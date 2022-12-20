Read full article on original website
DeMar DeRozan Reacts To Rumors That He Will Leave The Chicago Bulls With 'Training Day' Video
The Chicago Bulls had finally found a solution to their struggles in the Eastern Conference by signing DeMar DeRozan last offseason and giving Zach LaVine a genuine co-star. In addition, the team signed Lonzo Ball and Alex Caruso as well, while having traded for former All-Star Nikola Vucevic in February 2021.
John Tortorella makes brutal comment on player who said he was playing his best
Philadelphia Flyers’ head coach John Tortorella is known for acerbic comments on the media, on opponents, on anthem debates, and even on his own players. The latter is what he’s in the news for now. On Thursday, after the Flyers’ 4-3 road loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs Thursday, Tortorella roasted Philadelphia center Morgan Frost, Read more... The post John Tortorella makes brutal comment on player who said he was playing his best appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NHL Power Rankings: 1-32 poll, reason for hope for all teams
How far did the Devils fall? Which surging Eastern team jumped seven spots? We rank them all, and give every fan base reason for optimism.
MLB insider pitches potential Yankees trade for pair of All-Stars
It’s just a pitch, but MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand brings up an interesting trade the New York Yankees could consider this offseason. He suggests that the Yankees could make a deal with the Pittsburgh Pirates to get outfielder Bryan Reynolds and right-hander David Bednar in exchange for No. 2 prospect Jasson Domínguez, right-hander Clayton Beeter, right-hander Drew Thorpe and outfielder Elijah Dunham.
Diamondbacks trade slugging outfielder to Blue Jays
The Toronto Blue Jays have added a big bat to their lineup. The Blue Jays on Friday acquired slugging outfielder Daulton Varsho in a trade with the Arizona Diamondbacks, ESPN’s Jeff Passan reports. Arizona landed top catching prospect Gabriel Moreno and outfielder Lourdes Gurriel in the deal. Moreno is Toronto’s best prospect and one of... The post Diamondbacks trade slugging outfielder to Blue Jays appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Two-time All-Star reportedly wants trade to Lakers
A two-time All-Star who just signed a massive contract extension this summer reportedly is hoping for a trade to the Los Angeles Lakers sooner than later. After a terrible start to the season, the Lakers are slowly but surely inching their way back into playoff contention as they close in on the midway point of the 2022-2023 season. They are 13-18, 2.5 games out of the last two spots for the NBA play-in tournament, and are a game over .500 over their last 15.
Ho, Ho, Oh No! Knicks Lose Brunson and Big Lead in Holiday Horror Show
No matter what sort of deeds New York Knicks fans committed this year, they probably deserved better than the naughty list special bestowed to them in their most recent Christmas Day excursion. New York jumped out to an early lead against the Philadelphia 76ers in the teams' 13th holiday get-together,...
Rival GM on Jae Crowder’s Suns Holdout: ‘You’re Not That Good, Bro’
Namely, because opposing teams seemingly aren’t all that desperate for his skills. At least, not if you ask one rival general manager, as relayed by veteran NBA writer Steve Bulpett of Heavy Sports. Crowder, 32, is in the final year of his contract and holding out. Why, we’re not...
Yankees sign 2 versatile infielders to round out depth
The New York Yankees have plenty of infielders heading into the 2023 season, especially with Isiah Kiner-Falefa and Josh Donaldson still on the roster. Donaldson is set to earn $21 million next season, but the Yankees have been looking to offload his contract and save a bit to reallocate. Kiner-Falefa signed a new one-year deal worth $6 million, but he’s also been rumored to be on the trade block.
Knicks star Jalen Brunson speaks out on blowing crucial FTs in loss to Bulls
Jalen Brunson just had one of his most heartbreaking moments as a member of the New York Knicks. The 26-year-old blew two crucial free throws late in the game that ended up seeing the Knicks fall to the Chicago Bulls, 118-117. To be fair, the Bulls needed an ice-cold DeMar...
Here's the real reason Zach LaVine didn’t leave Bulls this summer
Zach LaVine’s recent drama with the Chicago Bulls is a matter of public record at this point. He seems to be clashing teammates and team officials alike. That in turn has led to an obvious question arising: why did LaVine remain with the Bulls this summer? Particularly when it was readily apparent to many observers that he didn’t actually want to stay in Chicago.
Some Within Organization ‘Very Intrigued’ By Knicks’ Cam Reddish But Asking Price Needs To Come Down
The Los Angeles Lakers remain quiet regarding their plans to make changes ahead of the February trade deadline. There are a number of trades they could still pursue, but a below .500 start and a potentially long-term injury to Anthony Davis complicate matters. So while a big trade — like...
NBA Analyst Says 1 NBA Team Is Not Capable Of Making Conference Finals
The Brooklyn Nets look like a much-improved team over the past month or so. They’ve won 18 out of 25 games under coach Jacque Vaughn, and Kevin Durant continues to prove that age is just a number for some players. Kyrie Irving has been on a tear since coming...
NBA Analyst Believes 1 NBA Team Will Be Sellers At Trade Deadline
The Masai Ujiri era with the Toronto Raptors has been a success. He’s been aggressive when needed and has made the moves to turn them into a perennial playoff team in the Eastern Conference. That includes making tough decisions, such as moving fan-favorite DeMar DeRozan to land Kawhi Leonard...
