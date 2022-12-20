Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bitter Cold Brings Rolling Power Outages to NashvilleAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
4 Unexpected Markets Can Turn To Investment Hotspots in 2023Real Estate Market ExplainerFort Worth, TX
Taxpayers Are On the Hook For Billions In NFL Stadium CostsTaxBuzzNashville, TN
5 Delicious Pizza Places in NashvilleBryan DijkhuizenNashville, TN
The Burger Scene in Nashville TNEast Coast TravelerNashville, TN
clarksvillenow.com
Tennova Healthcare-Clarksville CEO Alex Villa steps down, new CEO Andrew Emery named
CLARKSVILLE, TN – The Tennova Healthcare-Clarksville board of trustees has named Andrew “Drew” Emery as the hospital’s new chief executive officer effective Jan. 23. Emery comes to the hospital from Woodland Heights Medical Center, a 149-bed hospital in Lufkin, Texas, where he has served as CEO since 2019.
wkdzradio.com
Hopkinsville Electric Customers To Experience Rolling Blackouts
Hopkinsville Electric System customers will experience temporary power outages as part of a rolling blackout to help ease the strain on the Tennessee Valley Authority power grid. HES General Manager Jeff Hurd says they are implementing their emergency plan to help ease the demand on the power grid. Hurd says...
TVA halts rolling blackouts for Nashville Electric Service, other power companies
Thursday night's cold front brought snow, ice, and dangerously cold temperatures to Middle Tennessee. It also strained the Tennessee Valley Authority’s (TVA) power generation facilities.
Nashville housing market: what to expect in 2023
As we head into 2023, the Nashville real estate market is in a much different position than it was last year.
WBKO
UPDATE: Local power companies urging customers to reduce usage, rotating outages canceled
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - UPDATE: As of 12:20 p.m., the TVA has canceled their request that companies rotate power outages. Extreme cold temperatures have created emergency conditions with The Tennessee Valley Authority power system. Local power companies are asking customers to reduce non-essential electric usage. BGMU has begun brief...
Antioch barber salon forced to move after 50 years in business
After 50 years in business, a local barber salon is being forced to move in Antioch.
clarksvillenow.com
Veteran couple shares love of wine, love of Clarksville with The Vine on Franklin
CLARKSVILLE TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Clarksville’s first wine bar, The Vine on Franklin, opened in March, owned by Army veterans Emily and Jake Trageser. The business got off to a great start this year, receiving Gold for Best Wine Selection in the Clarksville’s Best contest. Falling in...
1 storm-related fatality confirmed by Department of Health
The Department of Health confirmed that one person was killed the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency shared.
WSMV
Metro Development and Housing Agency opens wait lists for affordable properties
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Development and Housing Agency (MDHA) opened up wait lists for some of their affordable properties. Starting at 12 p.m. Tuesday, December 20, anyone who has a disability or is at least 62 years old, can apply to live at Edgefield Manor and Madison Towers. The...
wpln.org
‘It’s basically retaliation’: Metro Council could be downsized by Tennessee’s Republican legislature
The Metro Council could get a lot smaller under an idea being floated in the Tennessee General Assembly, though this isn’t the first time the topic has come up. Republicans in the Legislature have confirmed to WPLN on background that discussions are taking place to downsize Nashville’s 40-member council. One of those members, John Rutherford, says he’s heard those rumblings, too.
williamsonhomepage.com
Edley’s eyes Franklin after opening fifth area location
Edley’s Bar-B-Que is eyeing a restaurant for the Factory at Franklin. The effort comes as Edley’s recently began operations across from Lenox Village at 6025 Nolensville Pike in South Davidson County. According to a release, Edley’s is hoping to be operational at the Factory at Franklin in 2023....
The White Alligator Added to Lineup at The Factory at Franklin
New Orleans Inspired Restaurant Coming to Franklin
rewind943.com
UPDATE: Rolling blackouts canceled by TVA, residents still urged to reduce power demand
Update, 1: 05 p.m.: Power outages in Clarksville for CDE are down to about 6,700, and almost all power is restored for CEMC in Montgomery County. Update, 12:05 p.m.: TVA has now canceled their request that CDE, CEMC and other local electric providers implement rolling blackouts. “We appreciate your patience and apologize for any inconvenience,” CEMC said in a statement.
WKRN
Power outage issues in Middle Tennessee
VIDEO: Tennessee kids react to seeing first snowfall. Two children born and raised in Florida react to seeing snowfall for the first time. VIDEO: Ring camera captures footage of truck sliding …. Ring camera captures footage of truck sliding into South Nashville yard. Newsmaker: Nashville Christmas Day bombing anniversary. This...
Outages grow in Middle Tennessee, with some without power for hours
Electric crews are working to restore power to thousands of homes as temperatures dipped below zero Friday morning.
Barrel House Preparing to Debut in Mount Juliet
New Bar and Restaurant Replaces Catch 22 Tap House
$50,000 Powerball Winner Sold in Nashville
NASHVILLE – Congrats to a Powerball player in Music City, who won $50,000 from the drawing held last night, Dec. 19, 2022. The Powerball winner matched four out of five white balls plus the red Powerball to win the $50,000 prize. The lucky ticket was sold at Melrose Gas Station, 2609 8th Ave. S., Nashville.
franklinis.com
5 Things To Do on Winter Break in Franklin & Brentwood
5 Things To Do on Winter Break in Franklin & Brentwood. Brentwood TN, Entertainment, Events, Family & Kids, Franklin TN, Out & About, Theater, Visit. Happy winter break, Williamson County! Whether you are visiting on vacation or planning a staycation, we have some great suggestions for you to have some fun in Franklin and Brentwood!
Mayor responds to worship service violating Franklin ordinance
A Saturday night worship service is causing controversy in Franklin after an amended ordinance that bans downtown gatherings after 5 p.m. on weekends.
