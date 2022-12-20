Read full article on original website
WEST SEATTLE WEATHER/TRAFFIC: Iced Friday, report #2
2:24 PM We’re launching our pm coverage with another photo of another West Seattle hill littered with vehicles whose drivers were thwarted by ice – the texter reports, “Lander St west of Admiral has several vehicles that have had to be abandoned, including an EMT vehicle. Please do not attempt to drive down closed roads!” We showed several other trouble spots in our first report on this icy day. The other big news right now – Metro just announced that service will resume at 4 pm, with Emergency Snow Network routing. Plus, the temperature’s finally risen to freezing. Carrying over our lists from earlier:
WEATHER: More changes for bus riders Friday, when Metro plans to switch to Emergency Snow Network
Metro says it’s going to change its service plan to the Emergency Snow Network on Friday. From the announcement just sent::. With ongoing freezing temperatures and a widespread freezing rainstorm forecast for the region, King County Executive Dow Constantine directed Metro to shift bus service to the Emergency Snow Network starting Friday, Dec. 23. The move focuses service on 65 core bus routes operating on snow routes that the City of Seattle and other jurisdictions prioritize for snow and ice removal. The Emergency Snow Network (ESN) will be effective at 4 a.m. Friday, Dec. 23, until 4 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 24.
UPDATE: Icy West Seattle streets to avoid
9:32 PM: We’re now down into the 20s, and even without more snow (yet), ice is a major road danger and we’re getting some reader reports. First, Rosalie Miller – who usually contributes nature photos – has sent a different kind of photo tonight:. That’s both...
WINTER ARRIVES: Alice Enevoldsen’s solstice sunset watch in West Seattle
(Photos by Jason A.G. Enevoldsen) This year, winter arrived in West Seattle amid truly wintry weather – and two hours after the 1:47 pm solstice moment, dozens of people commemorated the change of seasons with a tradition. Educator and skywatching expert Alice Enevoldsen drew more than two dozen people to Solstice Park for her quarterly sunset watch. It’s a chance to learn what actually happens in the solar system at the solstice moment – or, in the spring and fall, the equinox moment.
WEATHER: Checking in with West Seattle’s emergency shelter
12:14 PM: In case you wondered too, as did a few readers, West Seattle’s only weather-emergency shelter, at WS Veteran Center in The Triangle, is indeed in operation right now. We spoke this morning with shelter operator Keith Hughes, who said he expects to keep the shelter open until Christmas morning, by which time the temperature should be headed into the 50s. As for whether the donation-and-volunteer-powered shelter has any current needs with which the community could assist, Keith says no – they’ve received enough recent donations that they’re stocked up.
WEST SEATTLE THURSDAY: Other changes – including libraries and parks – plus events for today
(Grand Menorah at Alki Beach, photographed by David Hutchinson early today) Regardless of the snow/ice, the holiday season carries on, so today we have a list with holiday happenings as well as weather-related changes. From the inbox, Event Calendar, and Holiday Guide:. COOKIE-DONATION DROPOFFS: Today is the first of three...
WEST SEATTLE CHRISTMAS: Info-list time – anything to add?
Every year, we compile lists with some Christmas basics – churches with services Christmas Eve/Day, grocery-store hours Christmas Eve/Day, restaurants/bars and coffee shops open Christmas Day. We keep adding to the lists until the holiday’s here, so if you have info to add, please let us know – westseattleblog@gmail.com is the best way to send info. In the meantime, you can see what we have so far by going here for the restaurants/bars list, here for the church-services list, and to our Holiday Guide‘s Christmas section for the grocery store and coffee lists (which will have their own pages in our Event Calendar by Saturday). Thanks to everyone who’s already provided info by email, phone, or web!
LIBRARIES: Some branches closed today
*The High Point and Southwest branches will be open noon-6 pm. *The Delridge, West Seattle (Admiral), and South Park branches are closed. P.S. The King County Library System‘s White Center branch will be open its regular Wednesday hours, 1-8 pm.
WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Gunfire damages home; new info in stolen-car-on-tracks case
NEW INFO IN STOLEN-CAR-ON-TRACKS CASE: On Thursday we reported on the previous night’s arrest of a 40-year-old man accused of driving a stolen van, backing into a police car with it while trying to get away from officers in SODO, then abandoning it on railroad tracks in West Seattle. Today we’ve obtained documents from his bail hearing, and learned more about the case. First, the van was stolen in West Seattle, from Sunrise Heights, four weeks ago. Second, while we mentioned he had been in jail six previous times this year, we didn’t have specifics. The hearing documents note that he and another man were arrested four nights earlier – last Saturday – for what was described as a similar incident, involving eluding police. This happened outside West Seattle, on East Marginal Way. However, there’s no booking on the jail roster related to it. At Thursday’s hearing, prosecutors asked for $30,000 bail; a judge set it at $25,000. Because of the holiday, Tuesday is the deadline for rush-filing charges.
WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen-car suspect arrested in West Seattle after fleeing from police in SODO
Police have arrested another stolen-car suspect in West Seattle. This time it started on the other side of the Duwamish River. Police say they were trying to pull the 40-year-old man over in SODO after discovering the white van he was driving had a stolen license plate. In his attempt to get away, they say, he “rammed the van through a business’s chain link fence, then backed into an SPD patrol vehicle before fleeing with at least one flat tire.”
LOST CAT: Seen Lucy? – December 23, 2022 3:13 pm
Lost Cat: Lucy has been missing since early this morning (12/23/22). Unusual for her to be away this long. She has distinctive markings, an orange mustache and is friendly. I’m in Arbor Heights on 37th and 98th. Robert at 206-639-1027.
WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Auto-theft notes, including charges filed in 3 cases
Next – three auto-theft cases in which charges have been filed, starting with one involving a theft reported here:. Fenner is described as having a four-state criminal history, but the first-appearance judge, who is not named in the documents, set bail at $500, so that’s what it was even after the charge was filed, and he is now out of custody.
