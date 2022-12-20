LONDON (AP) — Looking to create a bit of winter luxury when tending bar at home this holiday season? London’s top cocktail-makers have some tips. “Christmas is a special time when you want to join with friends and family. And sometimes, the centerpiece of any happiness is to have a good drink,” says Salvatore Calabrese, an Italian-born drinks expert and author who has been making cocktails at top hotels, bars and private clubs for over 40 years.

2 DAYS AGO