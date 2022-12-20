If the Diamondbacks were going to trade one of their young outfielders, it was not going to be for prospects, a point General Manager Mike Hazen stressed throughout the offseason. He wanted someone ready to contribute at the major league level. In catcher Gabriel Moreno, the key player in the deal that sent outfielder Daulton Varsho to the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday afternoon, the Diamondbacks received a major league ready player, albeit one with relatively little...

