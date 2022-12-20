Read full article on original website
Related
These 10 retailers offer pickup options so you can still get your last-minute Christmas gifts
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Earlier this year, Amazon announced same-day delivery and pickup of select products from select locations throughout the U.S. As Christmas rapidly approaches and other holidays have already begun, regular delivery schedules prevent products from arriving in time. However, if a store offers pickup options, that means you can still get gifts until the very last minute. But which retailers offer this convenience?
Dollar Tree: 5 High-Quality Items To Buy Now
Who says the good stuff has to cost a lot? Regular shoppers at Dollar Tree will tell you it doesn't have to cost any more than $1.25. SNAP Benefits: Can You Use EBT Card/Food Stamps To Purchase Hot...
Procrastinators, rejoice – Last-minute shopping could save you money
MASS. — If you waited until the last minute to buy your holiday gifts, you could have saved yourself some money!. Retailers are dealing with too much inventory this holiday season, and many are trying to get rid of items before the start of the new year. According to...
Christmas can be a hazardous time for pets
If you have a pet, you're likely to include them in your Christmas gift giving, but this time of the year can quickly turn into a "not-so-merry" one for animals.
Why you should not buy a puppy online as a holiday gift
(The Hill) — Animal rescue workers have pleaded with the public to consider adopting a pet to ease an ongoing national shelter crisis. Keep in mind, though: There is a right way to adopt a pet and a wrong way, animal advocates say. Sadly, online puppy scams tend to peak around the holidays.
Christmas shoppers putting fewer gifts under the tree as recession looms
(The Hill) – If the Christmas tree looks larger this year, the reason may be the smaller pile of gifts beneath it. Retail analysts expect Americans to spend roughly the same amount on holiday gifts this year as last. Yet, because of inflation, the money will buy fewer gifts. Seven fewer gifts, to be exact.
Which grocery stores will be open on Christmas Eve, Day this year?
(NEXSTAR) – Whether you forgot an item for your Christmas Day feast or someone burned the holiday ham, you’ll only have a few options for an open grocery store this holiday weekend. Most national grocery chains will be open on Christmas Eve, but will close early and remain...
4 festive cocktails and some holiday advice for home bartenders
LONDON (AP) — Looking to create a bit of winter luxury when tending bar at home this holiday season? London’s top cocktail-makers have some tips. “Christmas is a special time when you want to join with friends and family. And sometimes, the centerpiece of any happiness is to have a good drink,” says Salvatore Calabrese, an Italian-born drinks expert and author who has been making cocktails at top hotels, bars and private clubs for over 40 years.
Uber Eats lists most popular takeout trends
(KTLA) — ‘Tis the season for end-of-the-year roundups. Uber Eats is the latest company to share its yearly summary detailing the most popular takeout trends, delivery combos and unique delivery requests it received this year. For 2022’s most popular takeout trends, Uber Eats shared that people preferred non-alcoholic...
Forget the kids, adults want toys for themselves
KSNF/KODE — Playing with or collecting toys has become an increasingly acceptable part of adulthood in recent years. A rising group of “kidults,” or adults who buy toys for themselves, now makes up at least 25 percent of toy consumers and has the industry marketing more and more products to adults looking for some nostalgia from their youth.
Here are some of ‘the best’ Christmas toys for dogs
KSNF/KODE — There are many reasons why you should buy your dog Christmas toys. It’s a great way to keep them entertained and happy while they wait for Santa. The best time to buy them is before the big day so they can have fun with them immediately.
FOX2Now
Saint Louis, MO
53K+
Followers
52K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT
We tell stories about St. Louis news, weather, and sports. Follow us for breaking news and more.https://fox2now.com/
Comments / 0