CAR AND DRIVER
2023 Rivian R1S and R1T Get Less Choice of Configuration, Better Range Numbers
Rivian's biggest battery pack promises over 400 miles of range, but now it can no longer be paired with the quad-motor configuration. The automaker says the change is necessary to simplify production for its scaling business model. EPA has revised estimates for R1T and R1S models equipped with the quad-motor...
CAR AND DRIVER
Ford F-150 Lightning Goes to Work as a Farm Truck
For a while, I was the fastest farmer in Washington County. No one could touch me. Kids in their lifted, souped-up Tacomas? Forget it. Dudes in tuned diesel Rams and Silverados? Nah. I was the man. This ruling of green lights and passing lanes was unusual. Our regular farm truck...
CAR AND DRIVER
Tesla Stock Tanked in 2022, and Now They're Offering $7500 Discounts on EVs
It's been difficult to escape the news regarding Tesla CEO Elon Musk these days. Ever since he purchased Twitter two months ago, the news hasn't stopped—and it hasn't stopped Tesla's share price from taking a massive tumble. It's down 45 percent since Musk bought Twitter and around 70 percent since the start of the year.
CAR AND DRIVER
2022 in Review: Winners and Losers
They say genius is 1 percent inspiration and 99 percent perspiration. In the case of Scot Burner’s new Guinness World Record, we’d say it’s 99 percent inspiration. He earned the certificate for fastest mile driven in reverse, averaging 48 mph lapping his C7 Corvette around the National Corvette Museum Motorsports Park racetrack in Kentucky. We did something similar in 2011 with rental cars, which got four of our staffers banned from Avis for life. Turns out loss prevention has no sense of humor. If Burner’s feat inspires you to make a run for a record, find a Lincoln Town Car. As our decade-old story can tell you, it’ll do a terrifying 63 mph in reverse, 9 mph faster than the highest speed Burner saw. Hertz may still have a few in service.
CAR AND DRIVER
Mugen Custom Honda Civic Type R, ZR-V Will Be at Tokyo Auto Salon
We don't know much about the Mugen customized Honda Civic Type R just yet—gotta save something for the upcoming Tokyo Auto Salon—but images of the Honda-specialist tuning firm's ZR-V have been released. The photos depict what's basically a hybrid HR-V with some black accents and spoilers, a quad...
CAR AND DRIVER
From the Archive: 1993 Volkswagen Corrado SLC Tested
From the June 1992 issue of Car and Driver. It's alive! The Corrado has been gifted with life anew. VW's pocket GT comes to us revitalized by a heart transplant, dramatically upgraded with a V-6 engine. Designated SLC, for "Sports Luxury Coupe," the latest Corrado blazes out of the Karmann...
CAR AND DRIVER
2006 Chevrolet SSR Is Our Bring a Trailer Auction Pick of the Day
• The Chevrolet SSR convertible V-8 pickup truck is one of the highlights from an era obsessed with retro styling. • In typical GM fashion at the time, the first SSR looked good but had tepid performance. This later version has a 6.0-liter LS2 V-8 pumping out 390 horsepower and a six-speed Tremec manual to stir up those horses.
