ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wkdzradio.com

Hopkinsville Electric Customers To Experience Rolling Blackouts

Hopkinsville Electric System customers will experience temporary power outages as part of a rolling blackout to help ease the strain on the Tennessee Valley Authority power grid. HES General Manager Jeff Hurd says they are implementing their emergency plan to help ease the demand on the power grid. Hurd says...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wpln.org

‘It’s basically retaliation’: Metro Council could be downsized by Tennessee’s Republican legislature

The Metro Council could get a lot smaller under an idea being floated in the Tennessee General Assembly, though this isn’t the first time the topic has come up. Republicans in the Legislature have confirmed to WPLN on background that discussions are taking place to downsize Nashville’s 40-member council. One of those members, John Rutherford, says he’s heard those rumblings, too.
NASHVILLE, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

Edley’s eyes Franklin after opening fifth area location

Edley’s Bar-B-Que is eyeing a restaurant for the Factory at Franklin. The effort comes as Edley’s recently began operations across from Lenox Village at 6025 Nolensville Pike in South Davidson County. According to a release, Edley’s is hoping to be operational at the Factory at Franklin in 2023....
FRANKLIN, TN
rewind943.com

UPDATE: Rolling blackouts canceled by TVA, residents still urged to reduce power demand

Update, 1: 05 p.m.: Power outages in Clarksville for CDE are down to about 6,700, and almost all power is restored for CEMC in Montgomery County. Update, 12:05 p.m.: TVA has now canceled their request that CDE, CEMC and other local electric providers implement rolling blackouts. “We appreciate your patience and apologize for any inconvenience,” CEMC said in a statement.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WKRN

Power outage issues in Middle Tennessee

VIDEO: Tennessee kids react to seeing first snowfall. Two children born and raised in Florida react to seeing snowfall for the first time. VIDEO: Ring camera captures footage of truck sliding …. Ring camera captures footage of truck sliding into South Nashville yard. Newsmaker: Nashville Christmas Day bombing anniversary. This...
TENNESSEE STATE
Davidson County Source

$50,000 Powerball Winner Sold in Nashville

NASHVILLE – Congrats to a Powerball player in Music City, who won $50,000 from the drawing held last night, Dec. 19, 2022. The Powerball winner matched four out of five white balls plus the red Powerball to win the $50,000 prize. The lucky ticket was sold at Melrose Gas Station, 2609 8th Ave. S., Nashville.
NASHVILLE, TN
franklinis.com

5 Things To Do on Winter Break in Franklin & Brentwood

5 Things To Do on Winter Break in Franklin & Brentwood. Brentwood TN, Entertainment, Events, Family & Kids, Franklin TN, Out & About, Theater, Visit. Happy winter break, Williamson County! Whether you are visiting on vacation or planning a staycation, we have some great suggestions for you to have some fun in Franklin and Brentwood!
FRANKLIN, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy