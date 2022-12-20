ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

The Comeback

John Tortorella makes brutal comment on player who said he was playing his best

Philadelphia Flyers’ head coach John Tortorella is known for acerbic comments on the media, on opponents, on anthem debates, and even on his own players. The latter is what he’s in the news for now. On Thursday, after the Flyers’ 4-3 road loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs Thursday, Tortorella roasted Philadelphia center Morgan Frost, Read more... The post John Tortorella makes brutal comment on player who said he was playing his best appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NJ.com

MLB insider pitches potential Yankees trade for pair of All-Stars

It’s just a pitch, but MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand brings up an interesting trade the New York Yankees could consider this offseason. He suggests that the Yankees could make a deal with the Pittsburgh Pirates to get outfielder Bryan Reynolds and right-hander David Bednar in exchange for No. 2 prospect Jasson Domínguez, right-hander Clayton Beeter, right-hander Drew Thorpe and outfielder Elijah Dunham.
Larry Brown Sports

Diamondbacks trade slugging outfielder to Blue Jays

The Toronto Blue Jays have added a big bat to their lineup. The Blue Jays on Friday acquired slugging outfielder Daulton Varsho in a trade with the Arizona Diamondbacks, ESPN’s Jeff Passan reports. Arizona landed top catching prospect Gabriel Moreno and outfielder Lourdes Gurriel in the deal. Moreno is Toronto’s best prospect and one of... The post Diamondbacks trade slugging outfielder to Blue Jays appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Yardbarker

Two-time All-Star reportedly wants trade to Lakers

A two-time All-Star who just signed a massive contract extension this summer reportedly is hoping for a trade to the Los Angeles Lakers sooner than later. After a terrible start to the season, the Lakers are slowly but surely inching their way back into playoff contention as they close in on the midway point of the 2022-2023 season. They are 13-18, 2.5 games out of the last two spots for the NBA play-in tournament, and are a game over .500 over their last 15.
Yardbarker

Yankees sign 2 versatile infielders to round out depth

The New York Yankees have plenty of infielders heading into the 2023 season, especially with Isiah Kiner-Falefa and Josh Donaldson still on the roster. Donaldson is set to earn $21 million next season, but the Yankees have been looking to offload his contract and save a bit to reallocate. Kiner-Falefa signed a new one-year deal worth $6 million, but he’s also been rumored to be on the trade block.
Yardbarker

Here's the real reason Zach LaVine didn’t leave Bulls this summer

Zach LaVine’s recent drama with the Chicago Bulls is a matter of public record at this point. He seems to be clashing teammates and team officials alike. That in turn has led to an obvious question arising: why did LaVine remain with the Bulls this summer? Particularly when it was readily apparent to many observers that he didn’t actually want to stay in Chicago.
Yardbarker

NBA Analyst Believes 1 NBA Team Will Be Sellers At Trade Deadline

The Masai Ujiri era with the Toronto Raptors has been a success. He’s been aggressive when needed and has made the moves to turn them into a perennial playoff team in the Eastern Conference. That includes making tough decisions, such as moving fan-favorite DeMar DeRozan to land Kawhi Leonard...

