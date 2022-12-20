Read full article on original website
Related
Parents Magazine
10 Baby Name Trends for 2023
Every parent-to-be has a different strategy for choosing baby names. Some stick to the classics (think Elizabeth and Alexander). Others look to pop culture and popular trends, taking inspiration from TiKTok songs, binge-worthy TV shows, and more. Still more choose baby names that reflect the world around them—and this year, the focus is on returning to normalcy after a global pandemic.
Pele's family gather at his hospital bedside for Christmas
Family members spent Christmas morning on Sunday with Pele at the Sao Paulo hospital where the legendary footballer is battling worsening cancer as well as kidney and heart problems, according to a social media post by his daughter. Shortly after midnight, at the start of Christmas Day, Pele's daughter Kely Nascimento posted a picture of the footballer's wife, Marcia Aoki, and other family members gathered at the Albert Einstein Hospital where he is being treated.
19 People Who Were Roasted So Hard, They Might As Well Be Chestnuts On An Open Fire
These people are going to recover slower than the economy.
Women Are Sharing The Instant "Green Flags" They Look For In People They Date, And Y'all Should Be Taking Notes
"They were super excited to introduce me to their friends, and their friends were the best kind of people."
Comments / 0