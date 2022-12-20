ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Florida Destination Is One Of America's Best Christmas Cities

By Zuri Anderson
 4 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

The most wonderful time of the year is here! That means Americans are getting ready to spend time with their family, exchange gifts, go on a vacation, or just take a relaxing break from work. There are some U.S. cities that have so many festive activities and opportunities , it's hard not to get into the holiday spirit.

If you're down to deck the halls , WalletHub found the most Christmas-friendly destinations in the United States:

"Beyond ensuring its affordability, though, a successful holiday also hinges on a location’s Christmas-friendliness. Typical Christmas activities include shopping, dining out and attending holiday events, so the availability of such options can make all the difference. Many people also are likely to attend church services, considering Christmas is a Christian holiday. The more churches around, the less likely each is to be crowded. WalletHub considered all of those factors to determine where you’re guaranteed to enjoy a holly jolly Christmas whether you’ve been naughty or nice."

According to the study, Orlando is among the top five cities for Christmas lovers! The City Beautiful ranked super high in shopping, as well as traditions and fun. The latter one is no secret that their famous theme parks love hosting fabulous holiday events. Orlando also got a special shoutout for having plenty of gift shops, toy stores, and hobby shops for those last-minute buyers.

Miami was the next highest-ranking Florida city, coming at No. 13.

Here are the Top 10 best cities for Christmas, according to WalletHub :

  1. Seattle, Washington
  2. Atlanta, Georgia
  3. Las Vegas, Nevada
  4. Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
  5. Orlando, Florida
  6. St. Louis, Missouri
  7. Honolulu, Hawaii
  8. Cincinnati, Ohio
  9. New York, New York
  10. Washington D.C.

If you're looking for more destinations with holiday cheer, check out the full report on WalletHub 's website .

