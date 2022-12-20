The guided-missile destroyer Paul Ignatius returned to Rota, Spain, on Tuesday from a patrol in the 6th Fleet — its first as a Forward-Deployed Naval Forces-Europe ship. The Ignatius’ homeport shift from Mayport, Florida, earlier this year aligns with the Navy’s plan to rotate the destroyers based in Rota and comes as the service aims to bolster its destroyer fleet in Spain from four to six warships in the next several years.

