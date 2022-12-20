ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

duke.edu

Designing With DNA

DURHAM, N.C. -- Marvel at the tiny nanoscale structures emerging from research labs at Duke University and Arizona State University, and it’s easy to imagine you’re browsing a catalog of the world’s smallest pottery. A new paper reveals some of the teams’ creations: itty-bitty vases, bowls, and...
ABA Journal

Lawyer fatally shot by client died a hero, law firm partner says

Updated: A North Carolina personal injury lawyer who was shot and killed by a client Monday died while trying to save others, the managing partner of his law firm says. Police identified the slain lawyer as Patrick White, 42, of Raleigh, North Carolina, report WTVD and WRAL. The shooting happened...
RALEIGH, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Lawyer killed in murder-suicide at North Carolina law firm, police say

GOLDSBORO, N.C. — Two men are dead after a shooting at a North Carolina law firm office on Monday afternoon, police said. Goldsboro police spokesperson LaToya Henry said officers went to the Riddle & Brantley law firm around 4 p.m. and found two men dead with apparent gunshot wounds, the News Argus reported. The officers learned that one of the fatally shot men was the shooter, Henry said. No other injuries were reported.
GOLDSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Gov. Cooper responds after Nazi banner spotted in Moore County; ‘White supremacy and antisemitism will not be tolerated’

VASS, N.C. (WGHP) — The governor has weighed in on a banner emblazoned with Nazi imagery that was found in Moore County over the weekend, just as Hannukah began. Sharing an article posted by WRAL, Gov. Cooper tweeted “Violence and threats against Jewish communities are on the rise all across the world. White supremacy and […]
MOORE COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

When was the last time Raleigh saw a white Christmas? How often does it happen?

RALEIGH, N.C. — With a small chance of snow flurries, rain and bitter cold just ahead of Christmas in central North Carolina, many are hoping for a small taste of a white Christmas. While we aren't likely to see flakes on Christmas Day this year, it's possible some winter precipitation could fall Friday morning. However, any flurries in the Triangle should quickly switch over to rain.
RALEIGH, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Burlington teen reportedly found in 'good health'

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Update: Tinnen was found Thursday and is in good health. A 14-year-old male was reported missing in Burlington Wednesday, according to police. Qwanell Rayvon Tinnen is reported to have last been seen on Tuesday around 11 p.m. on the 700 block on Huntington Court. He is...
BURLINGTON, NC
cbs17

Man in Durham hospital after suffering gunshot wound

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was taken to a hospital after he was shot Wednesday night. Shortly after 7:30 p.m., Durham officers were sent to the 1200 block of Gilbert Street in reference to a gunshot wound, police said. When they arrived, they found the victim. Police said...
DURHAM, NC
WRAL

Men convicted in murder of Z'yon Person ordered to pay family $900K

The three men convicted of killing nine-year-old Z'yon Person in Durham must pay his family roughly $900,000 in restitution. The three men convicted of killing nine-year-old Z'yon Person in Durham must pay his family roughly $900,000 in restitution. Reporter: Sarah KruegerPhotographer: Vinnie BoccanfusoWeb Editor: Ryan Bisesi.
DURHAM, NC

