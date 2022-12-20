Read full article on original website
Neuse News year in review: June
Neuse News delivers hyper-local news to the inbox of our readers every morning at 7:00 AM. Here is a look back on April’s most memorable articles. According to their Facebook page, Bill’s Grill & Bar is now open in La Grange. Number 2. UPDATE: Arrest made in Herritage...
Arrests made after home break-in and van stolen
Two men facing charges in stolen van, larceny case
Parole Absconder arrested in Craven County
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — A parole absconder was arrested in New Bern on Thursday. The Craven County Sheriff’s Office arrested Rodney Gaskill, 60, at the Craven County Senior Center on George Street in New Bern. Officials said he was paroled from prison on Aug. 23 for exploiting an elder/disabled adult. He failed to report […]
Goldsboro police investigating ATM robbery
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Goldsboro police are investigating after an early morning bank robbery Friday. Officers responded at approximately 4:10 a.m. to the PNC Bank located at 106 N. Spence Ave. in reference to an ATM burglar alarm call. Upon arrival, officers found the ATM damaged, as well as evidence...
Kinston man charged for indecent liberties with a minor
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina man is facing charges after allegedly assaulting a 14-year-old relative. The Kinston Police Department arrested 26-year-old Raheem McClean of Kinston on Thursday, after being called to a reported assault near the 800 block of East St. After an investigation, McClean was charged with...
Shooting in Lenoir County sends man to hospital
KINSTON, N.C. — Two men were shot with one sustaining serious injuries during an incident in Deep Run on Thursday. According to Bryan Hanks with the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office, a shooting involving four men took place shortly after noon on Thursday. Deputies responded to a report of two men with gunshot wounds at separate […]
Kinston man arrested, charged with indecent liberties with child after assault
Rocky Mount Police investigate homicide, make arrest
Winterville police looking for suspect in attempted murder
WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Winterville police are asking for the public’s help in a shooting that happened on Dec. 10. The victim, who police have not identified, was attacked from behind as he tried to enter his home. He suffered multiple gunshot wounds and is in recovery, police said. No further details were available. The […]
Lenoir County restaurant inspections
The following restaurant inspections were conducted by the Lenoir County Health Department:. No certified Food Protection manager employed. Bottom floor of Frigidaire Freezer is not sealed. Woodington Middle School Cafeteria. 4939 Hwy 258 South, Kinston. Date: 11/28. Score: 99. Observations:. Paint peeling on walls and around windows, including dish machine...
Juvenile suspect identified in Craven County breaking and entering case.
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Craven County Sheriff’s Office says it has identified a suspect in a breaking and entering case from Thursday morning. Deputies say this happened around 3:30 a.m. at the Express Tobacco & Vape on N.C. 55 East Highway in New Bern. The Sheriff’s Office...
Lenoir County shooting leaves one man in critical condition
LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -A shooting in Lenoir County Thursday has left a man in critical condition with what authorities say are life-threatening injuries. Shortly after noon, Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to reports of two men with gunshot wounds at separate locations in Deep Run. The preliminary...
Have you seen this person?
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a missing person. Brittney Dudley was last seen at her home on Cherry Road in Washington around 11:50 a.m. on Christmas Eve. The 21-year-old was wearing a pink, brown, and white sweater with black leggings,...
1 dead in head-on crash in Clinton; ‘alcohol and speed’ are factors, police say
CLINTON, N.C. (WNCN) — The driver of a car that crossed the centerline and triggered a crash in Clinton on Christmas Eve has died, police said. Police said they belied “alcohol and speed are contributing factors in the crash.”. The wreck happened Saturday around 4:15 p.m. along College...
Parole absconder arrested in New Bern, jailed without bond
Man killed in Rocky Mount shooting, suspect charged with murder
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — A man was shot and killed in Rocky Mount on Thursday night. Rico Battle, 34, died from a shooting. Police responded to the 400 block of Edgecombe Street around 10:30 and found Battle, who died at the scene. Gavin Hill was arrested and charged with...
2 dead after shooting at North Carolina law firm office, police say
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Two men are dead after a shooting at a North Carolina law firm office on Monday afternoon, police said. Goldsboro police spokesperson LaToya Henry said officers went to the Riddle & Brantley law firm around 4 p.m. and found two men dead with apparent gunshot wounds, the News Argus reported. The officers […]
Previous offender arrested in Kinston on drug charges
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Kinston police arrested and charged a previous offender with drug-related crimes. Raheem Freeland, 27, was out on bail and was wearing an Electronic Ankle Monitoring device for a previous firearm charge. He was arrested on Wednesday and charged with the following: Members of the Kinston Police Department Violent Criminal Action Team […]
Kinston police arrest man accused of drug trafficking
