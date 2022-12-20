Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Who is this former Ukrainian billionaire college dropout & Mountain View, CA, resident?Stephen L DaltonMountain View, CA
California Waffle Factory Fined $85K Over Toxic Gas LeakMona LazarSan Jose, CA
At 22, Gino is Officially the World's Oldest DogAnthony JamesBoulder Creek, CA
Select Santa Clara County families to receive $1,000 a month for 24 months in new guaranteed income programBeth TorresSanta Clara County, CA
MilitaryTimes
Marine recruiters, applicant stop jewel heist suspects at mall
Marine Staff Sgt. Josue Fragoso was going through paperwork with a prospective recruit on Tuesday evening when he heard glass shattering. His first thought was that Daniel’s Jewelers, the recruiting office’s neighbor in the Los Angeles-area Del Amo Fashion Center, might be in trouble. Fragoso sprinted out of the office and witnessed four individuals, some carrying hammers, in the middle of an apparent smash-and-grab jewel heist.
MilitaryTimes
Marines deliver toys to remote areas of Alaska for Toys for Tots
Once again for the holidays, Santa switched out his sleigh for a snowmobile to deliver toys to children in remote areas of Alaska — and he had a little help from some Marines. Despite below-freezing temperatures and limited access to roadways, elements of Marine Forces Reserve’s Detachment Delta Company,...
MilitaryTimes
Death of Nigeria-based Marine embassy guard under investigation
The Naval Criminal Investigative Service is investigating the recent death of a Marine who had been working as embassy security in the Nigerian capital. Cpl. Elwin Ramirez was stationed at the U.S. embassy in Abuja, according to a Facebook post Monday by the Marine Security Guard page. “We extend our...
MilitaryTimes
First female Army reservist graduates infantry officer training
A second lieutenant who serves as a scout platoon leader in her Hawaii-based Army Reserve unit is the first female Army reservist to begin her career as an infantry officer. Second Lt. Anna Zaccaria graduated from the Infantry Basic Officer Leader Course on Dec. 16, according to an Army statement.
MilitaryTimes
2 Sikhs can now enter Marine boot camp with turbans and beards
Two Sikh men who have been fighting grooming restrictions that they say violate their religious beliefs can finally ship off to boot camp, a panel of appeals judges decided Friday. Judges J. Michelle Childs, Patricia Millett and Neomi Rao of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia...
Busloads of migrants dropped off at vice president’s DC home on Christmas Eve
Multiple busloads of migrants were dropped off at Vice President Harris’s residence in Washington, D.C. on Saturday — Christmas Eve — leaving migrants on the streets in below-freezing temperatures, according to multiple reports. Three busloads of migrants were driven to D.C., ABC 7 reported, and arrived outside the Naval Observatory, which is the vice president’s residence. […]
MilitaryTimes
The Big Red One looks back on its ‘Year of the Family’
Over the past year the Big Red One has carried quite a load, from combat training center rotations to extended tours in Poland amid the ongoing Ukraine crisis. Alongside those deployments, the 1st Infantry Division had put extra emphasis on soldier families both near the unit’s stateside home in Fort Riley, Kansas and remotely, when necessary, as part of their “Year of the Family.”
MilitaryTimes
Marine brigs must address guard shortage, government watchdog says
Marine brigs are understaffed, creating security risks for guards and prisoners alike, a government watchdog report warned Monday. The Marine Corps is the only branch whose brig security officers work 24-hour shifts, according to the Government Accountability Office report. Corps officials told GAO auditors that the long shifts pose “a safety risk for commanders, the corrections staff, the general public, and the incarcerated person population.”
MilitaryTimes
Army reinstates foreign footmarch awards after backlash, review
After a formal review and significant pushback from the field, Army human resources officials have backed away from their earlier push to bar troops from wearing a pair of foreign awards. The Holland Four-Day Event Cross, better known as the Nijmegen Cross, and Luxembourg’s International March of Diekirch Medal are...
MilitaryTimes
‘The Pale Blue Eye’ is a truly macabre military murder mystery movie
Most people with even a sliver of English literature education recognize Edgar Allen Poe as perhaps the greatest illustrator of the macabre in literary history. What you probably don’t know is that before Poe penned such morose metrical compositions as “Annabel Lee” or “The Raven,” he did a brief stint in 1830 as a cadet at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point.
MilitaryTimes
DC Guard almost deployed to Capitol on Jan. 6 without permission
The commander of the Washington, D.C. National Guard considered sending troops to the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, without permission from Defense Department leaders because of the rapidly escalating violence there. Ultimately, he opted against it because of conflicting messages from military leaders, according to a report released by congressional investigators on Thursday.
MilitaryTimes
Fire breaks out aboard USS Carney
A fire broke out early Friday aboard the guided-missile destroyer Carney while it was pier-side at Naval Station Mayport, Florida. Few details were released by Navy officials Friday, but six sailors were taken to an area hospital for smoke inhalation, according to Naval Surface Force Atlantic spokesman Lt. Cmdr. Jason Fischer.
MilitaryTimes
West Point is removing Confederate symbols from campus
NEW YORK — Before turning against the U.S. military to command the Confederate army, Robert E. Lee served as the superintendent of West Point, the hallowed military academy that produced patriots like Ulysses S. Grant, Douglas MacArthur and Dwight Eisenhower. But in the coming days, the storied academy will...
MilitaryTimes
AC-130J crews honored for being ‘eyes in the sky’ over Kabul in 2021
One by one, the cargo planes sped down the lone runway and out of Kabul. Hours earlier, chaos at Hamid Karzai International Airport in August 2021 threatened to keep the C-17s — and the hundreds of people each carried to safety — on the ground. Until two U.S. gunship crews helped make their escape possible.
MilitaryTimes
USS Paul Ignatius returns to Rota from 6th Fleet patrol
The guided-missile destroyer Paul Ignatius returned to Rota, Spain, on Tuesday from a patrol in the 6th Fleet — its first as a Forward-Deployed Naval Forces-Europe ship. The Ignatius’ homeport shift from Mayport, Florida, earlier this year aligns with the Navy’s plan to rotate the destroyers based in Rota and comes as the service aims to bolster its destroyer fleet in Spain from four to six warships in the next several years.
MilitaryTimes
Army extends deadline for 100% mold inspection of service’s buildings
Army installations around the world will have extra time to complete a service-wide building inspection directed back in October, service officials told Army Times. According to the original Oct. 7 execute order provided by Army officials by Army Times directing the “life, health, safety, and mold inspections” of all active duty facilities, commanders were expected to finish by Nov. 18. The inspections were unveiled a series of reports by Military.com revealed endemic mold issues impacting soldiers at Fort Stewart, Georgia, and Fort Bragg, North Carolina.
MilitaryTimes
DoD estimates $270M to repair bases after hosting Afghan refugees
The services racked up about $270 million in needed repairs after housing more than 80,000 Afghan refugees at U.S. military bases between summer 2021 and 2022, according to a report released Wednesday by the Defense Department’s inspector general. The Afghans, airlifted out of Kabul in the final weeks before...
MilitaryTimes
How the ‘Rad Lab’ helped avert nuclear war
The Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory recently grabbed international attention with its announcement that experiments there hit a milestone in nuclear fusion research that’s dogged scientists for decades. But what’s less commonly known about the laboratory, called the “Rad Lab” for its work on radiological technology, is that it developed...
MilitaryTimes
Pacific training center to add partners, events for Army exercises
Soldiers in the Pacific, be that Hawaii, Alaska or beyond, are getting in-theater training in the terrain and conditions they may face if called up to counter the Chinese military or other adversaries. That due mostly to the combined capabilities of the Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center in Hawaii and...
