s courtroom. A jury found Thompson guilty of felony murder with the underlying intent of burglary in the death of Darren Salaam Senior in May of 2021. On October 7, 2022,...
Gift wrapping hacks for the holiday season
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Are you tired of the traditional bow and ribbon to top your wrapped gifts?. Owner of Gift Gallery, Victoria West, gives a suggestion on how to enhance your topping. “You can just take curling ribbon, regular curling ribbon and thread some ornaments and put ornaments on...
Waterford Lady Wildcats receive State Championship Ring
WATERFORD, Ohio. (WTAP) - A season after claiming the ultimate prize, the 2021-2022 State Champion Waterford Lady Wildcats girl’s basketball team has received their state championship rings. The team defeated New Knoxville in the state title game back in March and has now received their rings to signify their...
Interstate 77 reopens following morning crash
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Update:. According to Ohio State Highway Patrol, the call came in just after 10 am for two semi trucks are jack-knifed near mile marker 16 on I-77 North. No injuries were been reported. The interstate was limited to one lane of traffic to clean up the...
Local agencies receive Ohio Violent Crime Reduction Grant
MID-OHIO VALLEY (WTAP) - Several area law enforcement agencies are receiving help from the state to reduce violent crime. The Ohio Violent Crime Reduction Grant is designed to help law enforcement with resources including equipment, staffing, and community programs. This is the eleventh round of the grant program. To date Governor DeWine has awarded over $79 millimon to 159 law enforcement agencies in the state.
Parkersburg man sentenced for federal gun crime
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - A Parkersburg man has been sentenced to prison for a federal gun crime. Joshua Dean Sprague was sentenced today to three years and one month in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release according to the court. Sprague was previously convicted in 2004...
You can decorate your house for Christmas while also keeping your pets safe from harm
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Everyone loves decorating their house for the holidays but those same decorations that everyone love can be harmful to your pets. Poinsettias, lilies, holly berries, live Christmas trees and more can be harmful to pets. Some can only cause gastrointestinal issues but others can cause more...
How to keep your pets safe in the winter weather
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - When you are preparing for the upcoming cold don’t forget about your pets. The Humane Society of Parkersburg has several tips to keep your furry loved ones safe as we see this storm move through. When preparing for snow, try to use ice melts instead...
How to prepare before traveling in inclement weather
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - If you’re going to travel this weekend, give yourself plenty of time to get to your destination. Wood County 911 Center public information officer, Aaron Fleenor says to be prepared for hazardous road conditions. “Bridges and overpasses freeze before the roadway does. Any moisture that’s...
Providers ask people to conserve electricity, warn of outages
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Utility officials are asking people to cut back on electric use to help conserve supply. FirstEnergy, which includes Mon Power, and PJM Interconnection, the electric grid operator for the region, are asking people take steps to conserve energy. EMS officials say this is to help take...
Inclement weather will impact how law enforcement gets to calls
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The inclement weather that is expected will impact the way law enforcement can affectively get to calls. Wood County sheriff Rick Woodyard says that law enforcement is impacted the same way as anyone else when getting from place to place in inclement weather. Although the cruisers...
Buckeye Rural Electric Cooperative lineworker killed while restoring power from winter storm
RIO GRANDE, Ohio. (WTAP) - According to its Facebook page, a lineman working for the Buckeye Rural Electric Cooperative died while working to restore power following the winter storm. The name of the person killed has not been released, and no other details are being released at this time to...
